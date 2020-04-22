How to Stream NFL Draft 2020 Online Free (Easy Guide)

The 2020 NFL Draft will kick off Thursday, April 23, with all 32 NFL teams making their selections from remote locations for the first time in history.

Round 1 starts Thursday at 8 p.m. ET, Rounds 2-3 start Friday at 7 p.m. ET and Rounds 4-7 start Saturday at Noon ET. Coverage on all three days will be televised on NFL Network, ESPN and ABC.

If you don’t have cable, here’s how to watch the 2020 NFL draft live on your computer, phone, Roku, Fire TV Stick, Apple TV or other streaming device:

2020 NFL Draft Preview

Due to the coronavirus outbreak, the NFL Draft will take place virtually for the first time ever this year. According to a memo sent out by NFL commissioner Roger Goodell in early April, “Clubs have been advised to prepare to conduct the 2020 draft entirely outside of their facilities and in a fully virtual format, with club personnel in separate locations and able to communicate with one another and Draft headquarters by phone or internet.”

All seven rounds and 255 picks will take place remotely and digitally, with each team discussing and placing its respective picks largely from the comfort of their own homes. Some general managers, like San Francisco 49ers’ GM John Lynch, have shared details about what their draft rooms will look like, while other have remained relatively private, so the draft promises to be a wholly unique one this year.

The draft will still operate the same as it always has for the most part, Rounds 1 and 2 have 32 total picks, and the third round has 42. Round 4 has a total of 40 picks, and there are 34 picks in the fifth and 36 picks in the sixth rounds. The seventh and final round will have 41 total selections.

Teams are allowed 10 minutes to make their picks in the first round, seven minutes to make their second round selections, five minutes for rounds 3-6 and four minutes for seventh round picks. Commissioner Goodell will announce each pick from the comfort of his own basement, and 58 of the draft’s top prospects will have cameras set up in their homes to record their reactions upon hearing the news they have been drafted. According to NBC Sports, “there was discussion about expanding the time, but the league will be less autocratic about the clock if there’s a legitimate reason (blackout, etc.) for a team to be late with a pick.”

The Cincinnati Bengals hold the No. 1 overall pick, and it would be a complete shock if they didn’t select LSU quarterback Joe Burrow. The Washington Redskins are expected to select Ohio State pass rusher Chase Young with the second pick, and the Detroit Lions have the third overall pick, and are predicted to select Jeff Okudah, OSU’s star cornerback. One prospect expected to stir things up a bit? Alabama quarterback Tua Tagovailoa.

Some have his stock falling, and depending on how far he falls (if at all) it could affect what a good many teams decide to do.