Stream Trolls World Tour Here

After the 2016 animated film, Trolls, newly appointed queen Poppy learns that ruling a tribe is going to take some hard work. Especially when she realizes the world is a lot bigger than she first thought. In Trolls World Tour, the original tribe finds five additional tribes that exist, all devoted to different styles of music.

In this musical sequel, the pop trolls must go up against the antagonistic rock ‘n roll trolls to save the other tribes. Written by Jonathan Aibel, Glenn Berger, Elizabeth Tippet, Maya Forbes, and Wallace Wolodarsky, Trolls World Tour is a bigger sequel with a lot more to offer than its predecessor. Headlined by returning stars Anna Kendrick and Justin Timberlake, “Trolls World Tour” has a bigger cast of vocalists and well-known actors that fill out the new musical tribes.

Watch “Trolls World Tour” online to see the beloved trolls from your youth embark on a musical adventure in this Walt Dohrn-directed animated musical.

Here’s how to stream “Trolls World Tour” right now:

How to Stream ‘Trolls World Tour’ – Exclusively on Amazon Prime

Since the movie theaters around the nation are closed, you can actually stream Trolls World Tour in 4K RIGHT NOW on any of your devices that can play Amazon Prime Videos.

Here’s how to watch Trolls World Tour right now:

1. Click the ‘Rent UHD $19.99’ button here. 2. Boot up your streaming device of choice or watch it right in your internet browser. 3. Press Play.

If you rent Trolls World Tour online through your browser, the movie will be ready for you to stream on your device; you will not have to rent it again for each device.

‘Trolls World Tour’: Overview

Release Date: April 10, 2020

Creators: Jonathan Aibel, Glenn Berger

Director: Walt Dohrn

Starring: Anna Kendrick, Justin Timberlake, Rachel Bloom, James Corden, Ron Funches, Kelly Clarkson

Rating: PG

Synopsis:

Five musical troll tribes must band together when the sixth, the rock ‘n roll tribe, sets out to destroy them. This musical adventure spans an assortment of techno, pop, classical, funk, country, and rock as the trolls fight to save their music.

How Long Is ‘Trolls World Tour’?

Trolls World Tour has a runtime of 91 minutes.

‘Trolls World Tour’ Plot

Pop trolls Queen Poppy and Branch discover a world of music beyond their own. When their tribe and the tribes of funk, country, techno, and classical are threatened by the rock ‘n roll tribe, the pair set out to stop Queen Barb from eradicating all other music. Together with the other tribes, Poppy and Branch embark on a grand adventure across different music styles to keep them from being eradicated for good.

‘Trolls World Tour’ Cast

To bring this musical adventure to life, it would need a cast of well-known vocalists. There are many notable names that bring the trolls to life across each tribe in Trolls World Tour.

Anna Kendrick as Queen Poppy

Returning from Trolls in her new role as queen, Poppy discovers a whole new world of musical troll tribes. Her optimism is key to guiding the trolls through the long and difficult journey that lays ahead.

Justin Timberlake as Branch

Poppy’s love interest and survivalist, Branch returns as Poppy’s closest companion. Timberlake provides the voice for the cautious troll, returning from Trolls (2016).

James Corden as Biggie

Corden returns to Trolls World Tour as Biggie, the lovable and fun larger-than-life troll that helps Poppy and Branch when the rock tribe tries to take over.

Rachel Bloom as Queen Barb

Newcomer to the series, Rachel Bloom portrays Queen Barb, the queen of the rock trolls. She serves as the film’s unforgiving antagonist that wants to eradicate all other forms of music.

Ozzy Osbourne as King Thrash

Father to Barb, King Thrash serves as her guide as he wants to see the world rid of other troll tribes.

‘Trolls World Tour’ Songs and Soundtrack

Almost as big as the adventure in “Trolls World Tour” is its soundtrack. Executive produced by Justing Timberlake, the soundtrack is comprised of songs spanning multiple genres. Artists like Timberlake, Donni Wahlberg, Ozzy Osbourne, and Mark Walhberg lend their talents for the 20-song soundtrack. “Trolls World Tour” soundtrack peaked at the 110 spot on the US Billboard 200 and the 100 position on the US Rolling Stone Top 200 chart. The album did excel to the number 2 spot on the US Kids Albums (Billboard) chart and fared slightly better on PROMUSICAE’s Spanish Albums chart, landing at a peak spot of 57.

‘Trolls World Tour’ at the Box Office

Trolls World Tour released in theaters and for digital rental on the same day due to the 2020 COVID-19 pandemic. On opening day (April 10), the film took home $1.9 million. At the time of release, most movie theaters throughout the United States were closed, which hindered the film’s box office performance.

‘Trolls World Tour’ Reviews – What the Critics Said

Just as the previous movie had done in 2016, “Trolls World Tour” received average reviews. Critics felt the plot to be “trite” and that it paled in comparison to movies like “Inside Out,” which share a similar moral. Others were less accepting of the film, comparing it to “The Smurfs” while panning the soundtrack for poor covers of well-known songs. One thing most critics could agree on was that kids would love it and that it wasn’t light on references adults could appreciation.

‘Trolls World Tour’ Trailer

VideoVideo related to how to stream trolls world tour right now 2020-04-11T15:04:03-04:00

‘Trolls World Tour’ Trivia: 5 Fast Facts

The sequel to Trolls (2016) is a larger-than-life adventure featuring a massive cast of vocalists. Behind-the-scenes, there is plenty of trivia and facts to dive into before watching Trolls World Tour.

1. Podcasting For a Role

Some people are picked by a casting director. Others work their way into a production by campaigning for a role. The McElroy Brothers, known for their “My Brother, My Brother and Me” podcast, wanted to be featured in the latest “Trolls” movie. To accomplish they created a new podcast, “The McElroy Brothers Will Be in Trolls 2.” The campaign ultimately worked as they were cast as Skyscraper and other roles throughout the movie.

2. Pulling Inspiration from Marvel

In Trolls World Tour, the musical tribes must gather together six strings of a guitar. Releasing after the success of “Avengers: Infinity War” and “Endgame,” the six strings are a clear reference to the infinity stones that Thanos needs to complete his mission.

3. A Minimal Theatrical Release

Due to the spread of the 2019 coronavirus, Trolls World Tour had an extremely limited theatrical release – even less than that of Disney’s Onward that released in March. Its release hit some Asian markets before those theaters were forced to close. Its primary box office numbers will be from digital rentals, which started on April 6, 2020 in the United Kingdom.

4. A Missing Troll

Every troll from “Trolls” returned to “Trolls World Tour,” except one. The only troll not to join the large cast was Creek, the first film’s secondary antagonist. Though he was Poppy’s love interest, his cowardice caused him to turn on his tribe and lose the trust of those around him. After his defeat, he was depicted in a mid-credits scene being eaten by a monster with the film’s primary antagonist, Chef.

5. Sam Rockwell Just Being Sam Rockwell

Sam Rockwell is known for his eccentric personality, so it would only make sense that he would start production of “Trolls World Tour” in the strangest of ways. Portraying Hickory, a yodeling troll trying to hide as a country troll, Rockwell arrived for his first day of voice recording dressed entirely in cowboy garb.

Stream Trolls World Tour Here

See Also: Trolls World Tour Toys