How to Watch ‘Survivor’ Season 40, Episode 12 Online

The current season of Survivor only has a few episodes left, so it’s getting down to the nitty-gritty. Tony Vlachos has been coming on strong lately, but can he keep control over the game. Here’s how to watch Survivor: Winners at War without a cable subscription.

If you don’t have cable, you can watch a live stream of CBS on your computer, phone, Roku, Fire TV, Apple TV or other streaming device via one of the following cable-free, live-TV streaming subscription services:

If you’re an Amazon Prime subscriber or you want to start a free 30-day trial of Amazon Prime, you can watch all live and on-demand CBS content via the CBS All-Access Amazon Channel, which comes with a seven-day free trial:

Once you’re signed up for the Prime CBS Channel, you can then watch the show live or on-demand on your computer via the Amazon website, or you can watch on your phone (Android and iPhone compatible), tablet, Roku, Amazon Fire TV, Fire TV Stick, Xbox One, PlayStation 4 or other streaming device via the Amazon Video app.

CBS (live in most markets) is one of 95-plus live TV channels included in the main FuboTV bundle, which comes with a free seven-day trial:

Once signed up for FuboTV, you can watch the show live on your computer via the FuboTV website, or on your phone (Android and iPhone supported), tablet, Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, Chromecast, or other supported device via the FuboTV app.

If you can’t watch live, FuboTV also comes with 30 hours of cloud DVR space, as well as a 72-hour look-back feature, which allows you to watch most new shows on-demand within three days of their conclusion, even if you don’t record them.

CBS (live in most markets) is included in Hulu With Live TV, which comes with 60-plus live TV channels and Hulu’s extensive on-demand library of TV shows and movies:

Once signed up for Hulu With Live TV, you can watch a live stream of the show on your computer via the Hulu website, or on your phone (Android and iPhone supported), tablet, Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, Chromecast, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, Echo Show, or other streaming device via the Hulu app.

If you can’t watch live, “Hulu with Live TV” comes with both its extensive on-demand library (which has most new episodes and specials available after they air) and 50 hours of Cloud DVR storage (with the ability to upgrade to “Enhanced Cloud DVR,” which gives you 200 hours of DVR space and the ability to fast forward through commercials).

Like the Amazon Prime CBS channel, this is a good option if you simply want to watch CBS and not any other channels. This is ultimately the same as Amazon option, only you’ll watch on CBS’ digital platforms instead:

Once signed up for CBS All-Access, you can watch the show live or on-demand on your computer via the CBS website, or on your phone (Android and iPhone compatible), tablet, Apple TV, Roku, Amazon Fire TV, Xbox One, PlayStation 4 or other streaming device via the CBS app.

Survivor Season 40, Episode 12 Preview

Survivor – Friendly Fire (Preview)Alliances may crumble after a tribal blindside, and an undercover operation escalates to new heights. Also, there's another brutal challenge on Edge of Extinction, on Survivor: Winners at War, Wednesday at 8/7c.

Tony Vlachos has won back-to-back individual immunity on the past two episodes of Survivor: Winners at War, but last week, he was part of a group that blindsided Sophie Clarke at Tribal Council and his ally Sarah Lacina was none too happy about it.

In the previews for this week, it looks like Sarah may be done with Tony and indeed, the episode description for “Friendly Fire” teases, “Alliances may crumble after a tribal blindside, and an undercover operation escalates to new heights. Also, there’s another brutal challenge on Edge of Extinction.”

In the preview videos, Sarah has it out with Tony as soon as they get back from Tribal, telling him, “You just sunk my game! I’m done! Do not talk to me every again,” as a voice over says, “This is the part of the war that’s gonna get really ugly.”

It also shows Tony, who so far has been playing a much calmer game than he did on any of his previous seasons, deciding it’s time for another undercover spy mission — and this time he’s taking to the trees. Hmm. One of these times, he’s going to get caught and he’s going to get eliminated. After back-to-back wins, his best move right now is probably to lay low because he put a huge target on himself. But laying low isn’t really something Tony can do very well.

Survivor – Friendly Fire (Sneak Peek)Alliances may crumble after a tribal blindside, and an undercover operation escalates to new heights. Also, there's another brutal challenge on Edge of Extinction, on Survivor: Winners at War, Wednesday at 8/7c.

In the second preview video, Sarah calls Sophie’s blindside a “grimy-ass move” and a “totally idiotic move.” Well, for her, that’s true, but for everybody else, that wasn’t a terrible move.

She’s mad, though, because Michele Fitzgerald and Jeremy Collins don’t want to work with Sarah, so now she’s all on her own. She thought her alliance with Tony and Sophie was in good shape and he just blew that up. Now, if he gets to the end, that will be a smart move, but if he gets voted out and he could have possibly ridden his alliance with Sarah to the end? Then that was a terrible move.

It’ll be interesting to see how it all plays out. And for those of you keeping score at home, the fire token count stands thusly:

In the game right now, Denise Stapley has three, Nick Wilson has two after giving one to Tony, Tony has two after winning immunity last week, and Kim Spradlin-Wolfe and Sarah each with two after getting Sophie’s tokens.

Jeremy has one after giving one to Tony. Ben Driebergen and Michele don’t have any. However, we don’t know if Tony kept his two tokens or paid back two of the three people who gave him tokens, i.e. Nick, Jeremy, and Ben. We’ll have to see how he figures that out.

Out on Edge of Extinction, Parvati Shallow has five fire tokens — two from selling the 50/50 advantage to Michele and three extorted from Tony. Natalie Anderson has three as well from Tony (presumably they split their demand evenly). Danni Boatwright also has two fire tokens after selling the 50/50 advantage to Michele. No one else has any fire tokens.

Survivor: Winners at War airs Wednesdays at 8 p.m. ET/PT on CBS.

