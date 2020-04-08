How to Watch ‘Survivor’ Season 40, Episode 9 Online

The latest episode of Survivor: Winners at War is titled “War is Not Pretty” and things are bound to get pretty crazy with Tyson Apostol having just re-entered the game. The episode airs Wednesday, April 8 at 8 p.m. ET/PT on CBS. Here’s how to watch if you don’t have a cable subscription.

If you don’t have cable, you can watch a live stream of CBS on your computer, phone, Roku, Fire TV, Apple TV or other streaming device via one of the following cable-free, live-TV streaming subscription services:

Survivor Season 40, Episode 9 Preview

Survivor – War Is Not Pretty (Preview)Things get tense for the remaining castaways during a chaotic tribal council. Also, a kind gesture could paint a target on someone's back, and one person will be the last one standing in a taxing immunity challenge, on Survivor: Winners at War, Wednesday at 8/7c.

The episode description for “War is Not Pretty” teases, “Things get tense for the remaining castaways during a chaotic tribal council. Also, a kind gesture could paint a target on someone’s back, and one person will be the last one standing in a taxing immunity challenge.”

The preview video (which is mislabeled with the wrong episode title) shows us that the immunity challenge is one where everyone stands on a triangle-shaped block out in the ocean. Last person standing wins. It’s a classic Survivor challenge, with the potential to last for hours if there are a few people who really want immunity.

Survivor – We're in the Majors (Sneak Peek 1)Things get tense for the remaining castaways during a chaotic tribal council. Also, a kind gesture could paint a target on someone's back, and one person will be the last one standing in a taxing immunity challenge, on Survivor: Winners at War, Wednesday at 8/7c.

Tyson is perhaps one of those people. He managed to avoid even being talked about for being voted off in last week’s episode, but he has a lot of friends on the jury, so the castaways are only going to keep him around for so long.

Meanwhile, out on Edge of Extinction island, they get a clue about “history repeating itself,” so they head for the top of the island to reread all of their past clues and see if they can find anything.

Survivor – We're in the Majors (Sneak Peek 2)Things get tense for the remaining castaways during a chaotic tribal council. Also, a kind gesture could paint a target on someone's back, and one person will be the last one standing in a taxing immunity challenge, on Survivor: Winners at War, Wednesday at 8/7c.

Still left in the game: Adam Klein, Ben Driebergen, Denise Stapley, Jeremy Collins, Kim Spradlin-Wolfe, Michele Fitzgerald, Nick Wilson, Sarah Lacina, Sophie Clarke, Tony Vlachos, and Tyson Apostol, who just returned from Edge of Extinction.

Still living out on Edge of Extinction island are Natalie Anderson, Amber Brkich Mariano, Danni Boatwright, Ethan Zohn, Boston Rob Mariano, Parvati Shallow, Yul Kwon, and Wendell Holland. Sandra Diaz-Twine chose to leave the game after being voted out.

For those of you keeping score at home, the fire token count stands thusly: Michele has four, Nick has three, and Sophie, Jeremy, and Denise each have two. Kim, Tony, Sarah, Adam, and Ben each have one. Tyson, who just re-entered the game, doesn’t have any.

Out on Edge of Extinction, nobody has any fire tokens anymore because they all spent them in order to get advantages in the challenge to reenter the game last week.

Survivor: Winners at War airs Wednesdays at 8 p.m. ET/PT on CBS.

