‘The Voice’ 2020 Live Stream: Watch Season 18 Episode 9 Online

New episodes of The Voice Season 18 air Monday nights at 8 p.m. EST/7 p.m. CST on NBC. The episode description for the April 13 episode, titled “The Knockouts Premiere,” reads, “The artists will be paired against a teammate once more, but this time they will each select their own song to perform individually, while their direct competitor watches and waits. A Mega Mentor will be on hand to work with all of the coaches and their artists as they prepare for this challenge.”

If you don’t have cable, you can watch a live stream of NBC on your computer, phone, Roku, Fire TV, Apple TV or other streaming device via one of the following cable-free, live-TV streaming subscription services:

NBC (live in most markets) is one of 95-plus live TV channels included in the main FuboTV bundle, which comes with a free seven-day trial:

Once signed up for FuboTV, you can watch a live stream of the show on your computer via the FuboTV website, or on your phone (Android and iPhone supported), tablet, Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, Chromecast or other supported device via the FuboTV app.

If you can’t watch live, FuboTV comes with 30 hours of Cloud DVR (with the ability to upgrade to 500 hours), as well as a “72-Hour Lookback” feature, which allows you to watch most shows up to three days after they air even if you forgot to record them.

NBC (live in most markets) is included in Hulu With Live TV, which comes with 60-plus live TV channels and Hulu’s extensive on-demand library of TV shows and movies.

Once signed up for Hulu With Live TV, you can watch a live stream of the show on your computer via the Hulu website, or on your phone (Android and iPhone supported), tablet, Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, Chromecast, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, Echo Show or other streaming device via the Hulu app.

If you can’t watch live, “Hulu with Live TV” comes with both its extensive on-demand library (which has most new episodes and specials available after they air) and 50 hours of Cloud DVR storage (with the ability to upgrade to “Enhanced Cloud DVR,” which gives you 200 hours of DVR space and the ability to fast forward through commercials).

AT&T TV Now (formerly DirecTV Now) offers six different channel bundles. They range from 45 to 125 live TV channels, and they all include NBC (live in most markets). The “Plus” and “Max” packages come with a free seven-day trial:

Once signed up for AT&T TV Now, you can watch a live stream of the show on your computer via the AT&T TV Now website, or on your phone (Android and iPhone supported), tablet Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, Chromecast, or other compatible streaming device via the AT&T TV app.

If you can’t watch live, AT&T TV Now — no matter what channel package you choose — comes with included cloud DVR.

The April 13 Episode Features the First Knockout Rounds

Each coach has seven artists heading into the Knockouts, as the contestants continue working with mentors on their song choice, vocal techniques and stage presence. In this round, two contestants will be pitted against one another, so viewers can expect several eliminations. Check out a full list of the teams heading into tonight’s Knockout Rounds below:

Team Nick:

Roderick Chambers

Allegra Miles

Michael Williams

Tate Brusa

Arei Moon

Jon Mullins

Jacob Miller



Team Kelly:

Anaya Cheyenne

Micah Iverson

Cammwess

Megan Danielle

Samantha Howell

Mandi Thomas

Tayler Green

Team Legend:

Joanna Serenko

Mike Jerel

Mandi Castillo

Darious Lyles

Nelson Cade III

Zan Fiskum

Thunderstorm Artis

Team Blake:

Joei Fulco

Todd Michael Hall

Levi Watkins

Toneisha Harris

Cam Spinks

Todd Tilghman

Cedrice

New episodes of The Voice airs Monday nights at 8 p.m. ET on NBC.

