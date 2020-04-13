‘The Voice’ 2020 Live Stream: Watch Season 18 Episode 9 Online

New episodes of The Voice Season 18 air Monday nights at 8 p.m. EST/7 p.m. CST on NBC. The episode description for the April 13 episode, titled “The Knockouts Premiere,” reads, “The artists will be paired against a teammate once more, but this time they will each select their own song to perform individually, while their direct competitor watches and waits. A Mega Mentor will be on hand to work with all of the coaches and their artists as they prepare for this challenge.”
If you don’t have cable, you can watch a live stream of NBC on your computer, phone, Roku, Fire TV, Apple TV or other streaming device via one of the following cable-free, live-TV streaming subscription services:
Heavy may earn an affiliate commission if you sign up via a link on this page
FuboTV
NBC (live in most markets) is one of 95-plus live TV channels included in the main FuboTV bundle, which comes with a free seven-day trial:
Once signed up for FuboTV, you can watch a live stream of the show on your computer via the FuboTV website, or on your phone (Android and iPhone supported), tablet, Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, Chromecast or other supported device via the FuboTV app.
If you can’t watch live, FuboTV comes with 30 hours of Cloud DVR (with the ability to upgrade to 500 hours), as well as a “72-Hour Lookback” feature, which allows you to watch most shows up to three days after they air even if you forgot to record them.
Hulu With Live TV
NBC (live in most markets) is included in Hulu With Live TV, which comes with 60-plus live TV channels and Hulu’s extensive on-demand library of TV shows and movies.
Once signed up for Hulu With Live TV, you can watch a live stream of the show on your computer via the Hulu website, or on your phone (Android and iPhone supported), tablet, Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, Chromecast, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, Echo Show or other streaming device via the Hulu app.
If you can’t watch live, “Hulu with Live TV” comes with both its extensive on-demand library (which has most new episodes and specials available after they air) and 50 hours of Cloud DVR storage (with the ability to upgrade to “Enhanced Cloud DVR,” which gives you 200 hours of DVR space and the ability to fast forward through commercials).
AT&T TV Now
AT&T TV Now (formerly DirecTV Now) offers six different channel bundles. They range from 45 to 125 live TV channels, and they all include NBC (live in most markets). The “Plus” and “Max” packages come with a free seven-day trial:
Once signed up for AT&T TV Now, you can watch a live stream of the show on your computer via the AT&T TV Now website, or on your phone (Android and iPhone supported), tablet Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, Chromecast, or other compatible streaming device via the AT&T TV app.
If you can’t watch live, AT&T TV Now — no matter what channel package you choose — comes with included cloud DVR.
The April 13 Episode Features the First Knockout Rounds
Each coach has seven artists heading into the Knockouts, as the contestants continue working with mentors on their song choice, vocal techniques and stage presence. In this round, two contestants will be pitted against one another, so viewers can expect several eliminations. Check out a full list of the teams heading into tonight’s Knockout Rounds below:
- Roderick Chambers
- Allegra Miles
- Michael Williams
- Tate Brusa
- Arei Moon
- Jon Mullins
- Jacob Miller
- Anaya Cheyenne
- Micah Iverson
- Cammwess
- Megan Danielle
- Samantha Howell
- Mandi Thomas
- Tayler Green
- Joanna Serenko
- Mike Jerel
- Mandi Castillo
- Darious Lyles
- Nelson Cade III
- Zan Fiskum
- Thunderstorm Artis
- Joei Fulco
- Todd Michael Hall
- Levi Watkins
- Toneisha Harris
- Cam Spinks
- Todd Tilghman
- Cedrice
New episodes of The Voice airs Monday nights at 8 p.m. ET on NBC. You can find more coverage on The Voice here.
READ NEXT: John Legend Sheds Light on ‘The Voice’ 2020 Future Episodes
Disclaimer: Heavy Inc. has affiliate relationships with various streaming content providers and may receive a commission if you sign up for a service via a link on this page.