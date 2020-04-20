How to Watch 90 Day Fiancé: Self-Quarantined Online Without Cable

90 Day Fiancé: Self-Quarantined premieres Monday, April 20 at 9 p.m. ET/8 p.m. CT on TLC. The description of the new miniseries reads, “For the couples featured across the 90 DAY FIANCÉ franchise, their relationships have been tested by distance, cultural and religious differences, skeptical families, language barriers and much more. Now, like the rest of the world, their lives and love are facing an unfathomable challenge of the global coronavirus pandemic.”

If you don’t have cable, here’s how to watch 90 Day Fiancé: Self-Quarantined on your computer, phone, Roku, Fire TV, Apple TV or other streaming device:

Heavy may earn an affiliate commission if you sign up via a link on this page

TLC is included in Philo’s main 59-channel bundle, which is the cheapest among all streaming services if you plan on keeping it long-term. Moreover, you don’t need a credit card (only a phone number or email address) to sign up for a free seven-day trial:

Philo Free Trial

Once signed up for Philo, and you can then watch 90 Day Fiancé: Self-Quarantined live on your computer via the Philo website, or on your phone (iPhone supported), tablet, Roku, Amazon Fire TV, Apple TV or or other supported device via the Philo app.

If you can’t watch live, Philo also allows you to DVR programs and watch them up to 30 days later. And even if you forget to DVR something, Philo also comes with a 72-hour rewind feature, which allows you to replay events that have aired in the last three days.

TLC is one of 95-plus live TV channels included in the main FuboTV bundle, which comes with a free seven-day trial:

FuboTV Free Trial

Once signed up for FuboTV, you can then watch 90 Day Fiancé: Self-Quarantined live on your computer via the FuboTV website, or on your phone (Android and iPhone supported), tablet, Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, Chromecast or other supported device via the FuboTV app.

If you can’t watch live, FuboTV comes with 30 hours of Cloud DVR (with the ability to upgrade to 500 hours), as well as a “72-Hour Lookback” feature, which allows you to watch most shows up to three days after they air (and sometimes longer) even if you don’t record them.

Sling TV’s “Sling Blue” package comes with 47 channels, including TLC. Moreover, as part of Sling’s special “Happy Hour” deal, you can sign up for Sling Blue anytime without a credit card (only email address) and then watch for free every day between 5 p.m. and midnight ET:

Sling TV Free Trial

Once signed up for Sling TV, you can watch 90 Day Fiancé: Self-Quarantined live on your computer via the Sling TV website, or on your phone (Android and iPhone supported), tablet, Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, Chromecast, Xbox One, or other streaming device via the Sling TV app.

If you can’t watch live, Sling TV comes included with 10 hours of cloud DVR.

The Limited Series Features Former 90 Day Couples in Self-Isolation During the COVID-19 Pandemic

The new limited 90 Day Fiancé series features dozens of former, fan-favorite 90 Day stars from all seasons of the show as they self-isolate during the COVID-19 pandemic. All of the footage is self-shot and will include dozens of confessional interviews with the TLC production crew, which were also filmed remotely. You can find details on the confirmed Self-Quarantined cast here.

“Over the past six years, TLC has traversed 34 countries around the globe to capture couples as they’ve battled distance and obstacles along their path to love, but like the rest of us, they’ve never endured a challenge quite like this,” Howard Lee, President and General Manager of TLC, said in a statement.

“So many fans have been curious about how their favorite couples and individuals are holding up during the crisis, so we’ve asked them to self-film and share their lives in quarantine with all of us. Their stories hold a lens to the world, from anxiety and cabin fever to laughter and inspiration. We’re humbled and pleased they’ve opened their hearts and homes to TLC audiences during this unprecedented time.”

Colt's Quarantine with Debbie | 90 Day Fiancé: Self-QuarantinedColt's quarantine has kept him at home with two of his favorite things: Debbie and the cats. Don't miss the premiere of 90 Day Fiancé: Self-Quarantined Monday April 20th 9/8c. Subscribe to TLC: http://bit.ly/SubscribeTLC Join us on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/90DayFiance/ https://www.facebook.com/TLC Follow Us on Twitter: https://twitter.com/TLC We're on Instagram! https://instagram.com/TLC 2020-04-18T14:00:22.000Z

Lee also noted that the experimental miniseries might appear “messy” due to the self-shot footage, although he believes viewers will be understanding about some of the low-quality clips. He told Variety, “This series will look very hot-off-the-press — it will look like the paint has not dried. I think our audience is incredibly forgiving right now, and I’m hoping that they accept the way it looks. It will be messy!”

New episodes of 90 Day Fiancé: Self-Quarantined air Monday nights at 9 p.m. ET on TLC. You can find more 90 Day Fiancé coverage here. In the meantime, you can find all the latest in TV coverage and entertainment news here.

READ NEXT: 90 Day Fiancé: Self-Quarantined Cast Spoilers & Couples

