Watch 90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days Season 4 Episode 10 Online

90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days Season 4, Episode 10 airs Sunday, April 26 at 8 p.m. ET/7 p.m. CT on TLC. The description for Episode 10, titled ”Cuts Both Ways,” reads, “Darcey has a surprise visitor. David doesn’t give up on Lana. Ed confronts Rose about her sister. Avery attends Ash’s seminar. Stephanie and Erika try to reconnect. Geoffrey and Varya go camping. Yolanda looks for answers and Lisa and Usman wait for a decision.”

If you don't have cable, here's how to watch 90 Day Fiancé on your computer, phone, Roku, Fire TV, Apple TV or other streaming device:

Ed Isn’t ‘100 Percent Sure’ He Wants to Marry Rose

Just as Rosemarie feels herself growing closer to Ed, he begins to raise some doubts. See what happens Sunday at 8/7c on #90DayFiance. pic.twitter.com/DlrPyrddvm — 90DayFiance (@90DayFiance) April 24, 2020

In the clip above, Ed appears to be taking Rose out on a romantic date at the hotel, complete with their own private dining area by the pool. However, the romance quickly fizzles after Ed tells Rose he isn’t sure about their relationship.

“I want Ed part of my life, so I wish he would propose to me this night,” Rose tells the cameras before Ed kills the mood and tells her he isn’t “100 percent sure” about their relationship, or if Rose is the right woman for him.

“The main reason why I wanted to come here with you was for us to really understand our feelings,” Ed tells Rose. She asks him what he wants and he replies, “I want someone who loves me, who won’t ever leave me, that respects me.” She asks if he wants that with her, and he pauses for a long time before answering. “I mean I think so, but I’m not 100 percent sure,” he tells her.

“I love Rose, but there’s one thing holding me back,” Ed says during a confessional. “And that is whether or not Rose was involved with her sister asking me for money.”

90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days airs Sunday nights at 8 p.m. ET on TLC. You can find updates on the Season 4 cast, weekly spoilers, couples predictions and more 90 Day Fiancé coverage here.

