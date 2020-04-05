Watch 90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days Season 4 Episode 7 Online

90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days Season 4, Episode 7 airs Sunday, April 5 at 8 p.m. ET/7 p.m. CT on TLC. The description for Episode 7, titled ”Who’s Crying Now,” reads, “Darcey and Tom finally meet face to face. Yolanda investigates Williams. Ed meets Rosemarie’s family. Stephanie and Erika get crafty. Varya’s mother questions Geoffrey. Avery and Ash take a romantic getaway, while Lisa and Usman question their future.”



Tonight’s Episode Promises Plenty of Drama

Guess the honeymoon period is OVER! Tune in to #90DayFiance: Before the 90 Days Sunday at 8/7c. pic.twitter.com/yUUzyzVAKt — TLC Network (@TLC) April 2, 2020

Tonight’s April 5 episode of Before the 90 Days promises plenty of drama between several of the couples, including a pretty significant argument between Stephanie and Erika, a tense meeting between Ed and Rose‘s family, another (unsurprising) fight between Lisa and Usman, and a big confrontation between Darcey and Tom.

The clip above shows Rose introducing Ed to her family and showing him around her hometown and her house. Ed is clearly taken off guard by the condition of Rose’s house, and he calls her town a “third world country.” Lisa and Usman can also be seen arguing, and Lisa asks her Nigerian fiance if he wants to end their relationship, while Usman tells the cameras, “I can’t take this no more.”

Meanwhile, Yolanda and her daughter Kara investigate Williams and find out he’s been using a phone number with a Nigerian area code, and Stephanie and Erika have a big fight over dinner after Erika snaps that “everything” makes Stephanie uncomfortable.

90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days airs Sunday nights at 8 p.m. ET on TLC. You can find updates on the Season 4 cast, weekly spoilers, couples predictions and more 90 Day Fiancé coverage here.

