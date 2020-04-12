Watch 90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days Season 4 Episode 8 Online

90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days Season 4, Episode 8 airs Sunday, April 12 at 8 p.m. ET/7 p.m. CT on TLC. The description for Episode 8, titled ”Stranger in a Strange Land,” reads, “Usman asks for his mother’s blessing. Varya shows Geoffrey her hometown. Ed spends the night at Rosemarie’s. Ash and Avery tour the outback. David continues his quest for Lana. Stephanie travels to Erika’s hometown, and Darcey and Tom process everything.”

Ed Can’t Handle Rose’s Way of Life in the Philippines

Between the bucket shower, the rats, and the chickens…Ed's ready for the nearest hotel. Follow the next step of his journey tomorrow at 8/7c on a new #90DayFiance. pic.twitter.com/iVsamHt29t — 90DayFiance (@90DayFiance) April 11, 2020

Ed is still struggling to cope with Rose’s way of life in the Philippines, and is appalled by her living conditions. After showering with Rose’s dad in a concrete room complete with a bucket of water, a hose, a few chickens, a rabbit and a rat, Ed is ready to whisk Rose away to an air conditioned hotel. However, he is questioning Rose’s intentions more than ever after realizing just how hard her life is in the the Philippines.

“I cannot wait to get out of here, so I’m going to make hotel reservations as soon as possible,” Ed tells the cameras. “But first I want to ask her father if it’s okay out of respect, because I’m a father and I would expect the same. But I’m not sure how he’s feeling about me.”

After Rose introduced Ed to her family during last week’s episode, he noted how bad her living conditions were, and questioned if she was just using him as meal ticket to a new life in the U.S. “It’s all open up above and they don’t really have a front door, it’s just a curtain of paper CD covers,” he said during last week’s episode. “And it’s all concrete with sheets hanging to make it more homely. I expected it to be pretty bad but this is really bad.”

90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days airs Sunday nights at 8 p.m. ET on TLC. You can find updates on the Season 4 cast, weekly spoilers, couples predictions and more 90 Day Fiancé coverage here.

