Watch 90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days Season 4 Episode 9 Online

90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days Season 4, Episode 9 airs Sunday, April 19 at 8 p.m. ET/7 p.m. CT on TLC. The description for Episode 9, titled ”Should’ve Known Better,” reads, “Lisa and Usman plead their case to get married. Stephanie meets Erika’s friends. Avery questions Ash’s professional relationships. David prepares to meet Lana. Yolanda updates Karra on Williams. Geoffrey opens up to Varya’s mom and Darcey gets focused.”

Heavy may earn an affiliate commission if you sign up via a link on this page

Lisa Tries to Win Usman’s Mother Over by Attending Mosque

Tonight’s episode of 90 Day Fiancé features another big argument between Stephanie and Erika, one angry Russian mother and one disapproving Nigerian mother, another Darcey breakdown and an uncomfortable conversation after Yolanda finally tells her daughter Karra about the threatening email she received after Williams ghosted her.

The stubborn, disapproving mother happens to be Usman’s, who still refuses to give her blessing for Lisa and Usman to get married. However, Lisa attempts to win “mommy” over during tonight’s episode by attending mosque with Fatimatu, to try to prove her commitment to Usman.

“Mohamed suggested we go to mosque with mommy and pray,” Lisa tells the cameras in the clip above. “He thinks this will help because she is a devout Muslim. So that is where we’re going. But … I don’t know what to expect.”

“I want to go to America, so I will do anything possible to make sure that it will happen,” Usman adds during his own confessional. “So bringing Lisa to the mosque, I pray and hope this should work.”

90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days airs Sunday nights at 8 p.m. ET on TLC. You can find updates on the Season 4 cast, weekly spoilers, couples predictions and more 90 Day Fiancé coverage here.

