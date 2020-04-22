How to Watch BET COVID Relief Special Online Free

On Wednesday, April 22, BET is the latest network to air a COVID-19 relief special. The first part is a news program aired in partnership with CBS News and Gayle King titled COVID-19: Black America’s Fight and it begins at 7 p.m. ET/PT. Immediately following that is the Saving Our Selves: A BET COVID-19 Relief Effort fundraiser at 8 p.m. ET/PT.

If you don’t have cable, here’s how to watch BET on your computer, phone, Roku, Fire TV, Apple TV or other streaming device:

BET is one of 95-plus live TV channels included in the main FuboTV bundle, which comes with a free seven-day trial:

FuboTV Free Trial

Once signed up for FuboTV, you can then watch a live stream of the BET COVID relief special on your computer via the FuboTV website, or on your phone (Android and iPhone supported), tablet, Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, Chromecast or other supported device via the FuboTV app.

If you can’t watch live, FuboTV comes with 30 hours of Cloud DVR (with the ability to upgrade to 500 hours), as well as a “72-Hour Lookback” feature, which allows you to watch most shows up to three days after they air (and sometimes longer) even if you don’t record them.

BET is included in Philo’s main 59-channel bundle, which is the cheapest among all streaming services if you plan on keeping it long-term. Moreover, you don’t need a credit card (only a phone number or email address) to sign up for a free seven-day trial:

Philo Free Trial

Once signed up for Philo, you can then watch the BET COVID special live on your computer via the Philo website, or on your phone (iPhone supported), tablet, Roku, Amazon Fire TV, Apple TV or or other supported device via the Philo app.

If you can’t watch live, Philo also allows you to DVR programs and watch them up to 30 days later. And even if you forget to DVR something, Philo also comes with a 72-hour rewind feature, which allows you to replay shows that have aired in the last three days.

Sling TV’s “Sling Blue” package comes with 47 channels, including BET. Moreover, as part of Sling’s special “Happy Hour” deal, you can sign up for Sling Blue anytime without a credit card (only email address) and then watch for free every day between 5 p.m. and midnight ET:

Sling TV Free Trial

Once signed up for Sling TV, you can watch the BET COVID special live on your computer via the Sling TV website, or on your phone (Android and iPhone supported), tablet, Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, Chromecast, Xbox One, or other streaming device via the Sling TV app.

If you can’t watch live, Sling TV comes included with 10 hours of cloud DVR.

BET COVID-19 Special Preview

Saving Our Selves: BET COVID-19 Relief EffortBET has established a COVID-19 relief fund in partnership with United Way Worldwide to support African Americans who have been severely impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic. United Way, the largest private funder of human services in the U.S., has a presence in 95% of communities across the country and has mobilized the caring power of the community to advance the common good for more than 130 years. United Way is unparalleled in its power to help local partners, providers and resources join together to address the needs of vulnerable communities on the ground. Wednesday's “Saving Our Selves: A BET COVID-19 Relief Effort” is co-hosted by Grammy Award-Winning singer and actress Kelly Rowland, TV personality Terrence J and actress Regina Hall. It will feature virtual appearances and musical performances from some of the biggest names in music and entertainment as they share tips on how to manage, cope and help during the COVID-19 pandemic crisis. Financial donations from the joint fund will allow United Way to disburse resources to local organizations under United Ways in New York City, Atlanta, New Orleans, Detroit and Chicago, regions that have been most impacted by this crisis. There are long-term plans to expand these resources to other markets going forward. In particular, United Way will be supporting families in crisis who are experiencing food insecurity and are in need of emergency assistance. SUBSCRIBE to #BET NOW! ►► http://bit.ly/1U0v9xG Download the BET NOW app for full episodes of your favorite BET shows and exclusive content! Connect with BET Web: http://www.BET.com Facebook: http://www.facebook.com/BET Twitter: http://www.twitter.com/BET Instagram: http://www.instagram.com/BET Google+: http://www.bet.us/gplusBET 2020-04-20T21:36:45Z

CBS News anchor Gayle King is hosting a one-hour special titled COVID 19: Black America’s Fight on Wednesday, April 22 beginning at 7 p.m. ET/PT, which will simulcast commercial-free on BET, BET Her and stream across BET’s Facebook pages.

The special features interviews with White House Coronavirus Response Coordinator, Dr. Deborah L. Birx, San Francisco Mayor London Breed, Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot, New Orleans Mayor LaToya Cantrell, CBS News’ Michelle Miller, Jericka Duncan, Vladimir Duthiers and Anne Marie Green and many more experts to look at the way the African-American community is being disproportionately affected by COVID-19, which highlights existing racial disparities in resources, health and wellness and access to medical care.

Immediately following the news broadcast is Saving Our Selves: A BET COVID-19 Relief Effort, hosted by Kelly Rowland, Terrence J., Regina Hall, and Anthony Anderson.

Performances include Alicia Keys with a special tribute to New York City, and a Gospel moment with Kirk Franklin featuring Fantasia, Jonathan McReynolds, Kelly Price, Tasha Cobbs, Le’Andria Johnson, and Melvin Crispell III. Exclusive performances by John Legend, Usher, Jhene Aiko, Chloe X Halle, CeeLo Green, H.E.R., Ella Mai, Jermaine Dupri, Ludacris, Swae Lee, Tyrese Gibson, Buju Banton, DJ D-Nice, SiR, D Smoke, and Charlie Wilson.

Additional celebrity guest appearances will include Tiffany Haddish, Idris Elba, Ciara, Don Cheadle, Mike Epps, Deon Cole, Angela Rye, Dr. Rheeda Walker, Charlamagne Tha God, Symone D. Sanders, DJ Khaled and Chance The Rapper.

Furthermore, BET international talent Nomalanga (South Africa), Flora Coquerel (France), and Jourdan Riane (United Kingdom) will report on how the pandemic is affecting their countries. British Hip Hop Artists behind the viral “Don’t Rush” social media challenge, Young T and Bugsy, and Idris Elba’s wife, Sabrina Elba, will make appearances as well. Internationally, the show will be broadcast on Saturday, April 25 in the United Kingdom at 9:00 p.m. BST, in Korea at 9:00 p.m. KST, in Africa at 6:00 p.m. CAT, and in France at 10:30 p.m. CEST.

According to BET’s press release, the focus of the initiative is to “combat the racial disparities of the COVID-19 pandemic. Recent findings have shown that Black Americans are being disproportionately harmed by the health and financial devastation wrought by the COVID-19 pandemic. BET, in partnership with the NAACP, United Way Worldwide, leaders in the African American creative, civil rights, and business communities will provide critical financial, educational, and community support directly to the African Americans hardest hit by this crisis. Corporate brand donors who have generously contributed to the fund include Procter & Gamble, Unilever, Toyota, Salesforce, McDonald’s, AARP, Pine-Sol®, Morgan Stanley, TJ Maxx, Weight Watchers, and NBA.”

You can donate now at BET.com or by texting “BETGives” to 51555.

The BET news special and Saving Our Selves relief special air Wednesday, April 22 from 7 p.m. to 10 p.m. ET/PT on BET.

