How to Watch Better Call Saul Season 5 Finale Online Free

Tonight is the Season 5 finale of Better Call Saul. Last week’s episode was so intense that fans can’t wait to see what’s in store for them tonight.

If you don’t have cable, here’s how to watch Better Call Saul live or on-demand on your computer, phone, Roku, Fire TV, Apple TV or other streaming device:

Heavy may earn an affiliate commission if you sign up via a link on this page

AMC is included in Philo’s main 59-channel bundle, which is the cheapest among all streaming services if you plan on keeping it long-term. Moreover, you don’t need a credit card (only a phone number or email address) to sign up for a free seven-day trial:

Philo Free Trial

Once signed up for Philo, and you can then watch Better Call Saul live on your computer via the Philo website, or on your phone (iPhone supported), tablet, Roku, Amazon Fire TV, Apple TV or other supported device via the Philo app.

If you can’t watch live, Philo also allows you to DVR programs and watch them up to 30 days later. And even if you forget to DVR something, Philo also comes with a 72-hour rewind feature, which allows you to replay shows that have aired in the last three days.

AMC is one of 95-plus live TV channels included in the main FuboTV bundle, which comes with a free seven-day trial:

FuboTV Free Trial

Once signed up for FuboTV, you can then watch Better Call Saul live on your computer via the FuboTV website, or on your phone (Android and iPhone supported), tablet, Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, Chromecast or other supported device via the FuboTV app.

If you can’t watch live, FuboTV comes with 30 hours of Cloud DVR (with the ability to upgrade to 500 hours), as well as a “72-Hour Lookback” feature, which allows you to watch most shows up to three days after they air (and sometimes longer) even if you don’t record them.

Sling TV’s “Sling Blue” package comes with 47 channels, including AMC. Moreover, as part of Sling’s special “Happy Hour” deal, you can sign up for Sling Blue anytime without a credit card (only email address) and then watch for free every day between 5 p.m. and midnight ET:

Sling TV Free Trial

Once signed up for Sling TV, you can watch Better Call Saul live on your computer via the Sling TV website, or on your phone (Android and iPhone supported), tablet, Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, Chromecast, Xbox One, or other streaming device via the Sling TV app.

If you can’t watch live, Sling TV comes included with 10 hours of cloud DVR.

‘Better Call Saul’ Season 5 Finale Preview

Tonight’s episode is called “Something Unforgivable.” The description reads: “Kim and Jimmy make a sideways move that takes a rather serious turn. Nacho gets closer to the cartel.”

Here’s a preview for tonight’s episode. This section will have spoilers for previous episodes along with minor spoilers based on what we know from Breaking Bad.

Better Call Saul S05 E10 Season Finale Trailer | 'Something Unforgivable' | Rotten Tomatoes TVCheck out the new Better Call Saul Season 5 Episode 10 Trailer starring Bob Odenkirk! Let us know what you think in the comments below. ► Learn more about this show on Rotten Tomatoes: https://www.rottentomatoes.com/tv/better_call_saul/s05?cmp=RTTV_YouTube_Desc Want to be notified of all the latest TV shows? Subscribe to the channel and click the bell icon to stay up to date. US Air Date: April 20, 2020 Starring: Bob Odenkirk, Rhea Seehorn, Jonathan Banks Network: AMC Synopsis: Kim and Jimmy make a sideways move that takes a rather serious turn. Nacho gets closer to the cartel. What to Watch Next: ► Certified Fresh TV: http://bit.ly/2FC8sQi ► New TV This Week: http://bit.ly/2Cq3wzc ► Top TV Dramas: http://bit.ly/2HSMnOs More Rotten Tomatoes: ► Subscribe to ROTTEN TOMATOES TV: http://bit.ly/2qTF6ZY ► Subscribe to the ROTTEN TOMATOES NEWSLETTER: https://www.rottentomatoes.com/newsletter?cmp=RTYT_YouTube_Desc ► Follow us on TWITTER: http://bit.ly/2mpschF ► Like us on FACEBOOK: http://bit.ly/2COySMI ► Follow us on INSTAGRAM: http://bit.ly/2FlxGC6 Rotten Tomatoes TV delivers Fresh TV at a click! Subscribe now for the best trailers, clips, sneak peeks, and binge guides for shows you love and the upcoming series and TV movies that should be on your radar. 2020-04-14T03:35:09.000Z

AMC has shared a few sneak peeks for what we can expect in the finale.

'I Want Answers!' Sneak Peek Ep. 510 | Better Call SaulMike comes home to find a very agitated Jimmy on his doorstep. Don’t miss the season finale of Better Call Saul Monday, April 20 at 9/8c. #BetterCallSaul #AMC For more Better Call Saul videos: https://goo.gl/LLCugx Better Call Saul Sneak Peek: Season 5, Episode 10 Subscribe to the AMC YouTube Channel : https://goo.gl/Tu5rSx Better Call Saul: https://goo.gl/B7Rfus Sign Up for the Better Call Saul Newsletter: https://www.amc.com/shows/better-call-saul/exclusives/newsletter-subscription Better Call Saul on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/BetterCallSaulAMC/ Better Call Saul on Twitter: https://twitter.com/BetterCallSaul Better Call Saul on Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/bettercallsaulamc/ AMC : http://www.amc.com/ AMC on Facebook : https://www.facebook.com/amc AMC on Twitter : http://twitter.com/AMC_TV Sign Up for the AMC Newsletter: https://www.amc.com/newsletter-subscription 2020-04-14T02:30:02.000Z

Here’s another video.

'Something Unforgivable' Next On Ep. 510 | Better Call SaulDon’t miss the season finale of Better Call Saul Monday, April 20 at 9/8c. #BetterCallSaul #AMC For more Better Call Saul videos: https://goo.gl/LLCugx Next On Better Call Saul: Season 5, Episode 10 Subscribe to the AMC YouTube Channel : https://goo.gl/Tu5rSx Better Call Saul: https://goo.gl/B7Rfus Sign Up for the Better Call Saul Newsletter: https://www.amc.com/shows/better-call-saul/exclusives/newsletter-subscription Better Call Saul on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/BetterCallSaulAMC/ Better Call Saul on Twitter: https://twitter.com/BetterCallSaul Better Call Saul on Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/bettercallsaulamc/ AMC : http://www.amc.com/ AMC on Facebook : https://www.facebook.com/amc AMC on Twitter : http://twitter.com/AMC_TV Sign Up for the AMC Newsletter: https://www.amc.com/newsletter-subscription 2020-04-14T02:30:00.000Z

The show’s been pretty intense this season. Here’s a refresher on what happened last week in Episode 9, which was called “Bad Choice Road.”

In that episode, we watched Jimmy and Mike continue their long trek home. When Jimmy finally got reception, the relief from Kim was palpable. The scene where Jimmy (aka Saul) brought in all that money and watched as it was counted was great comedy gold.

But of course, Lalo is no one to take lightly. We know that by the time Breaking Bad airs, Lalo is still alive and well. Although we don’t see him in the series, Saul mentions him once. The Breaking Bad Wikia explains that in Season 2 of Breaking Bad, Saul was kidnapped by Walt and Jesse and taken to the desert. During that scene, Saul assumes at first that it was Lalo who arranged his kidnapping. Saul says: “Oh no no no no. It wasn’t me. It was Ignacio. He’s the one! … Lalo didn’t send you? No Lalo?” He’s relieved when he realizes they aren’t with Lalo. You can watch the scene below:

[BREAKING BAD] "It wasn't me, it was Ignacio! Lalo didn’t send you?”Check out my Breaking Bad trailer remix, "Fifty Shades of White" https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=FzqX_J8cm9U Scene from Breaking Bad, Season 2, Episode 8. Saul (Jimmy) believes, for whatever reason, that his kidnappers are men sent by a certain “Lalo,” so Saul puts the blame on someone he calls "Ignacio". We now know him as Ignacio (Nacho) Varga on Better Call Saul, and Lalo to be a member of the Salamanca family. Episode 507 of Better Call Saul also explains why Jimmy shouts the phrase “I am always a friend of the cartel” in Spanish. This content belongs to the AMC network, show created by Vince Gilligan. 2015-04-01T19:38:13.000Z

The Ignacio that Saul mentions in that scene is Nacho.

Fans familiar with this scene from Breaking Bad were on the edge of their seats during the final scene of Better Call Saul Season 5 Episode 9. Mike had his gun trained on Lalo, but we knew that Lalo couldn’t die. We also knew that Saul couldn’t die. Everyone was convinced this was going to be Kim’s last scene on the show and that this would be the reason why we don’t hear about Kim at all in Breaking Bad. But she survived, yet again, in a moment that we thought was the end.

During last week’s episode, Gus also disagreed with Mike’s idea of letting Nacho go free from his operation. “A dog who bites every owner he has had can only be disciplined with a firm hand,” Gus said in response to Mike’s idea. And in the end, we see Nacho driving away with Lalo and taking him across the border. It would have been nice if Nacho had been freed from the terrible situation he’s found himself even, but even Mike trying to step in for him just wasn’t enough. This also indicates that Saul won’t ever be able to break free either, even if he wants to do so.

During the episode, it’s also revealed that the assassins who fired on Jimmy are from a Colombian gang that Mike knows from Philly. Gus also seems pretty familiar with the tattoo symbol that represents the gang.

Before he left for good, Lalo confronted Jimmy about finding his car in a ditch and realizing that Jimmy made up the story about his car breaking down. But Kim stepped in and made Lalo rethink the assumptions he was making. Kim is truly “in the game” now, as they say, and probably won’t be able to get out of it either.

READ NEXT: Daily COVID-19 Updates