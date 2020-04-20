How to Watch Better Call Saul Season 5 Finale Online Free

Tonight is the Season 5 finale of Better Call Saul. Last week’s episode was so intense that fans can’t wait to see what’s in store for them tonight.
If you don’t have cable, here’s how to watch Better Call Saul live or on-demand on your computer, phone, Roku, Fire TV, Apple TV or other streaming device:
Heavy may earn an affiliate commission if you sign up via a link on this page
Watch AMC on Philo TV
AMC is included in Philo’s main 59-channel bundle, which is the cheapest among all streaming services if you plan on keeping it long-term. Moreover, you don’t need a credit card (only a phone number or email address) to sign up for a free seven-day trial:
Once signed up for Philo, and you can then watch Better Call Saul live on your computer via the Philo website, or on your phone (iPhone supported), tablet, Roku, Amazon Fire TV, Apple TV or other supported device via the Philo app.
If you can’t watch live, Philo also allows you to DVR programs and watch them up to 30 days later. And even if you forget to DVR something, Philo also comes with a 72-hour rewind feature, which allows you to replay shows that have aired in the last three days.
Watch AMC on FuboTV
AMC is one of 95-plus live TV channels included in the main FuboTV bundle, which comes with a free seven-day trial:
Once signed up for FuboTV, you can then watch Better Call Saul live on your computer via the FuboTV website, or on your phone (Android and iPhone supported), tablet, Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, Chromecast or other supported device via the FuboTV app.
If you can’t watch live, FuboTV comes with 30 hours of Cloud DVR (with the ability to upgrade to 500 hours), as well as a “72-Hour Lookback” feature, which allows you to watch most shows up to three days after they air (and sometimes longer) even if you don’t record them.
Watch TLC on Sling TV
Sling TV’s “Sling Blue” package comes with 47 channels, including AMC. Moreover, as part of Sling’s special “Happy Hour” deal, you can sign up for Sling Blue anytime without a credit card (only email address) and then watch for free every day between 5 p.m. and midnight ET:
Once signed up for Sling TV, you can watch Better Call Saul live on your computer via the Sling TV website, or on your phone (Android and iPhone supported), tablet, Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, Chromecast, Xbox One, or other streaming device via the Sling TV app.
If you can’t watch live, Sling TV comes included with 10 hours of cloud DVR.
‘Better Call Saul’ Season 5 Finale Preview
Tonight’s episode is called “Something Unforgivable.” The description reads: “Kim and Jimmy make a sideways move that takes a rather serious turn. Nacho gets closer to the cartel.”
Here’s a preview for tonight’s episode. This section will have spoilers for previous episodes along with minor spoilers based on what we know from Breaking Bad.
AMC has shared a few sneak peeks for what we can expect in the finale.
Here’s another video.
The show’s been pretty intense this season. Here’s a refresher on what happened last week in Episode 9, which was called “Bad Choice Road.”
In that episode, we watched Jimmy and Mike continue their long trek home. When Jimmy finally got reception, the relief from Kim was palpable. The scene where Jimmy (aka Saul) brought in all that money and watched as it was counted was great comedy gold.
But of course, Lalo is no one to take lightly. We know that by the time Breaking Bad airs, Lalo is still alive and well. Although we don’t see him in the series, Saul mentions him once. The Breaking Bad Wikia explains that in Season 2 of Breaking Bad, Saul was kidnapped by Walt and Jesse and taken to the desert. During that scene, Saul assumes at first that it was Lalo who arranged his kidnapping. Saul says: “Oh no no no no. It wasn’t me. It was Ignacio. He’s the one! … Lalo didn’t send you? No Lalo?” He’s relieved when he realizes they aren’t with Lalo. You can watch the scene below:
The Ignacio that Saul mentions in that scene is Nacho.
Fans familiar with this scene from Breaking Bad were on the edge of their seats during the final scene of Better Call Saul Season 5 Episode 9. Mike had his gun trained on Lalo, but we knew that Lalo couldn’t die. We also knew that Saul couldn’t die. Everyone was convinced this was going to be Kim’s last scene on the show and that this would be the reason why we don’t hear about Kim at all in Breaking Bad. But she survived, yet again, in a moment that we thought was the end.
During last week’s episode, Gus also disagreed with Mike’s idea of letting Nacho go free from his operation. “A dog who bites every owner he has had can only be disciplined with a firm hand,” Gus said in response to Mike’s idea. And in the end, we see Nacho driving away with Lalo and taking him across the border. It would have been nice if Nacho had been freed from the terrible situation he’s found himself even, but even Mike trying to step in for him just wasn’t enough. This also indicates that Saul won’t ever be able to break free either, even if he wants to do so.
During the episode, it’s also revealed that the assassins who fired on Jimmy are from a Colombian gang that Mike knows from Philly. Gus also seems pretty familiar with the tattoo symbol that represents the gang.
Before he left for good, Lalo confronted Jimmy about finding his car in a ditch and realizing that Jimmy made up the story about his car breaking down. But Kim stepped in and made Lalo rethink the assumptions he was making. Kim is truly “in the game” now, as they say, and probably won’t be able to get out of it either.
READ NEXT: Daily COVID-19 Updates
Disclaimer: Heavy Inc. has affiliate relationships with various streaming content providers and may receive a commission if you sign up for a service via a link on this page.