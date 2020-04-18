How to Watch Bindi Irwin Wedding Online Without Cable

For two seasons, the Irwin family — wife Terri and children Bindi and Robert of the late Crocodile Hunter Steve Irwin — has been delighting Animal Planet viewers with their work to protect and preserve the environment and its wildlife on Crikey! It’s the Irwins. Now they’re bringing a new kind of special to the network: Bindi’s wedding to Chandler Powell, which will air on the Animal Planet on Saturday, April 18 at 8 p.m. ET/PT.

If you don't have cable, here's how to watch Bindi Irwin and Chandler Powell's wedding

Crikey! It’s the Irwins: Bindi’s Wedding Preview

Bindi Irwin and Chandler Powell recently got married in an intimate ceremony at the Australia Zoo. Originally, they were supposed to have over 200 guests in attendance, but restrictions due to the COVID-19 pandemic forced them to cut the wedding down to just a few close family members, Bindi’s mom, Terri, her brother, Robert, and her late father Steve’s best friend, Wes Mannion — and the zoo animals, of course.

In a preview on the Discovery Channel website, the pair revealed part of their vows, which they wrote themselves:

Chandler, When I sat down to write my vows I found that I couldn’t stop writing them. I started by sharing all the ways you make my life beautiful and I found myself writing close to a thousand words. Then I moved on to write about what an extraordinary person you are and I needed a new pen. Finally, I wanted to share all my hopes for the future and I actually ran out of notebook paper. Beautiful Bindi Sue, Almost seven years ago when we met here at the Zoo I had no idea the adventure that would be waiting for us. Who knew the stars that had to align for a guy from Seffner, Florida, and a girl from Beerwah, Queensland to be destined for each other to meet. You became my friend, best friend, and now I get to call you my wife.

They also honored Bindi’s late father Steve, with Bindi telling People, “We had dad’s picture with his dog Sui blown up on an easel. So mom and Robert were standing right next to dad as we exchanged vows. We had a candle-lighting ceremony for him, and it really felt like he was there with us. It was a lovely moment of peace and happiness.”

Bindi also told People, “Where we got married was such a special place to dad. It’s a beautiful little area where he had filmed for many years. It felt really wonderful and just meant to be.”

Her father Steve passed away in September 2006 at the age of 44 after being stung by a stingray. Bindi tied her wedding bouquet with a piece of khaki ribbon to honor the khaki safari clothing her father always wore.

Bindi and Chandler’s wedding special airs Saturday, April 18 at 8 p.m. ET/PT on Animal Planet. The first two seasons of Crikey: It’s the Irwins! can be viewed in their entirety on the Animal Planet GO app.

