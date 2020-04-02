How to Stream ‘Broke’ TV Series Online Without Cable

If NCIS fans have been missing Pauley Perrette, she’s coming back to CBS on a new comedy called Broke, about a single suburban mom whose sister and wealthy brother-in-law move in with her after their money dries up. It premieres Thursday, April 2 at 9:30 p.m. ET/PT on CBS.

If you don’t have cable, you can stream Broke episodes on your computer, phone, Roku, Fire TV, Apple TV or other streaming device via one of the following cable-free, live-TV streaming subscription services:

Heavy may earn an affiliate commission if you sign up via a link on this page

If you’re an Amazon Prime subscriber or you want to start a free 30-day trial of Amazon Prime, you can watch all live and on-demand CBS content via the CBS All-Access Amazon Channel, which comes with a seven-day free trial:

Watch CBS on Amazon Prime

Once you’re signed up for the Prime CBS Channel, you can then watch Broke live or on-demand on your computer via the Amazon website, or you can watch on your phone (Android and iPhone compatible), tablet, Roku, Amazon Fire TV, Fire TV Stick, Xbox One, PlayStation 4 or other streaming device via the Amazon Video app.

CBS (live in most markets) is one of 95-plus live TV channels included in the main FuboTV bundle, which comes with a free seven-day trial:

Start Your FuboTV Free Trial

Once signed up for FuboTV, you can watch Broke live on your computer via the FuboTV website, or on your phone (Android and iPhone supported), tablet, Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, Chromecast, or other supported device via the FuboTV app.

If you can’t watch live, FuboTV also comes with 30 hours of cloud DVR space, as well as a 72-hour look-back feature, which allows you to watch most new shows on-demand within three days of their conclusion, even if you don’t record them.

CBS (live in most markets) is included in Hulu With Live TV, which comes with 60-plus live TV channels and Hulu’s extensive on-demand library of TV shows and movies:

Get Hulu With Live TV

Once signed up for Hulu With Live TV, you can watch a live stream of Broke on your computer via the Hulu website, or on your phone (Android and iPhone supported), tablet, Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, Chromecast, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, Echo Show, or other streaming device via the Hulu app.

If you can’t watch live, “Hulu with Live TV” comes with both its extensive on-demand library (which will have new episodes available after they air) and 50 hours of Cloud DVR storage (with the ability to upgrade to “Enhanced Cloud DVR,” which gives you 200 hours of DVR space and the ability to fast forward through commercials).

Like the Amazon Prime CBS channel, this is a good option if you simply want to watch CBS and not any other channels. This is ultimately the same as Amazon option, only you’ll watch on CBS’ digital platforms instead:

Start Your CBS All-Access Free Trial

Once signed up for CBS All-Access, you can watch Broke live or on-demand on your computer via the CBS website, or on your phone (Android and iPhone compatible), tablet, Apple TV, Roku, Amazon Fire TV, Xbox One, PlayStation 4 or other streaming device via the CBS app.

‘Broke’ Premiere Preview

First Look At Broke On CBS

Starring Pauley Perrette as Jackie, this new comedy is about what happens to a middle-class single mom when her wealthy sister Elizabeth and brother-in-law Javier, played by Natasha Leggero and Jaime Camil, are suddenly in need of a place to live when they lose all their money after Javier’s father cuts them off. The wealthy pair bring with them Javier’s assistant Luis (Izzy Diaz) and hilarity ensues.

The series description teases, “Though class differences may separate the women, and the size of the house and the number of people living in it will test the limits of hospitality, the bond of extended family might be exactly what they need.”

The second episode, titled “Jobs” and airing April 9, sees Jackie encouraging her sister and brother-in-law to start contributing to the family, so Javier goes to work as a ride share driver and Elizabeth starts working as a personal shopper. But Jackie worries her son Sammy (Antonio Raul Corbo) is getting too close with Javier and will get hurt if Javier isn’t a reliable adult in his life.

In episode three, titled “The Dance” and airing April 16, “When Javier and Elizabeth learn their rich friends are in town, they muster up the courage to ask them to pay back the large amount of money they are owed. Also, Jackie complains of being undervalued at work, and Luis convinces her to ask for a raise.”

Broke – Pauley Perrette returns in new CBS comedy

Broke comes from the mind of Jennie Snyder Urman, who has been involved on such shows as Gilmore Girls, Lipstick Jungle, Reign, Jane the Virgin, and Charmed, and Ben Silverman, who has worked on The Office, Jane the Virgin, Ugly Betty, The Tudors and The Biggest Loser.

After starring on NCIS for so many years, Perrette left the show after 15 seasons after having a falling out with co-star Mark Harmon in 2016 when he allegedly brought his dog to set and it bit a crew member, causing an injury that required 15 stitches. There are conflicting reports about whether Harmon continued to bring the dog to set afterward, but Perrette claims she confronted Harmon about it and it led to a rift between them.

Now she’s back because she decided it was time to do comedy, she told TV Insider in a recent interview.

“I wanted to do a comedy. Either that or retire,” she says, adding, “I was going to drink beer with my three dogs and watch television. [Laughs] My family, friends and pastor didn’t think it was the best idea.”

Broke airs Thursdays at 9:30 p.m. ET/PT on CBS.

