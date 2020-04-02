How to Stream ‘Broke’ TV Series Online Without Cable

If NCIS fans have been missing Pauley Perrette, she’s coming back to CBS on a new comedy called Broke, about a single suburban mom whose sister and wealthy brother-in-law move in with her after their money dries up. It premieres Thursday, April 2 at 9:30 p.m. ET/PT on CBS.
‘Broke’ Premiere Preview
Starring Pauley Perrette as Jackie, this new comedy is about what happens to a middle-class single mom when her wealthy sister Elizabeth and brother-in-law Javier, played by Natasha Leggero and Jaime Camil, are suddenly in need of a place to live when they lose all their money after Javier’s father cuts them off. The wealthy pair bring with them Javier’s assistant Luis (Izzy Diaz) and hilarity ensues.
The series description teases, “Though class differences may separate the women, and the size of the house and the number of people living in it will test the limits of hospitality, the bond of extended family might be exactly what they need.”
The second episode, titled “Jobs” and airing April 9, sees Jackie encouraging her sister and brother-in-law to start contributing to the family, so Javier goes to work as a ride share driver and Elizabeth starts working as a personal shopper. But Jackie worries her son Sammy (Antonio Raul Corbo) is getting too close with Javier and will get hurt if Javier isn’t a reliable adult in his life.
In episode three, titled “The Dance” and airing April 16, “When Javier and Elizabeth learn their rich friends are in town, they muster up the courage to ask them to pay back the large amount of money they are owed. Also, Jackie complains of being undervalued at work, and Luis convinces her to ask for a raise.”
Broke comes from the mind of Jennie Snyder Urman, who has been involved on such shows as Gilmore Girls, Lipstick Jungle, Reign, Jane the Virgin, and Charmed, and Ben Silverman, who has worked on The Office, Jane the Virgin, Ugly Betty, The Tudors and The Biggest Loser.
After starring on NCIS for so many years, Perrette left the show after 15 seasons after having a falling out with co-star Mark Harmon in 2016 when he allegedly brought his dog to set and it bit a crew member, causing an injury that required 15 stitches. There are conflicting reports about whether Harmon continued to bring the dog to set afterward, but Perrette claims she confronted Harmon about it and it led to a rift between them.
Now she’s back because she decided it was time to do comedy, she told TV Insider in a recent interview.
“I wanted to do a comedy. Either that or retire,” she says, adding, “I was going to drink beer with my three dogs and watch television. [Laughs] My family, friends and pastor didn’t think it was the best idea.”
Broke airs Thursdays at 9:30 p.m. ET/PT on CBS.
