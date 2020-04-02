How to Watch CNN Live Without Cable

If you’ve cut the cable cord but still need to get your daily news fix in, you can watch a live stream of CNN (along with many other channels) on your computer, phone, Roku, Fire TV, Apple TV or other streaming device via one of several cable-free, live-TV subscription services.

Here’s the complete rundown on how to stream CNN without cable:

Where Can I Stream CNN Live Without Cable?

Sling TV’s “Sling Blue” package comes with 47 channels, including CNN. Not only is it the cheapest streaming service with CNN, but as a special offer until April 5, you can get a 14-day free trial and don’t need a credit card (only an email address) to sign up:

Sling TV 14-Day Free Trial

Once signed up for Sling TV, you can stream CNN live on your computer via the Sling TV website, or on your phone (Android and iPhone supported), tablet, Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, Chromecast, Xbox One, or other streaming device via the Sling TV app.

Sling TV also comes included with 10 hours of cloud DVR.

CNN is one of 95-plus live TV channels included in the main FuboTV bundle. It comes with a free 7-day trial:

FuboTV Free Trial

Once signed up for FuboTV, you can stream CNN on your computer via the FuboTV website, or on your phone (Android and iPhone supported), tablet, Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, Chromecast or other supported device via the FuboTV app.

FuboTV also comes with 30 hours of Cloud DVR (with the ability to upgrade to 500 hours), as well as a “72-Hour Lookback” feature, which allows you to watch most shows up to three days after they air even if you forgot to record them.

In addition to an extensive on-demand library of TV shows, movies and exclusives, Hulu With Live TV also comes with 60-plus live TV channels, including CNN. For those who want a combination of live TV and on-demand content, this is the best option:

Get Hulu With Live TV

Once signed up for Hulu With Live TV, you can stream CNN on your computer via the Hulu website, or on your phone (Android and iPhone supported), tablet, Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, Chromecast, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, Echo Show or other streaming device via the Hulu app.

Hulu with Live TV also comes with an extensive on-demand library (which has most new shows and specials available after they air) and 50 hours of Cloud DVR storage (with the ability to upgrade to “Enhanced Cloud DVR,” which gives you 200 hours of DVR space and the ability to fast forward through commercials).

AT&T TV Now (formerly DirecTV Now) offers six different channel bundles. They range from 45 to 125 live TV channels, and they all include CNN. The “Plus” and “Max” bundles come with a free 7-day trial:

AT&T TV Now Free Trial

Once signed up for AT&T TV Now, you can stream CNN on your computer via the AT&T TV Now website, or on your phone (Android and iPhone supported), tablet Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, Chromecast, or other compatible streaming device via the AT&T TV app.

AT&T TV Now — no matter what channel package you choose — comes with included cloud DVR.

Can I Watch CNN on Roku?

Absolutely. Whether you sign up for Sling TV, FuboTV, Hulu With Live TV or AT&T TV Now, you can watch CNN on your Roku device or Roku TV.

All you need to do is download the desired app (Sling TV, FuboTV, etc.) onto your device, sign in with the credentials you used to subscribe to the streaming service, and then navigate to CNN on the channel guide to start watching live TV.

You can also watch on your computer, phone, tablet, Fire TV Stick, Apple TV, Xbox One or other compatible streaming device.

5 Best Shows to Watch on CNN

CNN Newsroom

What Time it Airs: Monday-Friday, 9 a.m. and 2 p.m., Saturdays at 4 a.m., 10 a.m., 3 p.m., and 8 p.m., Sundays at 2 p.m.

CNN Newsroom is the network’s spot for a general news program constantly rolling through the most current stories. Its hosts Monday through Friday include Jim Sciutto, Poppy Harlow, and Brooke Baldwin; the weekends feature Victor Blackwell, Christi Paul, Fredricka Whitfield, and Ana Cabrera.

The Lead with Jake Tapper

What Time it Airs: Monday-Friday, 4 p.m. ET

This fast-paced news broadcast bounces between the serious news of the day and lighter features, incorporating stories under different banners such as national, political, money, buried, sports, world, pop, tech and health.

Erin Burnett OutFront

What Time it Airs: Monday-Friday, 7 p.m. ET

This is a taped, packaged news program of features hosted by journalist Erin Burnett. It also features panel discussions and analysis.

Anderson Cooper 360

What Time it Airs: Monday-Friday, 8 p.m. ET

This nightly news program is hosted by journalist Anderson Cooper running down the biggest stories of the day and also welcoming guest commentators John King, Dana Bash, Jeff Toobin, Lisa Bloom, Dr. Drew Pinsky, Wolf Blitz, Sanjay Gupta and more.

Cuomo Prime Time

What Time it Airs: Monday-Friday, 12 p.m. ET

This nightly roundup of the day’s biggest headlines is hosted by Chris Cuomo and often features interviews with some of the biggest political names in the country, offering commentary from both sides of the aisle. Cuomo is the younger brother to current New York Governor Andrew Cuomo, both of whom are sons of the late New York Governor Mario Cuomo.

