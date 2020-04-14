How to Watch Deadliest Catch Bloodline Online Without Cable

The Discovery Channel is debuting a brand-new series in the Deadliest Catch franchise on Tuesday, April 14, called Deadliest Catch: Bloodline. It airs at 10 p.m. ET/PT, following the two-hour season 16 premiere of the original series at 8 p.m. ET/PT.

If you don't have cable, here's how to watch Deadliest Catch: Bloodline (and Deadliest Catch)

‘Deadliest Catch: Bloodline’ Preview

Deadliest Catch: BloodlineDeadliest Catch: Bloodline airs Tuesday, premiering April 14, at 10 PM ET/PT on Discovery Channel. Following the premiere, episodes will air at 9 PM ET/PT. 2020-04-09T18:14:30.000Z

It has been 10 years since Cornelia Marie Captain Phil Harris passed away. He captained his ship for more than 20 years, passing his love of fishing on to his sons, Jake and Josh. Now Josh is the captain of the Cornelia Marie and he is debuting his own Deadliest Catch spinoff titled “Bloodline.”

The premiere episode description reads, “On the 10th anniversary of Captain Phil Harris’ final season on the Bering Sea, Josh Harris makes a personal journey to rediscover what made his father a legend, and embrace the legacy he inherits as Phil’s son and co-captain of the Cornelia Marie.”

According to the Discovery Channel press release, Josh and his business partner Casey McManus find “an unbelievable discovery of mysterious Hawaiian fishing charts scribbled with Captain Phil’s handwriting, notes, and statistics,” which prompts them to “take a once-in-a-lifetime quest to Hawaii, to learn about the time [Josh’s] late father spent fishing there decades ago.”

Josh and McManus found the charts while they were doing renovations on the Cornelia Marie’s captain’s quarters. The charts are dated as far back as the early 1980s. They cover all of the Hawaiian islands, including the famed “Kona coast,” which is one of the best fishing spots in the world. The press release says the charts “are covered in Phil Harris’ handwriting, with detailed notes about fishing adventures and island life. There are fishing secrets on the charts, but to Josh, they have so much more.”

To help them navigate these unknown waters, Harris and McManus enlist the help of Jeff Silva, a top commercial fisherman in Hawaii, who can help them learn the local fishery and interpret Phil’s charts.

“This is fishing like Josh and Casey have never fished before and the pair will battle the elements – and each other – as they struggle to catch the island’s most lucrative bounty – ahi tuna – and dive deeper into the mysteries of Phil’s time in Hawaii.”

Deadliest Catch: Bloodline premieres Tuesday, April 14 at 10 p.m. ET/PT on Discovery; each subsequent episode is Tuesdays at 9 p.m. ET/PT.

