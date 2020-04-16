How to Watch Disney Family Sing Along Online

With television production suspended due to the COVID-19 pandemic, networks are getting creative. The latest entry into the musical specials broadcast from people’s homes category is The Disney Family Singalong, airing Thursday, April 16 at 8 p.m. ET/PT on ABC.

If you don’t have cable, here’s how to watch The Disney Family Singalong on your computer, phone, Roku, Fire TV, Apple TV or other streaming device:

‘The Disney Family Singalong’ Preview

THE DISNEY FAMILY SINGALONGSubscribe: http://goo.gl/mo7HqT 2020-04-14T00:23:43.000Z

Hosted by Ryan Seacrest, the Disney Family Singalong boasts a cavalcade of stars asking everyone to “be our guest” as they perform some of the biggest hits from the Disney film library.

According to ABC’s press release, performers include Ariana Grande, Demi Lovato, Alan Menken, Elle Fanning, Josh Groban, Darren Criss, Tori Kelly, Christina Aguilera, John Stamos, Josh Gad, Kristin Chenoweth, Michael Bublé, Thomas Rhett, Little Big Town, Derek Hough, Julianne Hough, Kenny Ortega, Jordan Fisher, Donny Osmond, Auliʻi Cravalho, Luke Evans, Bobby Bones, Erin Andrews, Carrie Ann Inaba, Amber Riley and many more.” They will be performing from their homes alongside their family members, which should be a lot of fun.

There will also be animated characters on screen to guide viewers through the on-screen lyrics so that everyone at home can follow along and sing their favorite Disney tunes with their favorite stars. Performances include songs from Beauty and the Beast, The Little Mermaid, Toy Story, Moana, Frozen, and High School Musical.

In fact, the High School Musical performance will be a reunion between renowned choreographer Kenny Ortega and stars Vanessa Hudgens, Ashley Tisdale, Raven-Symoné, Dove Cameron, Sofia Carson, Booboo Stewart, Milo Manheim, Meg Donnelly, Joshua Bassett, Olivia Rodrigo and more from the casts of High School Musical, Descendants, High School Musical: The Musical: The Series, and Zombies.

Plus, James Monroe Inglehart and the Broadway company of Disney’s Aladdin will join together (virtually) to perform “Friend Like Me.”

“If there’s something that we’ve all learned in the past few weeks, it’s to cherish every moment and the importance of connection, whether through laughter, stories or music. We hope that we can help create some new unforgettable moments in everyone’s home in a way that only the magic of Disney can,” said Karey Burke, president, ABC Entertainment, in a statement.

The special will also include public service announcements from talent across the Disney corporation designed to raise awareness for Feeding America and how people can either donate to or utilize their resources if they find themselves facing hunger or food insecurity at this difficult time. Families and vulnerable members of the community who need help can visit FeedingAmerica.org/FeedTheLove to learn more about Feeding America’s COVID-19 response and how to locate local food banks for help.

For families at home, The Walt Disney Company has also put a plethora of activities, stories, and videos from the Disney family of movies and television online at DisneyMagicMoments.com to help keep kids occupied while they are quarantining at home.

The Disney Family Singalong airs Thursday, April 16 at 8 p.m. ET/PT on ABC.

