How to Watch Dolly Parton A&E Biography Online Free

On Sunday, April 12 and Monday, April 13, A&E is debuting a two-night slate of new programming that showcases some of country music’s legendary performers, including Dolly Parton, Kenny Rogers, Willie Nelson, and Merle Haggard. The first of A&E’s four specials, Biography: Dolly airs Sunday at 8 p.m. ET/PT.

If you don't have cable, you can stream A&E and watch Biography: Dolly live or on-demand on your computer, phone, Roku, Fire TV, Apple TV or other streaming device via one of the following cable-free, live-TV streaming subscription services:

‘Biography: Dolly’ Preview

A&E's two-hour documentary "Biography: Dolly" traces Dolly Parton's extraordinary journey from her childhood spent in poverty and early days in Nashville to her multiple hit songs and recent 50th anniversary celebration at The Grand Ole Opry. "Biography: Dolly" premieres Sunday, April 12 at 8pm ET/PT.

This new two-hour-long documentary will explore the life and five-decade career of Dolly Parton, a songwriter and performer who has inspired generations of artists and had dozens of hits.

According to A&E’s press release, the program “traces Dolly Parton’s extraordinary journey from her childhood spent in poverty and early days in Nashville to her multiple hit songs and recent 50th-anniversary celebration at The Grand Ole Opry. Reflecting on the acute social commentary and personal stories within her lyrics, the documentary examines hit songs including “Jolene,” “9 to 5,” and “I Will Always Love You.” Featuring exclusive interviews with Dolly herself, the documentary reveals the bold and fearless woman behind the rhinestones and wigs who has moved seamlessly with the times to inspire generations.”

Other interviews included in the documentary are Parton’s 9 to 5 co-stars Jane Fonda and Lily Tomlin, Chris Stapleton, Kylie Minogue, and other friends and family from her life and career.

In the preview video, Parton talks about how she always “wanted to be seen,” “wanted to be a star.” She also says that while she knows she “may look artificial,” she’s “totally real inside” and her friend Jane Fonda adds, “You underestimate Dolly at your peril.”

Collaborator Linda Perry adds, “She’s a master at how to be a woman and succeed in this business.”

In a second preview, Parton talks about her famous hit “Jolene,” downplaying how smart it is despite its simplicity — “It’s not like I’m a genius or nothin’.”

But Perry says of the song, “There’s a few things going on. One, that riff instantly is the hook, but, oh wait a minute, there’s a whole other hook because right when you hear that riff, you go right into, ‘Jolene, Jolene.’ The arrangement — and in that time, you’re not used to hearing the chorus start off the song and then is that the verse, is that a pre-chorus, I’m confused, what’s going on here, but it doesn’t matter because every single part is hooking. And then forget about all that, put the story in there — Jolene, just that name is amazing.”

Biography: Dolly Parton premieres Sunday, April 12 at 8 p.m. ET/PT on A&E.

