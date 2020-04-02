How to Watch Fox News Live Without Cable

It’s getting easier and easier to cut the cable cord, thanks to a slew of over-the-top streaming services that let you watch live TV channels–including Fox News–on your computer, phone or other streaming device.

Here’s the complete rundown on how to stream Fox News without cable:

Heavy may earn an affiliate commission if you sign up via a link on this page

Where Can I Stream Fox News Live Without Cable?

Sling TV’s “Sling Blue” package comes with 47 channels, including Fox News. Not only is it the cheapest streaming service with Fox News, but as a special offer until April 5, you can get a 14-day free trial and don’t need a credit card (only an email address) to sign up:

Sling TV 14-Day Free Trial

Once signed up for Sling TV, you can stream Fox News live on your computer via the Sling TV website, or on your phone (Android and iPhone supported), tablet, Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, Chromecast, Xbox One, or other streaming device via the Sling TV app.

Sling TV also comes included with 10 hours of cloud DVR.

Fox News is one of 95-plus live TV channels included in the main FuboTV bundle. It comes with a free 7-day trial:

FuboTV Free Trial

Once signed up for FuboTV, you can stream Fox News on your computer via the FuboTV website, or on your phone (Android and iPhone supported), tablet, Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, Chromecast or other supported device via the FuboTV app.

FuboTV also comes with 30 hours of Cloud DVR (with the ability to upgrade to 500 hours), as well as a “72-Hour Lookback” feature, which allows you to watch most shows up to three days after they air even if you forgot to record them.

In addition to an extensive on-demand library of TV shows, movies and exclusives, Hulu With Live TV also comes with 60-plus live TV channels, including Fox News. For those who want a combination of live TV and on-demand content, this is the best option:

Get Hulu With Live TV

Once signed up for Hulu With Live TV, you can stream Fox News on your computer via the Hulu website, or on your phone (Android and iPhone supported), tablet, Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, Chromecast, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, Echo Show or other streaming device via the Hulu app.

Hulu with Live TV also comes with an extensive on-demand library (which has most new shows and specials available after they air) and 50 hours of Cloud DVR storage (with the ability to upgrade to “Enhanced Cloud DVR,” which gives you 200 hours of DVR space and the ability to fast forward through commercials).

AT&T TV Now (formerly DirecTV Now) offers six different channel bundles. They range from 45 to 125 live TV channels, and they all include Fox News. The “Plus” and “Max” bundles come with a free 7-day trial:

AT&T TV Now Free Trial

Once signed up for AT&T TV Now, you can stream Fox News on your computer via the AT&T TV Now website, or on your phone (Android and iPhone supported), tablet Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, Chromecast, or other compatible streaming device via the AT&T TV app.

AT&T TV Now — no matter what channel package you choose — comes with included cloud DVR.

Can I Watch Fox News on Roku?

Absolutely. Whether you sign up for Sling TV, FuboTV, Hulu With Live TV or AT&T TV Now, you can watch Fox News on your Roku device or Roku TV.

All you need to do is download the desired app (Sling TV, FuboTV, etc.) onto your device, sign in with the credentials you used to subscribe to the streaming service, and then navigate to Fox News on the channel guide to start watching live TV.

You can also watch on your computer, phone, tablet, Fire TV Stick, Apple TV, Xbox One or other compatible streaming device.

5 Best Shows to Watch on Fox News

America’s Newsroom

What Time it Airs: Monday-Friday, 9 a.m. ET

This news program airs every weekday morning from 9 a.m. to noon. Hosted by Sandra Smith and Ed Henry, it focuses on current events, both national and world news, political analysis, and interviews. Former anchors include Megyn Kelly, Martha MacCallum, and Shannon Bream.

Special Report with Bret Baier

What Time it Airs: Monday-Friday, 6 p.m. ET

This is a political news and discussion program hosted by Bret Baier, a journalist who previously worked as the network’s Chief White House Correspondent and Pentagon correspondent. It focuses on national U.S. political news and was formerly hosted by Brit Hume. Frequent guest commentators include George Will, Judith Miller, Juan Williams, Karen Tumulty, and the late Charles Krauthammer before his 2018 death.

The Story With Martha MacCallum

What Time it Airs: Monday-Friday, 7 p.m. ET

This show debuted in 2017 under the title The First 100 Days, chronicling the first 100 days of Donald Trump’s presidency. It has since morphed into a broader political news show focusing on analysis and interviews.

Fox News At Night

What Time it Airs: Monday-Friday, 11 p.m. ET

This show, hosted by Shannon Bream, bills itself as “straight news, not opinion,” though Bream does regularly host opinion panels on the program. It also routinely opens with Bream running down the top three stories of the day.

Fox News Sunday

What Time it Airs: Sundays at 2 p.m. and 7 p.m. ET

This Sunday talk show and news program also airs on the regular FOX broadcast network, with each affiliate choosing when to air it. Fox News airs the program at 2 p.m. and 7 p.m. It features host Chris Wallace running down the major headlines of the day and then interviewing newsmakers from the previous week.

READ NEXT: How to Watch MSNBC Online Without Cable