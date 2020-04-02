How to Watch Garth & Trisha Live CBS Special Online Without Cable

Tonight Garth Brooks and Trisha Yearwood are performing live on CBS. Their special one-hour show is called Garth & Trisha Live! and it airs at 9 p.m. ET/PT. Brooks and Yearwood will be performing live from their home recording studio.

If you don’t have cable, you can watch a live stream of Garth & Trisha Live! on your computer, phone, Roku, Fire TV, Apple TV or other streaming device via one of the following cable-free, live-TV streaming subscription services:

‘Garth Brooks & Trisha Yearwood Live’ Preview

Garth & Trisha Live! premieres on CBS at 9 p.m. Eastern (8 p.m. Central) and it has a delayed airing on the West Coast at 9 p.m. Pacific. Garth Brooks and Trisha Yearwood will be performing live from their home recording studio while they’re sheltering in place, just like people all across the United States. A minimal crew who are helping record will practice social distancing, USA Today reported.

Here’s a quick preview.

A news release for the event reads: “They will bring their unique blend of casual style, remarkable chemistry and shared love of music to a television audience, emphasizing the message that ‘we’re all in this together.'”

Fans were able to request songs for them to perform during a Facebook Live event on Garth Brooks’ page.

The show was inspired after the couple hosted a Facebook Live event on their showed actually crashed Facebook Live with 3.4 million to more than 5 million viewers. Their Facebook Live event was very casual, but people sheltering at home loved it. They played requests from fans and Brooks admitted that he needed this event because he was getting a little cabin fever himself, USA Today shared.

Fans are already excited about the event and tweeting about how they can’t wait to watch.

CBS is also going to donate $1 million to charities involved in coronavirus relief work.

