How to Watch Ghost Hunters 2020 Online Without Cable

The original Ghost Hunters aired on Syfy from 2004 until 2016. Three years later, A&E revived the popular paranormal investigative series and premiered its first season in October 2019. Season two on A&E — the 13th overall season — premieres Wednesday, April 8 at 8 p.m. ET/PT.

If you don’t have cable, you can stream Ghost Hunters live or on-demand on your computer, phone, Roku, Fire TV, Apple TV or other streaming device via one of the following cable-free, live-TV streaming subscription services:

Heavy may earn an affiliate commission if you sign up via a link on this page

A&E is one of 95-plus live TV channels included in the main FuboTV bundle, which comes with a free seven-day trial:

FuboTV Free Trial

Once signed up for FuboTV, you can then watch Ghost Hunters live on your computer via the FuboTV website, or on your phone (Android and iPhone supported), tablet, Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, Chromecast or other supported device via the FuboTV app.

If you can’t watch live, FuboTV comes with 30 hours of Cloud DVR (with the ability to upgrade to 500 hours), as well as a “72-Hour Lookback” feature, which allows you to watch most shows up to three days after they air (and sometimes longer) even if you don’t record them.

A&E is included in Philo’s main 59-channel bundle, which is the cheapest among all streaming services if you plan on keeping it long-term. It also comes with a free seven-day trial:

Philo Free Trial

Once signed up for Philo, and you can then watch Ghost Hunters live on your computer via the Philo website, or on your phone (iPhone supported), tablet, Roku, Amazon Fire TV, Apple TV or or other supported device via the Philo app.

If you can’t watch live, Philo also allows you to DVR programs and watch them up to 30 days later. And even if you forget to DVR something, Philo also comes with a 72-hour rewind feature, which allows you to replay shows that have aired in the last three days.

Sling TV’s “Sling Blue” package comes with 47 channels, including A&E. Moreover, as a special offer through April 12, you can get a 7-day free trial and don’t need a credit card (only an email address) to sign up:

Sling TV Free Trial

Once signed up for Sling TV, you can watch Ghost Hunters live on your computer via the Sling TV website, or on your phone (Android and iPhone supported), tablet, Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, Chromecast, Xbox One, or other streaming device via the Sling TV app.

If you can’t watch live, Sling TV comes included with 10 hours of cloud DVR.

Ghost Hunters New Season Preview

Trailer: "Ghost Hunters" Season 2: New Dangers and Evidence | Premiere April 8 at 8pm | A&EGhost Hunters returns with indisputable evidence of life after death. In season 2, the team heads into uncharted territory to be the first to investigate reports of paranormal phenomena in some of the nation’s most remote locations. Their journey takes them to isolated, distant corners of the United States where they confront extreme conditions and desolate terrain. The team seeks out forgotten worlds where darkness and death plague residents who have been forced to live with the unknown. Despite mysterious and unnerving warnings from locals, the Ghost Hunters face their fears and stay on mission: to help people confront terrifying paranormal encounters that have shaken them to their core. In doing so, they capture their most compelling, persuasive evidence in over a decade. New episodes of “Ghost Hunters” will air Wednesdays at 9pm ET/PT following the two episode premiere on April 8 beginning at 8pm ET/PT. Learn more about the team at https://www.aetv.com/shows/ghost-hunters/cast. Subscribe for more from Ghost Hunters and other great A&E shows: http://aetv.us/subscribe_ae Find out more about the show and watch full episodes on our site: https://www.aetv.com/shows/ghost-hunters Check out exclusive A&E content: Website – http://www.aetv.com/ Facebook – https://www.facebook.com/AETV Twitter – https://twitter.com/AETV A&E leads the cultural conversation through high-quality, thought provoking original programming with a unique point of view. Whether it’s the network’s distinctive brand of award-winning disruptive reality, groundbreaking documentary, or premium scripted drama, A&E’s brave storytelling always makes entertainment an art. Visit us at aetv.com for more info. 2020-02-18T18:22:27.000Z

When A&E brought Ghost Hunters back to the airwaves, they rounded up an almost entirely new cast of investigators. Now in season two, the team heads into “uncharted territory” to be “the first to investigate reports of paranormal phenomena in some of the nation’s most remote locations.”

According to the A&E press release, the team’s investigation “takes them to isolated, distant corners of the United States where they confront extreme conditions and desolate terrain. The team seeks out forgotten worlds where darkness and death plague residents who have been forced to live with the unknown. Despite mysterious and unnerving warnings from locals, the Ghost Hunters face their fears and stay on mission: to help people confront terrifying paranormal encounters that have shaken them to their core. In doing so, they capture their most compelling, persuasive evidence in over a decade.”

In the two-part season premiere, titled “Terror Town,” the team heads to Clifton, Arizona, a remote mining town that has seen “violence, mayhem and natural disasters” since its founding in 1873.

“Despite its many struggles, Clifton remains home to a small population. Along with its brutal past comes a long history of dark paranormal experiences in the town, which has many residents convinced that Clifton may be cursed. Isolated and concerned the town may no longer be safe for their families, the townspeople have turned to the Ghost Hunters to investigate the continuous paranormal activity and the connection, if any, to Clifton’s history of death and misery,” says the A&E episode description.

Ghost CAUGHT on Camera | Ghost Hunters Season 2 Exclusive Sneak Peek | Premieres Wed 4/8 on A&ECatch the thrilling two-hour season premiere of Ghost Hunters Wednesday, April 8th on A&E! The Ghost Hunters catch compelling new evidence of paranormal activity using an electron multiplying camera at Fort Stanton in New Mexico. This season, Grant and the team are traveling to remote, isolated locations to be the first to investigate reports of paranormal phenomena. #GhostHunters Subscribe for more from Ghost Hunters and other great A&E shows: http://aetv.us/subscribe_ae Find out more about the show and watch full episodes on our site: https://www.aetv.com/shows/ghost-hunters Check out exclusive A&E content: Website – http://www.aetv.com/ Facebook – https://www.facebook.com/AETV Twitter – https://twitter.com/AETV A&E leads the cultural conversation through high-quality, thought provoking original programming with a unique point of view. Whether it’s the network’s distinctive brand of award-winning disruptive reality, groundbreaking documentary, or premium scripted drama, A&E’s brave storytelling always makes entertainment an art. Visit us at aetv.com for more info. 2020-04-07T16:00:10.000Z

Then next week, episode two, which is titled, “Proof of Afterlife,” the hunters investigate New Mexico’s Fort Stanton, a 19th-century military post that was eventually converted into a tuberculosis hospital. Reports of paranormal activity at Fort Stanton date back to the 1940s, “but a recent uptick in claims causes concerns about staff safety.”

The A&E Ghost Hunters cast includes original hunter Grant Wilson, plus new cast members Daryl Marston, Kristen Luman, Brandon Alvis, Mustafa Gatollari, Brian Murray, and Richel Stratton, plus some special guest stars.

Also premiering alongside Ghost Hunters is the series premiere of the reimagined Celebrity Ghost Stories, which will feature world-renowned psychic-medium Kim Russo having paranormal encounters with celebrities that include rapper Ice-T and his wife, COco, and NFL legend and broadcaster Terry Bradshaw and his wife, Tammy, in the first two episodes.

The two-hour premiere of A&E’s Ghost Hunters airs Wednesday, April 8 at 8 p.m. ET/PT; subsequent weeks are one hour long and air at 9 p.m. ET/PT on A&E.

READ NEXT: Pennhurst Asylum is a Terrifying Place for a Ghost Hunt