How to Watch Bad Education HBO Movie Online Without Cable

Hugh Jackman and Allison Janney star in the critically-acclaimed film Bad Education, which chronicles a scandal that rocks a small town. It premieres Saturday, April 25 at 8 p.m. ET/PT on HBO.

If you don’t have cable or don’t have HBO, here’s how to watch Bad Education on your computer, phone, Roku, Amazon Fire TV, Apple TV or other streaming device:

If you’re an Amazon Prime subscriber or you want to start a free 30-day trial of Amazon Prime, you can watch all live and on-demand HBO content via the HBO Amazon Channel, which comes with a seven-day free trial:

Once you’re signed up for both Amazon Prime and the HBO channel, you can then watch Bad Education either live as it premieres or on-demand anytime after.

For either option, you can watch on your computer via the Amazon website, or on your phone (Android and iPhone compatible), tablet, Roku, Amazon Fire TV, Fire TV Stick, Apple TV, Xbox One, PlayStation 4 or other streaming device via the Amazon Video app.

Whether you already have Hulu or you want to sign up for a new subscription, HBO is available as an add-on to either Hulu or Hulu with Live TV:

Once signed up for Hulu and the HBO add-on, you can watch Bad Education live as it premieres, or you can watch it on-demand anytime after.

You can watch on your computer via the Hulu website, or on your phone (Android and iPhone supported), tablet, Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, Chromecast, Xbox One, PlayStation 4 (on-demand only), Nintendo Switch, Echo Show or other streaming device via the Hulu app.

‘Bad Education’ Preview

Bad Education is based on real-life events that happened at writer Mike Makowsky’s high school when he was a student in Roslyn, New York. The film focuses on “the stunning impact and aftermath of a multi-million-dollar embezzlement scheme,” according to HBO’s press release.

Academy Award nominee Hugh Jackman stars as Frank Tassone, an “ardent and passionate educator dedicated to seeing his students succeed, and an expert manipulator willing to steal from the very same people he was so eager to help.” His partner in crime is Pam Gluckin, played by Academy Award winner Allison Janney. Gluckin is “the business manager for the Roslyn school district who worked her way up through sheer grit and passion.”

The supporting cast includes Ray Romano, Geraldine Viswanathan, Alex Wolff, Kayli Carter, and Annaleigh Ashford.

This dark comedy seeks to highlight the “deficiencies of the public education system in the U.S. while examining the broader forces that foster greed, corruption, and lack of accountability in our institutions.”

To research and then later shoot the film, Makowsky “returned to his hometown” in an effort to “accurately and respectfully” convey the story.

“Growing up in Roslyn, it was years before Makowsky would fully understand the implications of the case or discover that it was student reporters from his high school newspaper The Beacon who actually broke the story. Ironically, the New York Times didn’t report the embezzlement scheme, purportedly the largest in American public school history, until one of their writers saw the copy of The Beacon his son had brought home from school. What started as a small, focused article in a high school newspaper ignited a media frenzy that led to further investigations and a reckoning for those involved.”

“Mike’s script was unique, with a precise comic tone,” says director Cory Finley. “The facts of the story are over-the-top in a way that lends itself to black comedy, but there’s also a real tragedy to it. I’m always drawn to telling stories that walk those sorts of tight-ropes, and that deal in moral gray areas. I wanted to make a movie about a very specific time, place and culture, but in doing so, pose big questions about American culture — how our economic system shapes us, and what we’re willing to accept from those in power when it’s in our own interest.”

“Cory understood exactly what I was going for in the script,” says Makowsky. “He succeeded not only in executing but amplifying, those ideas in surprising and exciting ways that I could never have anticipated.”

Bad Education premieres Saturday, April 25 at 8 p.m. ET/PT on HBO.

