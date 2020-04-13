How to watch ‘Run’ HBO Series Online Without Cable

Merritt Wever, Emmy winner for Nurse Jackie, and Domhnall Gleeson of the recent Star Wars trilogy, are bringing a new comedy to HBO called Run on Sunday, April 12 at 10:30 p.m. ET/PT. Here’s how to watch if you don’t have a cable subscription.

If you don’t have cable or don’t have HBO, here’s how to watch Run Season 4 episodes on your computer, phone, Roku, Amazon Fire TV, Apple TV or other streaming device:

Heavy may earn an affiliate commission if you sign up via a link on this page

If you’re an Amazon Prime subscriber or you want to start a free 30-day trial of Amazon Prime, you can watch all live and on-demand HBO content via the HBO Amazon Channel, which comes with a seven-day free trial:

Watch HBO on Amazon Prime

Once you’re signed up for both Amazon Prime and the HBO channel, you can then watch Run either live as it airs or on-demand anytime after.

For either option, you can watch on your computer via the Amazon website, or on your phone (Android and iPhone compatible), tablet, Roku, Amazon Fire TV, Fire TV Stick, Apple TV, Xbox One, PlayStation 4 or other streaming device via the Amazon Video app.

Whether you already have Hulu or you want to sign up for a new subscription, HBO is available as an add-on to either Hulu or Hulu with Live TV:

Get Hulu

Once signed up for Hulu and the HBO add-on, you can watch Run live as it airs, or you can watch it on-demand anytime after.

You can watch on your computer via the Hulu website, or on your phone (Android and iPhone supported), tablet, Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, Chromecast, Xbox One, PlayStation 4 (on-demand only), Nintendo Switch, Echo Show or other streaming device via the Hulu app.

Run Preview

Run (2020): Official Trailer | HBODon’t say it unless you mean it. RUN, starring Domhnall Gleeson and Emmy® winner Merritt Wever, premieres April 12 at 10:30 pm. #HBO #RunHBO Subscribe to HBO on YouTube: https://goo.gl/wtFYd7 Written and produced by Vicky Jones, half-hour comedy series Run follows a woman whose humdrum life is thrown upside down when she receives a text from her college sweetheart inviting her to drop everything and meet him in New York to fulfill the pact they made 17 years previously. Official Site of RUN on HBO: https://www.hbo.com/run Watch Now HBO NOW: https://play.hbonow.com HBO GO: https://play.hbogo.com Get More HBO Official Site: https://www.hbo.com/ Twitter: https://twitter.com/hbo Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/hbo Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/hbo Run (2020): Official Trailer | HBO 2020-03-20T15:01:18.000Z

HBO’s latest half-hour comedy is Run, a series about a woman whose boring, humdrum life is thrown upside down when her college sweetheart texts her inviting her to leave her life behind and run off to New York City with him to fulfill a pact they made 17 years earlier.

Wever stars as Ruby Richardson, a suburban woman looking to reinvent herself. Gleeson is Billy Johnson, a successful life coach. In college, they made a pact that if one every texted the other the word “RUN” and the other texted the same word back, they would drop everything and meet in Grand Central Station to start traveling across the United States together.

Recurring characters include Fleabag Emmy winner Phoebe Waller-Bridge as Laurel, a woman Ruby and Billy meet on their travels; Rich Sommer (Mad Men) as Laurence, Ruby’s husband; Tamara Podemski as Babe Cloud, a detective; and The Good Wife Emmy-winner Archie Panjabi as Fiona, Billy’s former personal assistant.

It’s probably best if you don’t know too much more beyond those most basic plot points because the show has a mystery element to it that is fun to watch unfold. But suffice to say that it’s a fun, fresh concept that critics are giving generally positive reviews. Rolling Stone calls Run a “crackling new thriller-comedy” that finally lets perpetual supporting actress Wever “take center stage.”

Run: Inside The Pact with Vicky Jones and Phoebe Waller-Bridge – Inside The Episode | HBOWhat's the story behind RUN? Go inside the pact with executive producers Vicky Jones and Phoebe Waller-Bridge before the series premiere 4/12 at 10:30 pm. #HBO #RunHBO Subscribe to HBO on YouTube: https://goo.gl/wtFYd7 Written and produced by Vicky Jones, half-hour comedy series Run follows a woman whose humdrum life is thrown upside down when she receives a text from her college sweetheart inviting her to drop everything and meet him in New York to fulfill the pact they made 17 years previously. Official Site of RUN on HBO: https://www.hbo.com/run Watch Now HBO NOW: https://play.hbonow.com HBO GO: https://play.hbogo.com Get More HBO Official Site: https://www.hbo.com/ Twitter: https://twitter.com/hbo Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/hbo Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/hbo Run: Inside The Pact with Vicky Jones and Phoebe Waller-Bridge – Inside The Episode | HBO 2020-04-09T17:00:07.000Z

“Wever’s boundless appeal, and Gleeson’s willingness to make an *ss of himself early and often, go a long way towards compensating for the dawning possibility that Ruby is right to hate herself for what they’ve done,” writes Rolling Stone critic Alan Sepinwall, adding, “I was happy to go into Run blind about what was happening and why. In the early going, that uncertainty about what the show is proves nearly as engaging as the stars themselves.”

And RogerEbert.com critic Brian Tallerico says, “The best of Run has that razor-sharp wit that made Waller-Bridge famous, but it’s really the work by Wever and Gleeson that elevates it into a must-watch. They’re able to capture the battle of excitement and trepidation that comes when you make a life-changing decision.”

Run airs Sundays at 10:30 p.m. ET/PT on HBO.

READ NEXT: ‘Dispatches From Elsewhere’ is Based on ‘The Institute,’ a Real Documentary & Social Experiment