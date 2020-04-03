How to Watch ‘HTGAWM’ Season 6 Midseason Premiere Online

Award-winning ABC drama How to Get Away With Murder is returning Thursday, April 2 at 10 p.m. ET/PT to kick off its final set of episodes of the entire series.

Heavy may earn an affiliate commission if you sign up via a link on this page

How to Get Away With Murder Final Episodes Preview

From 'I Hate the World,' season 6, episode 4 of How To Get Away With Murder.

It was announced in 2019 that How to Get Away With Murder’s sixth season would be its last. The first nine episodes aired in the fall of 2019, ending on a huge cliffhanger.

When we last saw Annalise Keating (Viola Davis) and her intrepid band of lawyers-slash-criminals, Laurel (Karla Souza) admitted that she had been hiding and the FBI informant was revealed to be Asher (Matt McGorry). Annalise started the process of disappearing after she burned DA Todd Denver’s (Benito Martinez) files, but before she can, Asher is found dead and Michaela (Aja Naomi King) and Connor (Jack Falahee) are arrested for his murder. Then a flash-forward to a funeral revealed that Annalise was dead and that Wes (Alfred Enoch) is somehow still alive.

When the show picks back up with “We’re Not Getting Away With It,” “Annalise’s disappearance is uncovered, and the fallout affects everyone. Following Asher’s death, Michaela and Connor are booked on murder charges and forced to make the most difficult decision of their lives. Bonnie (Liza Weil) reveals a secret about Tegan (Amirah Vann), and Gabriel (Rome Flynn) becomes a potential murder suspect.”

Then on April 9, the episode called “The Reckoning” promises, “Annalise’s disappearance leads to panic and paranoia as Michaela and Connor consider taking a deal in their cases. All the while anxious, everyone mourns Asher’s death as Gabriel holds on to key details about his murder.”

With only six episodes left in the entire series, the twists and turns are going to keep coming faster than ever. Creator Peter Nowalk recently told TV Insider that the final episodes will “bring the show full circle in terms of ‘why did this all start?'”

He also said that there will be a lot of “satisfying” answers, but that “not everyone is going to get a happy ending.”

How to Get Away With Murder airs Thursdays at 10 p.m. ET/PT on ABC.