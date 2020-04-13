How to Watch Insecure Season 4 Online Without Cable

Issa Rae’s Emmy- and Golden Globe-nominated comedy Insecure returns for its fourth season on Sunday, April 12 at 10 p.m. ET/PT on HBO.
If you don’t have cable or don’t have HBO, here’s how to watch Insecure Season 4 episodes on your computer, phone, Roku, Amazon Fire TV, Apple TV or other streaming device:
Heavy may earn an affiliate commission if you sign up via a link on this page
Watch HBO on Amazon Prime Channels
If you’re an Amazon Prime subscriber or you want to start a free 30-day trial of Amazon Prime, you can watch all live and on-demand HBO content via the HBO Amazon Channel, which comes with a seven-day free trial:
Once you’re signed up for both Amazon Prime and the HBO channel, you can then watch Insecure either live as it airs or on-demand anytime after.
For either option, you can watch on your computer via the Amazon website, or on your phone (Android and iPhone compatible), tablet, Roku, Amazon Fire TV, Fire TV Stick, Apple TV, Xbox One, PlayStation 4 or other streaming device via the Amazon Video app.
Watch HBO on Hulu
Whether you already have Hulu or you want to sign up for a new subscription, HBO is available as an add-on to either Hulu or Hulu with Live TV:
Once signed up for Hulu and the HBO add-on, you can watch Insecure live as it airs, or you can watch it on-demand anytime after.
You can watch on your computer via the Hulu website, or on your phone (Android and iPhone supported), tablet, Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, Chromecast, Xbox One, PlayStation 4 (on-demand only), Nintendo Switch, Echo Show or other streaming device via the Hulu app.
‘Insecure’ Season 4 Preview
When we last saw the character of Issa Dee(Rae), she was celebrating her 30th birthday, for which her friends threw her a surprise movie screening in the park. Issa also interviewed for a new job — her quitting her job was a highlight of season three — but they left us with a cliffhanger as to whether she got the new job she interviewed for. It also left off with Nathan ( ) trying to explain to Issa that he did not ghost her, but that he struggles with social anxiety and depression. Issa was quite dismissive of him and the season ended with her setting up her new apartment alone.
In season four, the main characters will all be dealing with the aftermath of how things left off last season. According to the HBO description, “Issa Dee (Rae) pursues a passion project she actually cares about, Molly (Yvonne Orji) navigates a real relationship for the first time, Lawrence (Jay Ellis) figures out what leveling-up means for him, and we see the effect of Tiffany’s (Amanda Seales) new baby on the dynamic of the friend group. Along the way, we’ll see these characters evaluating relationships, both new and old, in an effort to figure out who and what comes with them in this next phase of their lives.”
To coincide with the season four premiere, HBO has also set up a “virtual block party” that will feature a Q&E with Rae and the cast on her Instagram Live, followed by a DJ set, a Twitter watch party, and a surprise musical performance from an artist featured on the upcoming season four soundtrack to be released this summer. Here is the schedule and links to follow along:
8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT
Live Instagram Q&A with Issa and Crew
Watch via @IssaRae
9 p.m. ET/6 p.m. PT
Live Instagram DJ Set with Zaytoven
Watch via @InsecureHBO
10 p.m. ET/7 p.m. PT
Twitter Watch Party with Issa, Cast, and Essence
Tweet with @InsecureHBO, @IssaRae and @Essence
10:45 p.m. ET/7:45 p.m. PT
Live Instagram Performance with Surprise Musical Guest
Watch via @InsecureHBO
“Insecure’s block parties have been a core piece of our marketing campaign and they’ve grown exponentially with each season,” said Jackie Gagne, Vice President, Multicultural Marketing at HBO, in a statement. “Given the current circumstances, we still wanted to bring together a collective virtual community to celebrate the return of a beloved show on HBO with the hope that we could provide an escape from reality to enjoy great music and good laughs.”
Insecure airs Sundays at 10 p.m. ET/PT on HBO.
READ NEXT: ‘Dispatches From Elsewhere’ is Based on ‘The Institute,’ a Real Documentary & Social Experiment
Disclaimer: Heavy Inc. has affiliate relationships with various streaming content providers and may receive a commission if you sign up for a service via a link on this page.