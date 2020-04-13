How to Watch Insecure Season 4 Online Without Cable

Issa Rae’s Emmy- and Golden Globe-nominated comedy Insecure returns for its fourth season on Sunday, April 12 at 10 p.m. ET/PT on HBO.

If you don’t have cable or don’t have HBO, here’s how to watch Insecure Season 4 episodes on your computer, phone, Roku, Amazon Fire TV, Apple TV or other streaming device:

‘Insecure’ Season 4 Preview

When we last saw the character of Issa Dee(Rae), she was celebrating her 30th birthday, for which her friends threw her a surprise movie screening in the park. Issa also interviewed for a new job — her quitting her job was a highlight of season three — but they left us with a cliffhanger as to whether she got the new job she interviewed for. It also left off with Nathan ( ) trying to explain to Issa that he did not ghost her, but that he struggles with social anxiety and depression. Issa was quite dismissive of him and the season ended with her setting up her new apartment alone.

In season four, the main characters will all be dealing with the aftermath of how things left off last season. According to the HBO description, “Issa Dee (Rae) pursues a passion project she actually cares about, Molly (Yvonne Orji) navigates a real relationship for the first time, Lawrence (Jay Ellis) figures out what leveling-up means for him, and we see the effect of Tiffany’s (Amanda Seales) new baby on the dynamic of the friend group. Along the way, we’ll see these characters evaluating relationships, both new and old, in an effort to figure out who and what comes with them in this next phase of their lives.”

To coincide with the season four premiere, HBO has also set up a “virtual block party” that will feature a Q&E with Rae and the cast on her Instagram Live, followed by a DJ set, a Twitter watch party, and a surprise musical performance from an artist featured on the upcoming season four soundtrack to be released this summer. Here is the schedule and links to follow along:

8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT

Live Instagram Q&A with Issa and Crew

Watch via @IssaRae

9 p.m. ET/6 p.m. PT

Live Instagram DJ Set with Zaytoven

Watch via @InsecureHBO

10 p.m. ET/7 p.m. PT

Twitter Watch Party with Issa, Cast, and Essence

Tweet with @InsecureHBO, @IssaRae and @Essence

10:45 p.m. ET/7:45 p.m. PT

Live Instagram Performance with Surprise Musical Guest

Watch via @InsecureHBO

“Insecure’s block parties have been a core piece of our marketing campaign and they’ve grown exponentially with each season,” said Jackie Gagne, Vice President, Multicultural Marketing at HBO, in a statement. “Given the current circumstances, we still wanted to bring together a collective virtual community to celebrate the return of a beloved show on HBO with the hope that we could provide an escape from reality to enjoy great music and good laughs.”

Insecure airs Sundays at 10 p.m. ET/PT on HBO.

