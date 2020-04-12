How to Watch Killing Eve Season 3 Online Without Cable

Emmy- and Golden Globe-winning drama Killing Eve returns for its Season 3 premiere on Sunday, April 12 at 9 p.m. ET/PT on both AMC and BBC America.

If you don’t have cable, here’s how to watch Killing Eve Season 3 episodes on your computer, phone, Roku, Fire TV, Apple TV or other streaming device:

Killing Eve Season 3 Preview

Break Up | Killing Eve Season 3 Returns Sunday, April 12 at 9pm | BBC America & AMCAhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhh! #KillingEve Season 3 returns 2 weeks early on Sunday, April 12 at 9pm on BBC America and AMC. Music: “Cradles” by Sub Urban Listen to “Cradles” now: https://suburban.lnk.to/Cradles Subscribe now: http://bit.ly/1aP6Fo9 Twitter: http://twitter.com/bbcamerica Facebook: http://www.facebook.com/bbcamerica Tumblr: http://bbcamerica.tumblr.com Instagram: http://instagram.com/bbcamerica Snapchat: http://snapchat.com/add/bbcamerica_tv Visit our official website to watch full episodes and more: http://www.bbcamerica.com/ 2020-03-27T15:13:21.000Z

When we last saw ex-MI6 agent Eve (Sandra Oh) and the international assassin, Villanelle (Jodie Comer), that Eve relentlessly pursues, Villanelle had just shot Eve in the back in a nice parallel to the season one finale when Eve stabbed Villanelle. Now when season three picks up, Eve is not dead and the game is far from over.

The BBC America description for season three teases that the show “continues the story of two women with brutal pasts, addicted to each other but now trying desperately to live their lives without their drug of choice. For Villanelle (Jodie Comer), the assassin without a job, Eve (Sandra Oh) is dead. For Eve, the ex-MI6 operative hiding in plain sight, Villanelle will never find her. All seems fine until a shocking and personal death sets them on a collision course yet again. The journey back to each other will cost both of them friends, family, and allegiances… and perhaps a share of their souls.”

The season was originally not supposed to be released until the end of April, but with all that is going on in the world right now, AMC Studios decided to release it two weeks early.

Looking Back at Killing Eve Seasons 1 & 2 | BBC America & AMCCan't stop thinking about Sunday. You have 2 days to rewatch #KillingEve Seasons 1 & 2 before the Season 3 premiere. Subscribe now: http://bit.ly/1aP6Fo9 Twitter: http://twitter.com/bbcamerica Facebook: http://www.facebook.com/bbcamerica Tumblr: http://bbcamerica.tumblr.com Instagram: http://instagram.com/bbcamerica Snapchat: http://snapchat.com/add/bbcamerica_tv Visit our official website to watch full episodes and more: http://www.bbcamerica.com/ 2020-04-10T14:41:39.000Z

“We know how adored this series is and we know how keen people are for great content right now,” said Sarah Barnett, president of AMC Networks Entertainment Group and AMC Studios, in a statement. “This season of Killing Eve digs deep psychologically, and with actors like Sandra Oh, Jodie Comer, and Fiona Shaw the results are nothing short of astonishing. We literally couldn’t wait for fans to see it.”

In addition to series regulars Comer, Oh, Fiona Shaw, Kim Bodnia, Sean Delaney and Owen McDonnell, the cast welcomes some new faces this year: Dame Harriet Walter, Danny Sapani, Gemma Whelan, Camille Cottin, Steve Pemberton, Raj Bajaj, Turlough Convery, Pedja Bjelac, and Evgenia Dodina.

Killing Eve season three airs Sundays at 9 p.m. ET/PT on AMC and BBC America.

