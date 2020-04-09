How to Watch KUWTK Season 18 Episode 3 Online Free

Now that peace has somewhat settled over the Kardashian-Jenner households after that huge fight between Kim and Kourtney, it’s time for the reality TV family to focus on their love lives on Keeping Up With the Kardashians Season 18, Episode 3, titled “Date My Daughter,” airing Thursday, April 9 at 8 p.m. ET/PT on E!.

If you don’t have cable, here’s how to stream E! and watch new KUWTK episodes on your computer, phone, Roku, Fire TV, Apple TV or other streaming device:

Heavy may earn an affiliate commission if you sign up via a link on this page

Sling TV’s “Sling Blue” package comes with 47 channels, including E!. Moreover, as a special offer through April 12, you can get a 7-day free trial and don’t need a credit card (only an email address) to sign up:

Sling TV Free Trial

Once signed up for Sling TV, you can watch KUWTK live on your computer via the Sling TV website, or on your phone (Android and iPhone supported), tablet, Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, Chromecast, Xbox One, or other streaming device via the Sling TV app.

If you can’t watch live, Sling TV comes included with 10 hours of cloud DVR.

E! is one of 95-plus live TV channels included in the main FuboTV bundle, which comes with a free seven-day trial:

FuboTV Free Trial

Once signed up for FuboTV, you can watch KUWTK live on your computer via the FuboTV website, or on your phone (Android and iPhone supported), tablet, Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, Chromecast or other supported device via the FuboTV app.

If you can’t watch live, FuboTV comes with 30 hours of Cloud DVR (with the ability to upgrade to 500 hours), as well as a “72-Hour Lookback” feature, which allows you to watch most shows up to three days after they air even if you forgot to record them.

E! is included in Hulu With Live TV, which comes with 60-plus live TV channels and Hulu’s extensive on-demand library of TV shows and movies:

Get Hulu With Live TV

Once signed up for Hulu With Live TV, you can watch KUWTK live on your computer via the Hulu website, or on your phone (Android and iPhone supported), tablet, Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, Chromecast, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, Echo Show or other streaming device via the Hulu app.

If you can’t watch live, “Hulu with Live TV” comes with both its extensive on-demand library (which includes the first 17 seasons of KUWTK and will have new episodes available after they air) and 50 hours of Cloud DVR storage (with the ability to upgrade to “Enhanced Cloud DVR,” which gives you 200 hours of DVR space and the ability to fast forward through commercials).

‘Keeping Up With the Kardashians’ Season 18, Episode 3 Preview

VideoVideo related to how to watch kuwtk season 18 episode 3 online free 2020-04-09T19:01:27-04:00

According to the E! press release, on “Date My Daughter,” “When Kris is at a sexual peak in her relationship, she feels guilty Khloe is going through a dry spell and tries to push her to date again. Scott panics over an upcoming speaking engagement.”

In case you’ve forgotten, Kris Jenner has been dating Corey Gamble for the past six years after Jenner split from her ex, Caitlyn Jenner. Kris met Corey at designer Riccardo Tisci’s 40th birthday party in Spain. At the time, Gamble was working as Justin Bieber’s tour manager.

There’s a 25-year age difference between the two, making Gamble younger than Jenner’s two oldest daughters, Kourtney and Kim, so at first, Jenner’s children weren’t too thrilled about the romance. But they eventually came around after they saw how happy Gamble makes their mom.

However, don’t expect wedding bells any time soon. In February 2017, Jenner told Ellen DeGeneres that she will probably not get married again.

“You know, I’ve done that twice and it didn’t work out so well,” said Jenner. “So I don’t know — you never know. I’m going to take a page out of Goldie and Kurt’s book. Or Kourtney’s book. I think as long as things are going so well, why ruffle it up?”

VideoVideo related to how to watch kuwtk season 18 episode 3 online free 2020-04-09T19:01:27-04:00

But when it comes to her daughter Khloe, Kris is worried that she’s not putting herself out there after breaking up with her baby daddy, Tristan Thompson. Khloe says she may never date again, but Kris says that would make her sad. So she advises that until Khloe knows what she wants for sure, she should freeze her eggs just in case.

“You need frozen eggs,” says her mom.

“I just find it so strange that people find it such a negative when somebody wants to be single,” says Khloe in a talking-head interview. “Trust me, if I wanted to date, I would date. I want to invest my energy in my daughter and in my self-healing and I think that should be more empowering and more rewarded rather than frowned upon … I’m actually f*cking fantastic and I think everyone needs to jump on this bandwagon.”

Keeping Up With the Kardashians airs Thursdays at 8 p.m. ET/PT on E!.

READ NEXT: WATCH: Kim & Kourtney’s Huge Fight on ‘KUWTK’ Season 18 Premiere