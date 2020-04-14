How to Watch Merle Haggard Concert Special Online Without Cable

The A&E Network is in the midst of airing a two-night series of shows honoring some of the biggest names in country music history. One of them is Merle Haggard, who is being showcased in a tribute concert Monday, April 13 at 11 p.m. ET/PT.

If you don’t have cable, here’s how to watch Merle Haggard: Salute to a Country Legend on your computer, phone, Roku, Fire TV, Apple TV or other streaming device:

‘Merle Haggard: Salute to a Country Legend’ Preview

Merle Haggard on Austin City Limits "Sing Me Back Home"Merle Haggard appeared on Austin City Limits nine times over the course of his legendary career. Here's "Sing Me Back Home" from his appearance in 1978. For more visit acltv.com. Watch Austin City Limits on PBS. 2016-04-06T19:43:27.000Z

This all-star concert special is a one-showcase of honoring the music and legacy of Merle Haggard, who passed away on his birthday in 2016. The special was actually filmed on the one-year anniversary of his death and on what would have been Haggard’s 80th birthday, which was April 6, 2017.

But it has not aired until now. As part of A&E’s two-night salute to country music, in which the network honors Kenny Rogers, Dolly Parton, and Willie Nelson, they are broadcasting the Haggard tribute concert as well.

“On what would have been his 80th birthday, Ben Haggard, Billy Gibbons, Dierks Bentley, Hank Williams Jr., Jamey Johnson, Kacey Musgraves, Keith Richards, Kenny Chesney, Loretta Lynn, Miranda Lambert, Toby Keith, Warren Haynes, Willie Nelson, and more come together to pay tribute to Merle’s career,” reads the A&E press release. “Fans will witness an all-star sing-along with artists singing ‘Okie from Muskogee,’ never before seen interviews, exclusive behind the scene footage, and never before televised captivating performances from some of country music’s biggest artists.”

Miranda Lambert-Misery and Gin/Merle Haggard Tribute {Nashville, TN 4/6/17} 2017-04-08T00:09:26.000Z

Because the concert filmed three years ago, the setlist is available (via Rolling Stone), though the actual concert lasted three hours and the TV broadcast is one hour, so presumably, not all of these songs will make the cut.

Ben Haggard & the Strangers – “What Am I Gonna Do”

Ben Haggard, Aaron Lewis & the Strangers – “Heaven Was a Drink of Wine”

Tanya Tucker & the Strangers – “Farmer’s Daughter”

Bobby Bare & the Strangers – “The Fugitive”

Connie Smith & the Strangers – “That’s the Way Love Goes”

John Anderson & the Strangers – “Big City”

Toby Keith & the Strangers – “Carolyn/Daddy Frank”

Jake Owen and Chris Janson – “Footlights”

Miranda Lambert – “Misery & Gin”

Rodney Crowell – “You Don’t Have Very Far to Go”

Jamey Johnson – “Kern River”

Jamey Johnson and Alison Krauss – “If I Could Only Fly”

Alison Krauss – “Sing a Sad Song”

Alabama – “Silver Wings”

Hank Williams Jr. – “I Think I’ll Just Stay Here and Drink”

Loretta Lynn – “Today I Started Loving You”

Lynyrd Skynyrd – “Honky Tonk Nighttime Man”

The Avett Brothers – “Mama Tried”

John Mellencamp – “White Line Fever”

Kacey Musgraves – “Rainbow Stew”

Ronnie Dunn – “It’s All in the Movies”

Billy Gibbons – “The Bottle Let Me Down”

Warren Haynes and Billy Gibbons – “Workin’ Man Blues”

Dierks Bentley – “If We Make It Through December”

Lucinda Williams – “Going Where the Lonely Go”

Sheryl Crow – “Natural High”

Keith Richards – “Sing Me Back Home”

Keith Richards and Willie Nelson – “Reasons to Quit”

Willie Nelson and Kenny Chesney – “Pancho and Lefty”

Willie Nelson and Toby Keith – “Ramblin’ Fever”

Willie Nelson and cast – “Okie From Muskogee”

“I am so very thankful for this tribute to my husband, Merle Haggard. Please come join me and my family at this fantastic show that Merle would be so proud of,” Theresa Haggard said in a statement at the time the concert was filmed.

And Rolling Stones guitarist/vocalist Keith Richards added, “Sometimes you meet somebody and you know instantly that you’re friends. Merle was one of those kind of cats to me. It’s another goodbye to another good friend.”

Merle Haggard: Salute to a Country Legend airs Monday, April 13 at 11 p.m. ET/PT on A&E. It is being rebroadcast Tuesday, April 14 at 2 a.m. ET/PT.

