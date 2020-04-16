How to Watch Michael Vick 30 for 30 Online

The controversial life of former Atlanta Falcons star quarterback Michael Vick is detailed in the ESPN 30 for 30 documentary film Vick.

How to Watch ‘Vick’ Online

Every film in the complete 30 for 30 library, including Vick, can be watched with a subscription to ESPN+.

It costs $4.99 per month, or if you also want Hulu and Disney+, you can get all three for $12.99 per month, which works out to 25 percent savings:

Get the ESPN+/Disney+/Hulu Bundle

Once signed up for ESPN+, you can watch Vick on your computer via the ESPN website, or you can watch on your phone (iOS or Android), tablet, Roku, Fire TV Stick, Apple TV, Xbox One or other compatible streaming device via the ESPN app.

‘Vick’ 30 for 30 Preview

The two-part documentary chronicles the life and NFL career of Michael Vick, a four-time Pro Bowl quarterback. In 2007, after six years in the league, all with the Atlanta Falcons, Vick was arrested and convicted on charges stemming from his role in the management of an illegal dogfighting ring.

He served 18 months in federal prison, then returned to the NFL, playing for the Philadelphia Eagles for five years before one-year stints as a backup with the New York Jets and the Pittsburgh Steelers.

“As a historical documentary filmmaker, I was interested in placing Michael Vick’s life within larger historical narratives — narratives about race and sports, poverty and power, and about the criminal justice system,” director Stanley Nelson said in an ESPN press release. “In the film, we get to see how Vick’s childhood affects the choices he makes, as well as how these larger social forces shape his trajectory. I hope that viewers of the film can gain a fuller understanding of the social context that gave rise to Vick’s story, as well as its reverberating impact.”

Following his release from prison, Vick advocated for animal rights, working closely with the Humane Society on their anti-dogfighting campaign.

“I just try to make it right after going through what I went through, after what transpired,” Vick told the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette after signing with the Steelers in 2015. “The best thing to do was make amends for what I did. I can’t take it back. The only thing I can do is influence the masses of kids from going down the same road I went down. That’s why I work with the Humane Society and affecting a lot of kids’ lives and saving a lot of animals.

“We’ve had lot of a progress. We’ve been able to change some laws and do some great things that I’m very proud of. I never thought I’d be doing that.”

Vick publicly supported the Animal Fighting Spectator Prohibition Act, which was signed into law by President Barack Obama in 2014.

“I know that I’m an unlikely advocate,” Vick said through a representative in 2015, according to ESPN. “I was part of the problem. Now, my perspective can help reach people that activists can’t reach. I can help others become agents of change.”

After sitting out the 2016 NFL season as a free agent, Vick officially ended his career, signing with the Falcons in 2017 to retire as a member of the team with which he rose to stardom.

“Michael, like everybody on the face of the Earth … has made a mistake in his life,” Falcons owner Arthur Blank said after Vick’s retirement, according to The Washington Post. “It starts with the person who is speaking now, but life is really all about learning from your mistakes, redemption, learn to be a better person, moving on and making a difference in the lives of other people.”

Across 13 NFL seasons, Vick completed 56.2% of his passes for 22,464 yards, 133 touchdowns, and 88 interceptions. He holds the NFL record for rushing yards as a quarterback, with 6,109. In January, he served as an honorary captain at the Pro Bowl in Orlando.

“Over the last nine years or so, I’ve supported Michael and his, I think, recognition of the mistake that he made,” NFL commissioner Roger Goodell said in December, per The Washington Post. “He’s paid every price for that. He has been accountable for it. He has worked aggressively with the Humane Society and other institutions to deal with animal rights and to make sure people don’t make the same mistake he made. And I admire that. I know that there are people out there who will never forgive him. He knows that. But I think this is a young man that has really taken his life in a positive direction, and we support that.”

Nelson, who like Vick is African American, has won three Primetime Emmy Awards: two for his 2010 documentary “Freedom Riders” and one for his direction of a 2003 episode of PBS history series “American Experience,” entitled “The Murder of Emmett Till.”

“As a filmmaker, [Vick’s] story resonated with me because it’s so complex,” Nelson told The Undefeated. “It’s not just a rise and fall. It’s more than that and allows us to talk about other things besides football. There’s the idea of African American quarterbacks throughout history, the look at what sports means to kids from impoverished backgrounds, the difference in the lens through which African Americans and white Americans look at the whole dogfighting incident and Mike’s prison sentence, and more.

“It’s a classic American story. Sports is a part of all of our lives, it’s a part of who we are as a larger society. It allowed me to talk about other things within the context of this one-man story. That’s what storytelling is about. It’s not, ‘this is what happened day-to-day’ to Michael Vick, or The Freedom Riders or Marcus Garvey or The Black Panthers. It’s about, what’s the bigger story behind all of this and how does that reflect on who we are?”

What Other Content is on ESPN+?

Live Sports

Name a sport, and it’s probably on ESPN+ at some point throughout the year:

UFC: Most “Fight Night” events are on ESPN+, while PPV events can be ordered through ESPN+ International Soccer: ESPN+ has exclusive rights to all Serie A, FA Cup, Carabao Cup and Copa del Rey matches in the US. Also includes EFL, Coppa Italia, Copa America, A-League, Dutch Eredivisie, Indian Super League, W-League and more Boxing: Dozens of Top Rank fights, which includes Vasyl Lomachenko and Tyson Fury College Sports: Hundreds of football and men’s and women’s basketball games (including many Big 12 games), as well as lacrosse, hockey, wrestling, volleyball, softball, baseball, swimming, gymnastics and more Tennis: Grand Slam events, including exclusive coverage of every Wimbledon and US Open match not televised on the ESPN or ESPN2 International cricket: Matches featuring New Zealand, India and others International Rugby: Including Guinness PRO14 and Super Rugby matches MLB: One daily out-of-market game NHL: One daily out-of-market game MLS: All out-of-market matches

Other Documentaries & Films

Other ESPN documentaries and films that aren’t included in the actual 30-for-30 series are also available on ESPN+, including D. Wade: Life Unexpected, Venus vs, The ’99ers and others.

Original Series

The list of ESPN+ originals continues to grow. It includes Peyton’s Places, The Boardroom with Kevin Durant, NBA Rooks, Ariel & The Bad Guy, The Fantasy Show and Alex Morgan: The Equalizer.

UFC On-Demand Library

In addition to live UFC events, ESPN+ also features a vast library of past fights you can watch. This includes classics from Conor McGregor, Anderson Silva, Michael Bisping, Brock Lesnar, Khabib Nurmagomedov, Nick Diaz, Nate Diaz, Frank Mir and others. You can find a complete rundown of the ESPN+ UFC library here.

READ NEXT: How to Watch UFC on ESPN Plus