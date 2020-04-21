How to Watch NFL Draft 2020 Online Without Cable

While sports are on hold, the 2020 NFL Draft is pushing on in a virtual venue as the league’s 32 teams will select the new crop of NFL stars in a seven-round affair.

Round 1 starts Thursday at 8 p.m. ET, Round 2-3 start Friday at 7 p.m. ET and Rounds 4-7 start Saturday at Noon ET. Coverage on all three days will be televised on NFL Network, ESPN and ABC.

If you don’t have cable, here’s how to watch the 2020 NFL draft live on your computer, phone, Roku, Fire TV Stick, Apple TV or other streaming device:

2020 NFL Draft Preview

The NFL Draft has arrived and the next wave of college hopefuls will be waiting patiently by the phone for the call that will change their future. For struggling franchises at the top of the draft — this year Cincinnati at No. 1, Washington at No. 2 and the Detroit Lions at No. 3 — it’s a chance to turn the tide with a top-tier player.

The assumed No. 1 overall pick is quarterback Joe Burrow, who led LSU to the National Championship during a record-setting season with the Tigers. Here’s how NFL.com breaks down Burrow in his draft profile.

“People’s champ with rags-to-riches story arc culminating in one of the greatest one-year turnarounds in sports history. He’s self-assured and plays with competitive toughness that teammates will gravitate toward instantly. He’s a rhythm passer who benefited from tempo and scheme, but his vision, touch and read recognition made the offense special. He buys time for himself inside the pocket, but creates explosive, off-schedule plays outside of it with his arm or legs.

“His 2018 tape and unremarkable physical traits could clutter his evaluation for some, but he appears to be an outlier who simply developed and blossomed beyond those evaluation concerns. He’s a smart quarterback with special intangibles and could become a Pro Bowler if a team tailors its offense to his specific strengths and comfort level.”

Other top projected picks include pass-rusher Chase Young, QB Tua Tagovailoa and CB Jeff Okudah. The strong class also includes a strong crop of wide receivers and offensive lineman.

And there’s always the opportunity for things to see a huge shake-up if a team decides to move up in the draft.

Here’s the full first-round order:

1. Cincinnati

2. Washington

3. Detroit

4. NY Giants

5. Miami

6. LA Chargers

7. Carolina

8. Arizona

9. Jacksonville

10. Cleveland

11. NY Jets

12. Las Vegas

13. San Francisco

14. Tampa Bay

15. Denver

16. Atlanta

17. Dallas

18. Miami

19. Las Vegas

20. Jacksonville

21. Philadelphia

22. Minnesota

23. New England

24. New Orleans

25. Minnesota

26. Miami

27. Seattle

28. Baltimore

29. Tennessee

30. Green Bay

31. San Francisco

32. Kansas City

This draft will be like no other because it will be the first help completely virtually. No commissioner bro-hugs, jersey holding on stage or anything like that. General managers and their cohorts will be at the mercy of technology.

However, there will still be boos for commissioner Goodell, thanks to Bud Light, which is asking fans to record their boos on Twitter, then post that video and tag @budlight with the hashtag #BooTheCommish. The company will donate $1 for the NFL Draft-A-Thon up to $500,000, raising money for COVID-19 relief efforts.