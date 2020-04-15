How to Watch Real Housewives of Beverly Hills Season 10 Online

Bravo’s Real Housewives franchise has been on the air for 14 years and is still going strong. On Wednesday, April 15, The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills returns for its 10th season and it sounds like the drama is starting right out of the gate. It premieres at 8 p.m. ET/PT.

If you don’t have cable, here’s how to watch The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills on your computer, phone, Roku, Fire TV, Apple TV or other streaming device:

‘The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills’ Season 10 Preview

Everything You Need To Know About the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills Season 10 | BravoDenise Richards, Dorit Kemsley, Erika Girardi, Garcelle Beauvais, Kyle Richards, Lisa Rinna, and Teddi Mellencamp Arroyave have been up to a lot since the Season 9 finale!

On the new season of RHOBH, the Bravo press release teases, “As the ladies attempt to manage the challenges of work-life balance and continue to travel the globe in style, they are forced to navigate ever-changing dynamics within the group. While new friendships are formed and old bonds are strengthened, some relationships are left to crumble.”

The first episode is titled “The Crown Isn’t So Heavy” and the description teases, “Kyle’s new clothing line brings the women together for New York Fashion Week; Erika takes Lisa Rinna, Teddi, and Denise on a trip down memory lane. Denise introduces the group to her friend, Garcelle Beauvais.”

The second episode, airing April 22, is titled “To Live and Text in Beverly Hills” and its description promises, “While Kyle tries to attract buyers for her new fashion line in New York City, Erika gets big news that has her moving there. Dorit’s move into a new house is marred by negative press about her finances. As Denise faces emergency surgery, Lisa Rinna worries about Amelia adjusting to college life. Meanwhile, Teddi’s confusing invitation causes conflict in the group.”

Here’s what viewers can look forward to for each housewife.

Kyle Richards: This longtime cast member “finds herself busier than ever, juggling between time well-spent with her family and mounting work demands. Determined to dive back into her acting career and launch a new clothing line, she questions whether she can truly have it all.”

Lisa Rinna: Now that Rinna’s daughters Delilah and Amelia have both left their parents’ house, Rinna “must deal with unexpected circumstances around her daughters’ independence while simultaneously supervising their modeling careers. Dorit Kemsley may have bitten off more than she can chew with a new house, an expanding swimwear line, and new business venture that finds her redesigning the interior of an existing restaurant.”

Your First Look at The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills Season 10You're about to see a whole new side of these 'Wives…

Erika Girardi: This wannabe singer “basks in the glory of her rising career when she tackles her biggest project yet: starring in a Broadway musical. Having cemented a place for herself among loyal dance club fans, Erika wonders whether they will follow her to a more mainstream gig. ”

Teddi Mellencamp Arroyave: This relative newcomer is “growing in more ways than one. Managing a booming business while being present for her family, the always-in-control accountability coach adjusts to yet another added pressure – that of being pregnant with baby number three.”

Denise Richards: Charlie Sheen’s ex “enjoys the best of both worlds after landing a dream job that allows her to spend quality time at home with her three daughters and new husband. When a familiar friend and a shocking rumor cause the women to question her, Denise is left to defend herself.”

Garcelle Beauvais: New last season, this “busy single mother who also happens to be an in-demand actress in Hollywood alongside her long-time friend Denise … quickly finds a place for herself amongst the ladies. Confident and unapologetic, she is not afraid to speak her mind even if it means ruffling a few diamonds along the way.”

Sutton Stracke: Sutton is not an official “housewife” yet, but this friend of Lisa Rinna’s is “newly-divorced and opening a high-end boutique in town. Though the ladies appreciate Sutton’s unique style, her outspoken and quirky personality might be more than they can handle.”

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” airs Wednesdays at 8 p.m. ET/PT on Bravo.

