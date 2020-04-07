How to Watch ‘Schitt’s Creek’ Finale Special Online Without Cable

POP TV comedy Schitt’s Creek is going off the air Tuesday, April 7 after a successful six-season run. After the final episode (8 p.m. ET/PT) airs, POP TV is broadcasting a retrospective titled Best Wishes, Warmest Regards: A Schitt’s Creek Farewell beginning at 8:30 p.m. ET/PT.

If you don’t have cable, you can watch the Schitt’s Creek finale and special on your computer, phone, Roku, Fire TV, Apple TV or other streaming device via one of the following cable-free, live-TV streaming subscription services:

‘Schitt’s Creek’ Finale Special Preview

Best Wishes, Warmest Regards: A Schitt’s Creek Farewell is a new hour-long documentary that will provide Schitt’s Creek fans with an intimate look behind-the-scenes at the show’s final season.

“As we celebrate the end of Schitt’s Creek, we couldn’t do it without creating a special TV moment to send this historic series out on top,“ said Brad Schwartz, President, Pop TV, in a press release. “This must-watch behind the scenes doc is the perfect way to honor a series that has made an impact in so many people’s lives, with enduring characters and stories filled with heart, humor and honesty that will stand the test of time.”

Fans will be treated to never-before-seen footage of wardrobe fittings, audition tapes, and the emotional final table read. The special will also feature interviews with the cast, creators, journalists and celebrity superfans, including Paula Abdul, Will Arnett, Carol Burnett, Cameron Crowe, Tony Hale, Amy Sedaris, Johnny Weir, and more.

At the 2020 Television Critics Association winter press, the four main cast members, Eugene Levy, Daniel Levy, Catherine O’Hara, and Annie Murphy reflected on what the Emmy-nominated series has meant to them for the past six years.

“I think the beautiful thing about the show is that it really seems to have come from enthusiasm, where people have found it and felt like they found something that other people hadn’t seen, and they were telling their friends,” said Daniel. “We’ve had such thoughtful and wonderful pieces written about the show, that I think it really lifted the general consciousness. I feel really proud of the fact that this show seems to be supported by people who are just really enthusiastic. We haven’t necessarily had to hire skywriters to get people to watch it. It’s come from something very almost grassrootsy, and passionate, and organic, and authentic. That has been wonderful.”

His father, Eugene, added, “The show started out as a character-driven comedy, and in order to be a success, we had to get to a point where the audience had an emotional investment in the characters. And once we knew we were hitting that, even in the first season, that’s where you can really take the audience on a lovely ride, because you can really get that roller coaster of laughs and emotion happening. And, to me, it always was the best kind of comedy to do.”

The final Schitt’s Creek episode airs Tuesday, April 7 at 8 p.m. ET/PT, followed by Best Wishes, Warmest Regards: A Schitt’s Creek Farewell at 8:30 p.m. ET/PT on POP TV.

