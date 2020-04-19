How to Watch The Last Dance Documentary Online Without Cable

The Last Dance, one of the most highly anticipated sports documentaries in recent memory, will finally drop its first two episodes Sunday. The 10-part docuseries will chronicle the last season of one of the most dominant and fascinating basketball dynasties in history: Michael Jordan and the 1997-98 Chicago Bulls.

The documentary starts at 9 p.m. ET/PT and will be on both ESPN (unedited version with profanity) and ESPN2 (clean version). If you don’t have cable, here’s how to watch The Last Dance on your computer, phone, Roku, Fire TV Stick, or other streaming device:

ESPN and ESPN2 are both included in Hulu With Live TV, which comes with 60-plus live TV channels and Hulu’s extensive on-demand library of TV shows and movies:

Once signed up for Hulu With Live TV, you can watch The Last Dance episodes live or on-demand on your computer via the Hulu website, or on your phone (Android and iPhone supported), tablet, Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, Chromecast, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, Echo Show, or other streaming device via the Hulu app.

You can also watch episodes either live or on-demand on the ESPN app if you sign in using your Hulu credentials.

Sling TV’s “Sling Orange” package comes with 32 channels, including ESPN and ESPN2. It costs $20 for the first month ($30 per month after that), which makes Sling the cheapest streaming service with the ESPN channels if you plan on keeping it long term:

Once signed up for Sling TV, you can watch The Last Dance episodes live or on-demand on your computer via the Sling TV website, or on your phone (Android and iPhone supported), tablet, Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, Chromecast, Xbox One, or other streaming device via the Sling TV app.

You can also watch episodes live or on-demand on the ESPN app if you sign in using your Sling credentials.

AT&T TV Now (formerly DirecTV Now) offers six different channel bundles. They range from 45 to 125 live TV channels, and they all include ESPN and ESPN2:

Once signed up for AT&T TV Now, you can watch The Last Dance episodes live or on-demand on your computer via the AT&T TV Now website, or on your phone (Android and iPhone supported), tablet Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, Chromecast, or other compatible streaming device via the AT&T TV app.

You can also watch episodes live or on-demand on the ESPN app if you sign in using your AT&T TV Now credentials.

The Last Dance is the culmination of director Jason Hehir and producer Mike Tollin’s efforts to go through over 500 hours of footage captured of Jordan and the Bulls during the late 1990s with the intention of providing a never-before-seen look into a legendary team and its near-mythical star.

“Viewers will be surprised by how incredibly candid he is and emotional,” Tollin, told USA TODAY Sports, about Jordan. “Behind that intensity is a guy who really wears it on his sleeve. Who really wears it. Who emotes. Who isn’t afraid to show it. There are moments where it was just chilling, sitting there listening to him … I think you’ll see a side of Michael Jordan you maybe haven’t seen and wouldn’t have expected.”

Tollin also revealed that it took Jordan a great deal of time to agree to take part in the project, but once MJ gave the green light, he insisted on being fully candid. “Michael was not that interested in necessarily revealing all of that footage and giving people a peek behind the curtain until more recently,” Tollin said. “So what I think we found early on was that once he committed, he was all in. And once he agreed to do it, there was only one day to do it — the Michael Jordan way — with an absolute insistence on integrity, on honesty, on addressing everything head-on.”

Addressing everything head-on will include Jordan’s relationships with his teammates, his notorious “Republicans buy sneakers too” comment and the killing of his father in 1993. The 10-part series promises to provide an unflinching look into not only Jordan’s life in the 1990s, but also into the makeup and personalities of that late-90s Bulls, examining what made that team so original.

The Last Dance, a reference to the phrase then-head coach Phil Jackson used to describe the team’s season before it began in 1997, features a close look at the memorable and key players on that Bulls team. There were 106 different people interviewed for the documentary, including core team members Scottie Pippen, Ron Harper, Toni Kukoc, Steve Kerr and Dennis Rodman. Even former President Barack Obama was interviewed for the project.

The 1997-98 Bulls managed to finish their season on a high note, winning their third consecutive NBA title. “You really feel like you are peeking behind the curtain of the greatest dynasty ever,” Tollin said about the docuseries.

The team disbanded after the season, and it remains the last Bulls team to win an NBA Championship.