How to Watch ‘Total Bellas’ Season 5 Online Without Cable

Everyone’s favorite twin wrestling divas, Brie and Nikki Bella, are back with an all-new season of their reality show Total Bellas, which premieres on Thursday, April 2 at 9 p.m. ET/PT on E!.

If you don’t have cable, you can watch Total Bellas live on your computer, phone, Roku, Fire TV, Apple TV or other streaming device via one of the following cable-free, live-TV streaming subscription services:

Sling TV’s “Sling Blue” package comes with 47 channels, including E!. Not only is it the cheapest streaming service with E!, but as a special offer until April 5, you can get a 14-day free trial and don’t need a credit card (only an email address) to sign up:

Sling TV 14-Day Free Trial

Once signed up for Sling TV, you can watch Total Bellas live on your computer via the Sling TV website, or on your phone (Android and iPhone supported), tablet, Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, Chromecast, Xbox One, or other streaming device via the Sling TV app.

If you can’t watch live, Sling TV also comes included with 10 hours of cloud DVR.

E! is one of 95-plus live TV channels included in the main FuboTV bundle, which comes with a free seven-day trial:

FuboTV Free Trial

Once signed up for FuboTV, you can watch Total Bellas live of the show on your computer via the FuboTV website, or on your phone (Android and iPhone supported), tablet, Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, Chromecast or other supported device via the FuboTV app.

If you can’t watch live, FuboTV comes with 30 hours of Cloud DVR (with the ability to upgrade to 500 hours), as well as a “72-Hour Lookback” feature, which allows you to watch most shows up to three days after they air even if you forgot to record them.

E! is included in Hulu With Live TV, which comes with 60-plus live TV channels and Hulu’s extensive on-demand library of TV shows and movies:

Get Hulu With Live TV

Once signed up for Hulu With Live TV, you can watch Total Bellas live on your computer via the Hulu website, or on your phone (Android and iPhone supported), tablet, Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, Chromecast, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, Echo Show or other streaming device via the Hulu app.

If you can’t watch live, “Hulu with Live TV” comes with both its extensive on-demand library (which has the first four seasons of Total Bellas and will have new Season 5 episodes available after they air) and 50 hours of Cloud DVR storage (with the ability to upgrade to “Enhanced Cloud DVR,” which gives you 200 hours of DVR space and the ability to fast forward through commercials).

AT&T TV Now (formerly DirecTV Now) offers six different channel bundles. They range from 45 to 125 live TV channels, and they all include E!. The “Plus” and “Max” bundles come with a free seven-day trial:

AT&T TV Now Free Trial

Once signed up for AT&T TV Now, you can watch Total Bellas live on your computer via the AT&T TV Now website, or on your phone (Android and iPhone supported), tablet Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, Chromecast, or other compatible streaming device via the AT&T TV app.

If you can’t watch live, AT&T TV Now — no matter what channel package you choose — comes with included cloud DVR.

‘Total Bellas’ Season 5 Preview

The Bella Twins’ PREGNANCY DETAILS revealed!Nikki & Brie, THE BELLA MOMS, dish on details of their pregnancies — like Nikki’s flu scare and how they found out they were expecting — then share a sneak peek of their baby bumps in their latest revealing vlog. Subscribe to The Bella Twins on YouTube – https://bit.ly/2xdJky5 Follow The Bella Twins on Instagram – @theBrieBella @theNikkiBella Follow The Bella Twins on Facebook – https://www.facebook.com/BrieBellaWWE https://www.facebook.com/WWENikkiBella Subscribe to WWE on YouTube: https://bit.ly/2gNFDs4 2020-02-03T15:00:10.000Z

Total Bellas gives wrestling fans an up-close and personal look at the lives of Brie and Nikki Bella, plus their immediate family and Brie’s husband, Daniel. In season five, Nikki’s fiance Artem Chigvintsev gets in on the fun — and he also brings his own drama to the show.

The description for the season teases:

Nikki and Brie finally act on an ever-growing need to reconnect with their father while working on their memoir. While they want to learn more about him, his family and their Mexican American roots, the sisters worry about how it will affect their mother. When Artem is surprised and confused to find out he won’t be returning to Dancing with the Stars, Nikki helps him explore new career goals. Despite the relatable, real-life challenges in their lives, Nikki and Artem’s love only grows stronger. Artem proposes during a romantic getaway to Paris, and soon after the couple experiences another life-changing moment when Nikki finds out that she’s pregnant. After nearly six years of matrimony, Brie and Bryan are working hard to find a compromise in their relationship as they nurture their daughter Birdie, their careers, and find out they’re expecting their second child. While the sisters are excited to embark on their childbearing journey together, Brie is initially shocked to realize they are pregnant at the same time.

Total Bellas PREMIERE Social Distancing PARTY!Nikki and Brie announce their contest for the premiere of Total Bellas this Thursday at 9/8c on E!. Bring out your creativity, Bella Army! #staysafe #stayhome #withme Subscribe to The Bella Twins on YouTube – https://bit.ly/2xdJky5 Follow The Bella Twins on Instagram – @theBrieBella @theNikkiBella Follow The Bella Twins on Facebook – https://www.facebook.com/BrieBellaWWE https://www.facebook.com/WWENikkiBella Subscribe to WWE on YouTube: https://bit.ly/2gNFDs4 2020-03-31T18:58:50.000Z

The first episode back is titled “Brave New Bellas” and its description teases that the Bella family worries Artem and Nikki are moving too fast, plus Brie and Bryan “have a major disagreement.”

In episode two, titled “The Book of Bella,” airing April 9, Brie and Nikki’s decision to reconnect with their father starts a “major conflict with their mother, Kathy,” while Artem teaches Nikki about responsible homeownership.

Total Bellas airs Thursdays at 9 p.m. ET/PT on E! following the all-new episodes of Keeping Up With the Kardashians season 18.

