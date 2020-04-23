How to Watch ‘We’re Here’ HBO Show Online Without Cable

HBO is debuting a new series this week called We’re Here, which sends world-renowned drag queens to small towns across the United States to help people step outside their comfort zones and perform in a one-night-only drag show. It premieres Thursday, April 23 at 9 p.m. ET/PT.

If you don’t have cable or don’t have HBO, here’s how to watch We’re Here live or on-demand on your computer, phone, Roku, Amazon Fire TV, Apple TV or other streaming device:

‘We’re Here’ Preview

We’re Here is a six-episode reality series that “recruits local residents across small-town America to participate in a one-night-only drag show.”

Each episode features drag queens Eureka O’Hara, Shangela Laquifa Wadley, and Bob the Drag Queen visiting a different small town to inspire and teach their own “drag daughters” to step outside their comfort zone for a night of no-holds-barred, full-on drag.

“Drag is about confidence and self-expression,” said Nina Rosenstein, executive vice president, HBO programming, in a press release. “We are so thrilled to showcase the transformative power of the art form with our audience.”

But it isn’t just the show itself that premieres Thursday, April 23. HBO is also hosting a virtual viewing party because right now, everyone can benefit from feeling less alone.

“In the current climate, where many can feel alone and isolated, HBO, Bob the Drag Queen, Eureka O’Hara, and Shangela Laquifa Wadley want fans to know #WereHere together. In an effort to share the positivity and transformative powers of drag culture, the Queens are hosting an uplifting digital pre-show with celebrity guests leading into the We’re Here series premiere,” HBO announced on April 20.

The pre-show will feature appearances by Drew Barrymore, Monét X Change, Hayley Kiyoko, Ellen Pompeo, Andrew Rannells, and Naomi Watts, and it will be raising money for Free Mom Hugs and Mama Dragons. It begins at 8:30 p.m. ET/5:30 p.m. PT on HBO’s YouTube channel, Twitter profile and by participating affiliates.

The premiere episode of We’re Here will also be made available for free to all via the YouTube Premieres platform and by participating affiliates, marking the first time that HBO has made content available for free at the same time as its debut.

WE’RE HERE will also be available on HBO NOW, HBO GO, HBO On Demand and partners’ streaming platforms.

“We know the magic and positivity that drag culture radiates,” said Johnnie Ingram and Stephen Warren, co-creators of We’re Here, in a statement. “To bring this show to a national stage by making it free to all on YouTube during such a difficult time is something so special to us. We can’t wait to see fans’ reactions in real-time as we watch alongside them on premiere night.”

We’re Here airs Thursdays at 9 p.m. ET/PT on HBO.

