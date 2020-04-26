‘When Calls the Heart’ Season 7 Finale Live Stream: How to Watch WCTH Online

Tonight is the Season 7 finale of Hallmark’s hit series When Calls the Heart. The episode airs at 8 p.m. ET (7 p.m. CT). The episode will be an hour long.

Heavy may earn an affiliate commission if you sign up via a link on this page

‘When Calls the Heart’ Preview & What’s Happened So Far

Here’s a look at what happened last week and what to expect tonight. Tongiht’s episode is the season finale of When Calls the Heart. First, here’s an extended preview.

Extended Preview – Don't Go – When Calls the HeartElizabeth hears good news about her book. Lee gets a surprise that stirs up wounds from his past. A prisoner transfer goes terribly wrong for Nathan. Fiona tries to find a way to stay in Hope Valley. Lucas makes a last-ditch effort to preserve his partnership in Gowen Petroleum. 2020-04-20T01:00:08.000Z

The competition between Nathan and Lucas is still going strong. At one point, it looked like Elizabeth was definitely leaning toward Lucas, but then Nathan revealed to her that he has feelings for her too, so now she’s not sure what she’s going to do again. Lucas connected her to a potential book publisher, thanks to his mom’s connections. And he told her that he believes in waiting as long as it takes for the woman who’s right for him. Meanwhile, Nathan was pretty rude at first when he thought that Elizabeth had gone on a date with Lucas. When he helped find a missing child in the middle of a storm, he lashed out at Elizabeth for putting herself in harm’s way to try to help. But they worked things out and now they seem to be on good terms too, which just makes Elizabeth’s decision all the harder.

Erin Krakow once said that she loves how invested fans are in her decision about Lucas vs. Nathan, Deseret reported. What’s unclear is whether Elizabeth is going to be making a decision between the two this season or if it will still continue to be something she debates about in the next season.

Last week, Lee finally reconnected with his sister. They had a falling out years ago, but almost losing his life reminded him that life is short and fleeting. So he tracked her down, reached out to her, and now she’s coming to Hope Valley. We’ll get to see their reunion on the show tonight.

We also learned that Fiona was told she had to leave Hope Valley and move onto a new assignment if she’s going to keep her job. She was heartbroken about this.

Meanwhile, things aren’t going well for Gowen Petroleum. Lucas finally got to see the books, and the company is in a lot of financial trouble.

Tonight’s episode is called “Don’t Go.” The official description reads: “Elizabeth hears news about her book. Lee gets a surprise that stirs up wounds from his past. Fiona tries to find a way to stay in Hope Valley. Lucas makes a last-ditch effort to preserve his partnership in Gowen Petroleum.”

