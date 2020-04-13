How to Watch Willie Nelson Tribute Concert Online Free

This weekend, A&E is debuting four shows that highlight four legends of country music. One of them is Willie Nelson: American Outlaw, a tribute concert for the 86-year-old singer who is about to release his 70th (!) studio album. The concert airs Sunday, April 12 at 10 p.m. ET/PT.

If you don’t have cable, here’s how to stream A&E and watch Willie Nelson: American Outlaw on your computer, phone, Roku, Fire TV, Apple TV or other streaming device via one of the following cable-free, live-TV streaming subscription services:

Heavy may earn an affiliate commission if you sign up via a link on this page

Sling TV’s “Sling Blue” package comes with 47 channels, including A&E. Moreover, as a special offer through April 12 (midnight MT), you can get a 7-day free trial and don’t need a credit card (only an email address) to sign up:

Sling TV Free Trial

Once signed up for Sling TV, you can watch Willie Nelson: American Outlaw live on your computer via the Sling TV website, or on your phone (Android and iPhone supported), tablet, Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, Chromecast, Xbox One, or other streaming device via the Sling TV app.

If you can’t watch live, Sling TV comes included with 10 hours of cloud DVR.

A&E is included in Philo’s main 59-channel bundle, which is the cheapest among all streaming services if you plan on keeping it long-term. It also comes with a free seven-day trial:

Philo Free Trial

Once signed up for Philo, you can then watch Willie Nelson: American Outlaw live on your computer via the Philo website, or on your phone (iPhone supported), tablet, Roku, Amazon Fire TV, Apple TV or or other supported device via the Philo app.

If you can’t watch live, Philo also allows you to DVR programs and watch them up to 30 days later. And even if you forget to DVR something, Philo also comes with a 72-hour rewind feature, which allows you to replay shows that have aired in the last three days.

A&E is one of 95-plus live TV channels included in the main FuboTV bundle, which comes with a free seven-day trial:

FuboTV Free Trial

Once signed up for FuboTV, you can then watch Willie Nelson: American Outlaw live on your computer via the FuboTV website, or on your phone (Android and iPhone supported), tablet, Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, Chromecast or other supported device via the FuboTV app.

If you can’t watch live, FuboTV comes with 30 hours of Cloud DVR (with the ability to upgrade to 500 hours), as well as a “72-Hour Lookback” feature, which allows you to watch most shows up to three days after they air (and sometimes longer) even if you don’t record them.

‘Willie Nelson: American Outlaw’ Preview

"Willie Nelson: American Outlaw" Premieres April 12 at 10 PM on A&EA&E Network’s “Willie Nelson: American Outlaw” pays tribute to Nelson’s seven-decade long career through emotional performances from his all-star tribute concert, interviews and behind the scenes concert footage. The two-hour special premieres Sunday, April 12 at 10pm ET/PT on A&E. Subscribe for more A&E shows: http://aetv.us/subscribe_ae Check out exclusive A&E content: Website – http://www.aetv.com/ Facebook – https://www.facebook.com/AETV Twitter – https://twitter.com/AETV A&E leads the cultural conversation through high-quality, thought provoking original programming with a unique point of view. Whether it’s the network’s distinctive brand of award-winning disruptive reality, groundbreaking documentary, or premium scripted drama, A&E’s brave storytelling always makes entertainment an art. Visit us at aetv.com for more info. 2020-03-04T16:29:48.000Z

According to the A&E press release, Willie Nelson: American Outlaw gives viewers “a front-row seat at Nashville’s one-night-only Willie Nelson tribute concert featuring an incredible line up of performers including George Strait, Jimmy Buffett, Chris Stapleton, Dave Matthews, Eric Church, Emmylou Harris, Jack Johnson, Sheryl Crow, Vince Gill, Norah Jones and The Little Willies and many more.”

“Celebrating Willie’s seven-decade long career and highlighting over 200 of his albums, the two-hour special honors the iconic Texan as the creative genius behind some of country music’s most historic recordings. The special features over 20 never before televised performances, exclusive interviews, captivating behind the scenes footage of Willie Nelson and some of music’s biggest superstars, and an all-star sing-along of Wille’s classic hit “On The Road Again.”

Also on hand to perform are Nelson’s sons Micah and Lukas, both of whom have their own bands. Micah performs in a band called Insects vs. Robots, and Lukas fronts the country rock band Lukas Nelson & Promise of The Real. They are Nelson’s sixth and seventh children; their mother is Nelson’s current wife, Annie D’Angelo. He has five other children from his previous three marriages.

Fans can probably also expect to hear some songs from Nelson’s newest album. “First Rose of Spring,” which is the almost-87-year-olds 70th studio album, drops on April 24. The title track was released in February. And finally, there is also an all-star sing-along of Nelson’s classic hit “On the Road Again.”

Nelson’s new album will feature the legend covering songs by Toby Keith, Chris Stapleton, and his longtime friend and contemporary Billy Joe Shaver, but it will also have many original tunes as well. The tracklist is as follows:

1. “First Rose of Spring” (Randy Houser, Allen Shamblin & Mark Beeson)

2. “Blue Star” (Willie Nelson & Buddy Cannon)

3. “I’ll Break Out Again Tonight” (Sanger “Whitey” Shafer & Doodle Owens)

4. “Don’t Let the Old Man In” (Toby Keith)

5. “Just Bummin’ Around “(Pete Graves)

6. “Our Song” (Chris Stapleton)

7. “We Are the Cowboys” (Billy Joe Shaver)

8. “Stealing Home” (Marla Cannon-Goodman, Casey Beathard & Don Sampson)

9. “I’m the Only Hell My Mama Ever Raised” (Wayne Kemp, Bobby Borchers & Mack Vickery)

10. “Love Just Laughed” (Willie Nelson & Buddy Cannon)

11. “Yesterday When I Was Young” (Hier Encore) (Charles Aznavour & Herbert Kretzmer)

Willie Nelson: American Outlaw premieres Sunday, April 12 at 10 p.m. ET/PT on A&E following the Dolly Parton biography at 8 p.m. ET/PT.

