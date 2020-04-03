How to Watch Wrestlemania 36 on Roku (Easy Guide)

Stream Wrestlemania 36 Now

The coronavirus pandemic put most of the world’s sports and entertainment action on hold, but WWE’s WrestleMania 36 remains set for this Saturday and Sunday at 7 p.m. ET.

WrestleMania 36 was split into two nights of action and is being billed as “The Only WrestleMania Too Big for Just One Night.” It is being taped on a closed set at the WWE Performance Center in Orlando, Florida.

Despite the changes, WrestleMania 36 will feature a slew of high-class matchups between some of the top superstars in the industry, including Brock Lesnar, Becky Lynch, and Goldberg.

How to Stream Wrestlemania 36 on Roku

Sign up for a WWE subscription Turn on your television Ensure the Roku is connected to the Internet From the Roku home screen, scroll to the “Roku Channel Store” (or search “WWE” in the “Search” feature) Scroll to find the “WWE” Channel Select “Add Channel”

Once added, the WWE Channel can be found on your Roku’s home screen.

When is Wrestlemania 36?

For the first time ever, WrestleMania takes place over two days. The show begins on Saturday, April 4 at 7 p.m. ET, and continues on Sunday, April 5 at 7 p.m. ET.

Wrestlemania 36 Matches

WWE Championship – Brock Lesnar (c) vs. Drew McIntyre: Two of the most imposing and powerful WWE superstars are set to collide after McIntyre won the Royal Rumble. That event showed both McIntyre and Lesnar as absurdly dominant forces, with McIntyre being the one to surprisingly eliminate Lesnar before going on to win the event. McIntyre later selected Lesnar to challenge at WrestleMania, as was his honor after winning the Rumble. Now the two will lock horns for Lesnar’s WWE Championship.

Universal Championship – Goldberg (c) vs. TBD: This matchup was originally supposed to be Universal champion Goldberg against the face of the company Roman Reigns, but the latter pulled out of the match prior to WrestleMania 36 due to coronavirus concerns. Goldberg is expected to defend his title and some unofficial sources have suggested it will be against a named opponent. But the WWE hasn’t yet confirmed how all that is going to take place or the surrounding storyline it will use for the change.

Edge vs. Randy Orton (Last Man Standing): Edge shockingly made his return to the WWE at the Royal Rumble and his brief team-up with Orton was a fun throwback to yesteryear. But Edge turned on Orton during the Rumble, eliminating “The Viper” and igniting the feud that led to Orton hitting Edge’s wife Beth Phoenix with his RKO finisher in later weeks.

John Cena vs. “The Fiend” Bray Wyatt (Firefly Funhouse Match): Wyatt, performing as his alter-ego The Fiend, held the Universal championship until his stunning loss to Goldberg at WWE Super ShowDown in Saudi Arabia. Cena returned to SmackDown recently to suggest he wasn’t going to participate at WrestleMania 36 so he could let other superstars have the spotlight, but Wyatt spoiled that idea by challenging Cena to Firefly Funhouse match.

Raw Women’s Championship – Becky Lynch (c) vs. Shayna Baszler: Lynch has been the most popular WWE superstar for over a year now. Baszler brutally attacked her on Raw by biting her neck and the former MMA fighter then dominated the field at the Elimination Chamber to earn the title shot. The two have gone back-and-forth with sneak attacks over recent weeks. Now, Lynch will defend her title against Baszler at WrestleMania 36.

NXT Women’s Championship – Rhea Ripley (c) vs. Charlotte Flair: This will be the first time an NXT title is on the line at WrestleMania. Ripley challenged Flair to face her at WrestleMania 36 for Ripley’s NXT belt. With the other women’s champions, Lynch and Baylee, involved in other storylines, Flair vs. Ripley gives a huge spotlight to the talented Ripley and offers Flair her well-deserved spot on the biggest card of the year.

SmackDown Women’s Championship – Bayley (c) vs. Lacey Evans vs. Tamina vs. Naomi vs. Sasha Banks (Elimination Match): Bayley’s heel-turn is complete now. Her and best friend Sasha Banks make a good tandem of meanies and the fun twist was that as Baylee and Banks were mocking Smackdown general manager Paige, she continually added more and more opponents to Bayley’s title defense at Wrestlemania 36 until she had the audacity to add Banks to the match last.

The Undertaker vs. AJ Styles (Boneyard Match): Styles is one of the most talented performers the company has to offer and facing The Undertaker is a big deal. While Taker doesn’t compete as often as he once did, he remains one of the hottest stars in the industry. This beef started when The Undertaker attacked Styles at Elimination Chamber during his match against Aleister Black. Styles challenged the legend soon after and later revealed he would be facing Taker in something called a Boneyard Match, which has yet to be defined.

Kevin Owens vs. Seth Rollins: Rollins calls himself the “Monday Night Messiah” and has built up a following of sycophants over recent months as Rollins and Owens have been waging war against each other. Some of the highlights include Owens costing Rollins and Buddy Murphy their Raw tag team titles against The Street Profits and doing something similar in the rematch at Elimination Chamber. Now, Rollins and Owens will face each other at Wrestlemania 36.

Intercontinental Championship – Sami Zayn (c) vs. Daniel Bryan: Zayn was challenged by Bryan to put his Intercontinental title on the line at Wrestlemania 36, but Zayn wouldn’t accept the match unless Drew Gulak could beat Shinsuke Nakamura. That happened, so now Bryan gets the chance to take Zayn’s title away from him at Wrestlemania 36.

Raw Tag Team Championship – The Street Profits (c) vs. Austin Theory & Angel Garza: Andrade and Garza were supposed to challenge Montez Ford & Angelo Dawkins, aka The Street Profits, for the Raw tag team titles at WrestleMania 36. But Andrade suffered an injury and is now being replaced by the debuting Austin Theory.

SmackDown Tag Team Championship – The Miz & John Morrison (c) vs. The New Day vs. The Usos (Ladder Match): The New Day and The Usos have provided tons of spills and thrills over the years with their intense tag team rivalry. The two were given the chance to challenge The Miz and John Morrison for the SmackDown tag titles, but when the champs interfered in their match both teams will get the chance to snag the championship at Wrestlemania 36.

Women’s Tag Team Championship – The Kabuki Warriors (c) vs. Alexa Bliss & Nikki Cross: Bliss was hounded for weeks by Asuka and Kairi Sane until she finally scored a singles victory over Asuka to force the tag title match between the two teams. This is a rematch from Hell in a Cell where Bliss and Cross lost their titles to The Kabuki Warriors. Will it be repeat or revenge?

Aleister Black vs. Bobby Lashley: Black seems like he’s on his way up the ranks. He was helped to victory by The Undertaker against AJ Styles at Elimination Chamber. Now he gets Bobby Lashley at Wrestlemania 36 in a matchup that was added just a couple weeks before the biggest card of the year.

Elias vs. King Corbin: Elias and Corbin have been battling it out over recent weeks with Corbin agreeing to face Elias at Wrestlemania 36 after former professional football player Rob Gronkowski lobbied for the two to face each other.

Otis vs. Dolph Ziggler: Otis has a huge crush on Mandy Rose, but Ziggler is the apple of her eye. Ziggler seemingly loves to torture Otis over the matter, so he challenged Otis to a match at Wrestlemania 36 so he could embarrass the oaf in front of Rose on the biggest stage of all.

Who is Goldberg Wrestling at Wrestlemania?

Goldberg was scheduled to defend his Universal championship against Roman Reigns at Wrestlemania 36, but will now face a new opponent after Reigns pulled out of the event due to concerns about the coronavirus. The WWE has yet to officially reveal who Goldberg will defend his title against. That’s likely a storyline that will emerge during the show.

Why Isn’t Roman Reigns Fighting at Wrestlemania 36?

Reigns shared in a social media post on Instagram that he wanted “to make a choice for me and my family.” Reigns sidelined himself due to COVID-19 concerns.

Reigns temporarily left the WWE in 2018 due to a reoccurrence of leukemia but returned February 2019 stating, “The good news is I’m in remission, y’all.” Reigns health history leaves him immunocompromised and puts him at greater risk if he were to contract the coronavirus.

