How to Watch AKA Jane Roe Documentary Online

A new documentary about the landmark abortion court case Roe v Wade is coming to FX Friday, May 22 at 9 p.m. ET/PT called AKA Jane Roe.

If you don't have cable, here's how to watch AKA Jane Roe live or on-demand on your computer, phone, Roku, Fire TV, Apple TV or other streaming device:

‘AKA Jane Roe’ Preview

AKA Jane Roe is a portrait of Norma McCorvey, the "Jane Roe" whose unwanted pregnancy led to the 1973 case that legalized abortion nationwide, Roe v. Wade. Considered too divisive and unpredictable by many in the pro-choice movement, McCorvey stunned the world in 1995 when she switched sides to crusade against her own case, as an anti-abortion firebrand.

AKA Jane Roe tells the story of Norma McCorvey, aka the “Jane Roe” a the center of the Supreme Court case Roe v Wade. McCorvey’s unwanted pregnancy in 1973 led to the case that legalized abortion nationwide.

According to a press release from FX, the documentary “unravels the mysteries closely guarded by McCorvey throughout her life.”

Considered too divisive and unpredictable by many in the pro-choice movement, McCorvey stunned the world in 1995 when she switched sides to crusade against her own case, as an anti-abortion firebrand.

Norma McCorvey died of heart failure on February 18, 2017, at the age of 69. Now, in never-before-seen final interviews, McCorvey gives a startling deathbed confession. In candid one-on-one interviews, filmed across the last year of her life, McCorvey reveals the truth behind her astonishing story. Also featured are friends of McCorvey’s and key figures from both sides of the abortion fight.

No one knew Norma McCorvey's story. Now hear her deathbed confession.

The “deathbed confession” turns out to be that McCorvey changing her stance on abortion was a lie. According to the New York Times, she collected nearly half a million dollars over her lifetime from anti-abortion activists who paid her to change her stance.

“I took their money, and they put me out in front of the cameras and told me what to say, and that’s what I’d say,” said McCorvey.

AKA Jane Roe premieres Friday, May 22 at 9 p.m. ET/PT on FOX; it is being rebroadcast May 22 at 11 p.m. and May 23 at 1 a.m. ET/PT.

