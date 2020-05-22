How to Watch ‘All on the Line’ Season 1 Online Without Cable

Following in the footsteps of Deadliest Catch and Deadliest Catch: Bloodline comes a new Discovery Channel fishing docuseries called All On the Line, premiering Friday, May 22 at 9 p.m. ET/PT.

If you don’t have cable, here’s how to watch All On the Line on your computer, phone, Roku, Fire TV, Apple TV or other streaming device:

Heavy may earn an affiliate commission if you sign up via a link on this page

The Discovery Channel is included in Philo’s main 59-channel bundle, which is the cheapest among all streaming services if you plan on keeping it long-term. It also comes with a free seven-day trial, and no credit card is required to sign up:

Philo Free Trial

Once signed up for Philo, you can then watch All On the Line live on your computer via the Philo website, or on your phone (iPhone supported), tablet, Roku, Amazon Fire TV, Apple TV or or other supported device via the Philo app.

If you can’t watch live, Philo allows you to DVR programs and watch them up to 30 days later. And even if you forget to DVR something, Philo also comes with a 72-hour rewind feature, which lets you to watch shows on-demand if they have aired in the last three days.

The Discovery Channel is one of 95-plus live TV channels included in the main FuboTV bundle, which comes with a free seven-day trial:

FuboTV Free Trial

Once signed up for FuboTV, you can watch All On the Line live on your computer via the FuboTV website, or on your phone (Android and iPhone supported), tablet, Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, Chromecast, or other supported device via the FuboTV app.

If you can’t watch live, FuboTV comes with 30 hours of cloud DVR space, as well as a 72-hour look-back feature, which allows you to watch most new shows on-demand within three days (and sometimes longer) of their conclusion, even if you don’t record them.

The Discovery Channel is included in Hulu With Live TV, which comes with 60-plus live TV channels and Hulu’s extensive on-demand library of TV shows and movies. You can watch immediately with a seven-day free trial:

Hulu With Live TV Free Trial

Once signed up for Hulu With Live TV, you can watch All On the Line live on your computer via the Hulu website, or on your phone (Android and iPhone supported), tablet, Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, Chromecast, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, Echo Show, or other streaming device via the Hulu app.

If you can’t watch live, Hulu with Live TV comes with both its extensive on-demand library (which includes most shows after they air) and 50 hours of Cloud DVR storage (with the ability to upgrade to “Enhanced Cloud DVR,” which gives you 200 hours of DVR space and the ability to fast forward through commercials).

The Discovery Channel is one of 47 channels included in the “Sling Blue bundle. For the first month, it costs $20 ($30 per month after that) and includes Showtime, Starz and Epix for free:

Get Sling TV

Once signed up for Sling TV, you can watch All On the Line live on your computer via the Sling TV website, or on your phone (Android and iPhone supported), tablet, Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, Chromecast, Xbox One, or other streaming device via the Sling TV app.

If you can’t watch live, Sling TV comes included with 10 hours of cloud DVR.

‘All on the Line’ Preview

It’s the end of the Bluefin tuna fishing season, and the stakes are higher than ever. Will the quota systems shut down operations before the captains make any money? Tune in to the series premiere of #AllOnTheLine TONIGHT at 9p on Discovery. pic.twitter.com/X9gCV6PrBC — Discovery (@Discovery) May 22, 2020

This new fishing docuseries takes viewers to the Atlantic Ocean’s bluefin tuna season off the coast of Gloucester, Massachusetts. While many boats are calling it quits for the season, two families are still fighting to land the big tuna that keeps their families afloat through the lean winter months.

The reason they’re fishing long into the colder months is that Atlantic bluefin tuna is one of the most valuable fish in the world. Because the supply is limited globally, a single catch can net up to $20,000. But that also means there’s a tight quota to avoid overfishing and encourages sustainability, so if the quota is reached, some fishing boats can be sent home empty-handed.

“As the weather worsens, the fish get bigger and the stakes get higher. These monster tuna can weigh more than 1,000 pounds and are reeled in the old fashion way – by hand – making it the ultimate battle of man versus beast. It’s all hands-on deck as these fishermen risk everything to bring home a monster payday,” reads the Discovery Channel press release.

“To win big, fishermen must reel in the biggest tuna as fast as possible. But there’s a catch: each boat is allowed one catch per day and must reel them in by hand, resulting in a backbreaking battle that can last for hours. With the livelihood of their families on the line and generations of tradition behind them, these families of fishermen will rely on each other and work together towards a shared goal.”

Fishing is more than just a job for First Mate Stan, it’s about surviving. Tune in to the new series #AllOnTheLine premiering Friday at 9p on Discovery. pic.twitter.com/dyZfvVWdX2 — Discovery (@Discovery) May 21, 2020

The show follows two boats, the Julia Nicole and the Subdivider, highlighting the special dynamic between the two crews and the way they work together in an industry that “demands fierce, sometimes cutthroat, competition.”

The captain of the SUbdivider is Johnny Johnson, who worked as a crew member for the Grateful Dead in the 1980s before he discovered yellowfin tuna fishing in Hawaii. Johnson’s father holds the world record for the biggest catfish ever caught.

“One day I’m going to get a world record of my own by catching a fifteen hundred pounder. It’s out there somewhere, and it’s got my name on it,” said Johnson in the press release.

The Julia Nicole is helmed by three generations of the Smith family. Dan Smith Sr. is taking a backseat to focus on other businesses, so his son, Danny Jr., is out to prove himself at the tender age of 18.

“While both crews of families acknowledge the risk – from dangerous and unpredictable weather to money wasted once quotas are hit – they’re devoted to their way of life and they wouldn’t trade it for the world. They’re ready to risk it all to bring home a fortune.”

All On the Line premieres Friday, May 22 at 9 p.m. ET/PT on the Discovery Channel.

READ NEXT: How to Watch Snowpiercer TV Show Online Without Cable