How to Watch Alsco Uniforms 500 Online Without Cable

The NASCAR Cup Series revs up for the second time this week from Charlotte Motor Speedway for the Alsco Uniforms 500.

The race starts at 8 p.m. ET and will be televised on Fox Sports 1. If you don’t have cable, here’s how to watch a live stream of the Alsco Uniforms 500 at Charlotte on your computer, phone, Roku, Fire TV, Apple TV or other streaming device for free:

Heavy may earn an affiliate commission if you sign up via a link on this page

Fox Sports 1 is one of the 95-plus live TV channels included in the main FuboTV bundle, which comes with a free seven-day trial:

FuboTV Free Trial

Once signed up for FuboTV, you can watch the Alsco Uniforms 500 at Charlotte live on your computer via the FuboTV website, or on your phone (Android and iPhone supported), tablet, Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, Chromecast, or other supported device via the FuboTV app.

If you can’t watch live, FuboTV comes with 30 hours of cloud DVR space, as well as a 72-hour look-back feature, which will allow you to watch the race on-demand within three days of its conclusion, even if you don’t record it.

Fox Sports 1 is one of 60-plus live TV channels included with Hulu With Live TV, which comes with a seven-day free trial:

Hulu With Live TV Free Trial

Once signed up for Hulu With Live TV, you can watch the Alsco Uniforms 500 at Charlotte live on your computer via the Hulu website, or on your phone (Android and iPhone supported), tablet, Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, Chromecast, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, Echo Show, or other streaming device via the Hulu app.

If you can’t watch live, Hulu With Live TV comes with 50 hours of cloud DVR space, as well as the option to upgrade to “Enhanced Cloud DVR,” which gives you 200 hours of space and the ability to fast-forward through commercials.

Fox Sports 1 is one of 47 live-TV channels included in Sling TV’s “Sling Blue” channel package. It costs $20 for the first month ($30 per month after that), making Sling TV the cheapest streaming service with FS1 if you plan on keeping it long term:

Get Sling TV

Once signed up for Sling TV, you can watch the Alsco Uniforms 500 at Charlotte live on your computer via the Sling TV website, or on your phone (Android and iPhone supported), tablet, Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, Chromecast, Xbox One, or other streaming device via the Sling TV app.

If you can’t watch live, Sling TV comes included with 10 hours of cloud DVR.

Alsco Uniforms 500 Preview

For the second time this week, drivers will gather at Charlotte Motor Speedway for the Alsco Uniforms 500. The race will run 205 laps or 310 miles. Stage 1 ends on Lap 55. Stage 2 ends on Lap 115.

Here’s how the starting order looks:

1 William Byron

2 Alex Bowman

3 Michael McDowell

4 Matt DiBenedetto

5 John Hunter Nemechek

6 Aric Almirola

7 Austin Dillon

8 Joey Logano

9 Cole Custer

10 Erik Jones

11 Chris Buescher

12 Christopher Bell

13 Tyler Reddick

14 Kurt Busch

15 Martin Truex Jr.

16 Kevin Harvick

17 Kyle Busch

18 Ryan Blaney

19 Chase Elliott

20 Brad Keselowski

21 J.J. Yeley

22 Ryan Preece

23 Corey LaJoie

24 Ricky Stenhouse

25 Ty Dillon

26 Matt Kenseth

27 Ryan Newman

28 Daniel Suárez

29 Denny Hamlin

30 Brennan Poole

31 Gray Gaulding

32 B.J. McLeod

33 Garrett Smithley

34 Timmy Hill

35 Quin Houff

36 Joey Gase

37 Josh Bilicki

38 Bubba Wallace

39 Clint Bowyer

40 Jimmie Johnson

Last time out on Sunday, Chase Keselowski won the Coca-Cola 600 victory, racing his way from the back and holding off Jimmie Johnson for the win.

“I feel like I have thrown this race away a handful of times, and I thought we were going to lose it today,” Keselowski said post-race. “I have lost it the way Chase lost it, and it really stinks. And today we finally won it that way.”

He admitted that it was strange to win it at a mostly empty racetrack.

“I was kind of bummed. I wanted to win the 600 my whole life and wanted to win in front of everybody,” he said. “But that’s not always how it works. I know there are fans that wish they could be in the stands.”

Some big news this week was that key members of Denny Hamlin’s crew were suspended for four races because a piece of tungsten fell off his car on the pace lap before the Coca-Cola 600. According to The Associated Press, the NASCAR rule book states if it is separated at any point it is an automatic four-race suspension for the crew chief, car chief and engineer. It’s a big loss for a Hamlin, consistently a top contender. He had already won the Daytona 500 this year and won on May 20 at Darlington.

Alex Bowman, Chase Elliott and Martin Truex Jr. are the favorites to win at +550 (odds via Bovada). Kyle Busch (+700), Joey Logano (+900), Kevin Harvick (+1,000) and Jimmie Johnson (+1,100) follow close behind.