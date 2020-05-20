How to Watch At Home With Amy Sedaris Season 3 Online

The hilarious (and slightly deranged) world of comedian Amy Sedaris is back when At Home With Amy Sedaris premieres its third season on Wednesday, May 20 at 10 p.m. ET/PT on truTV.

If you don’t have cable, here’s how to watch At Home With Amy Sedaris Season 3 episodes on your computer, phone, Roku, Fire TV, Apple TV or other streaming device for free:

TruTV is one of the 95-plus live TV channels included in the main FuboTV bundle, which comes with a free seven-day trial:

Once signed up for FuboTV, you can watch At Home With Amy Sedaris live on your computer via the FuboTV website, or on your phone (Android and iPhone supported), tablet, Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, Chromecast, or other supported device via the FuboTV app.

If you can’t watch live, FuboTV comes with 30 hours of cloud DVR space, as well as a 72-hour look-back feature, which allows you to watch most new shows on-demand within three days (and sometimes longer) of their conclusion, even if you don’t record them.

TruTV is included in Hulu With Live TV, which comes with 60-plus live TV channels and Hulu’s extensive on-demand library of TV shows and movies. You can watch immediately with a seven-day free trial:

Once signed up for Hulu With Live TV, you can watch At Home With Amy Sedaris live on your computer via the Hulu website, or on your phone (Android and iPhone supported), tablet, Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, Chromecast, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, Echo Show, or other streaming device via the Hulu app.

If you can’t watch live, Hulu with Live TV comes with both its extensive on-demand library (which includes most shows after they air) and 50 hours of Cloud DVR storage (with the ability to upgrade to “Enhanced Cloud DVR,” which gives you 200 hours of DVR space and the ability to fast forward through commercials).

TruTV is one of 47 live-TV channels included in Sling TV’s “Sling Blue” bundle. It costs $20 for the first month ($30 per month after that), which makes Sling the cheapest streaming service with truTV if you plan on keeping it long term:

Once signed up for Sling TV, you can watch At Home With Amy Sedaris live on your computer via the Sling TV website, or on your phone (Android and iPhone supported), tablet, Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, Chromecast, Xbox One, or other streaming device via the Sling TV app.

If you can’t watch live, Sling TV comes included with 10 hours of cloud DVR.

‘At Home With Amy Sedaris’ Season 3 Preview

At Home With Amy Sedaris – Season 3 Official Trailer | truTV

On the latest season of At Home With Amy Sedaris, the comedian continues to showcase her unique brand of hospitality each week, welcoming a brand-new lineup of guest stars:

Laura Benanti, Arturo Castro, Michael Cera, Ann Dowd, Rachel Dratch, Bridget Everett, Ana Gasteyer, David Alan Grier, Josh Hamilton, Darrell Hammond, Jackie Hoffman, Richard Kind, David Koechner, Jane Krakowski, Debi Mazar, Michael McKean, Chris Parnell, Tim Robinson, Paul Rudd, James Saito, Peter Serafinowicz, Michael Shannon, Jason Sudeikis, Justin Theroux, and Matt Walsh.

The series, which has been nominated for Emmy Awards in the Variety Sketch category and Writers Guild of America awards in the Comedy/Variety Sketch category, “touches on a specific theme” each week, featuring “imaginative characters, how-to demonstrations, special guests, and more.”

At Home With Amy Sedaris – Chassie vs. the Baby (Clip) | truTV

As Sedaris demonstrates her cooking, crafting, and homemaking skills, “subversive twists” take the segments in “delightfully eccentric directions.” Some of the topics explored in season three include the dos and don’ts of traveling, how to properly celebrate Easter, and what to expect on a first date.

Recurring characters Patty Hogg, Nutmeg, Ronnie Vino, Chassie Tucker, Russell Schnabble, Tony the Knife Man, Leslie, Ruth, The Lady Who Lives in the Woods, and Esther will be joined by a new character this year: Detective Mungus. Intriguing!

The first two episodes are titled “Babies,” airing May 20, and “Valentine’s Day,” airing May 27. In the first, “Amy explains something no one understands: babies! Learn how to pick the perfect baby name, how to get your perfect body back, and how to design the perfect crib mobile from rusty nails!”

And in the second, “Amy hosts her first annual, never-to-be-repeated, Valentine’s Day mixer! Amy has long resigned herself that being in a special relationship with that middle-aged lady in the mirror is a relationship that works. But after a local Hammily Waggily delivery has Amy found true love? Can this mismatched pair navigate the speed bumps, hurdles and angry friends and neighbors and make this work? Probably not.”

At Home With Amy Sedaris airs Wednesdays at 10 p.m. ET/PT on truTV.

