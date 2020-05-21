How to Watch Celebrity Escape Room Online Without Cable

Celebrity Escape Room is the kickoff show for the 2020 Red Nose Day Special on NBC. The three-hour block to raise money for the annual campaign to end child poverty airs Thursday, May 21 from 8 p.m. to 11 p.m. ET/PT on NBC.

If you don’t have cable, here’s how to watch Celebrity Escape Room on your computer, phone, Roku, Fire TV, Apple TV or other streaming device:

NBC (live in most markets) is one of the 95-plus live TV channels included in the main FuboTV bundle, which comes with a free seven-day trial:

FuboTV Free Trial

Once signed up for FuboTV, you can watch Celebrity Escape Room live on your computer via the FuboTV website, or on your phone (Android and iPhone supported), tablet, Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, Chromecast, or other supported device via the FuboTV app.

If you can’t watch live, FuboTV comes with 30 hours of cloud DVR space, as well as a 72-hour look-back feature, which allows you to watch most new shows on-demand within three days (and sometimes longer) of their conclusion, even if you don’t record them.

NBC (live in most markets) is included in Hulu With Live TV, which comes with 60-plus live TV channels and Hulu’s extensive on-demand library of TV shows and movies. You can watch immediately with a seven-day free trial:

Hulu With Live TV Free Trial

Once signed up for Hulu With Live TV, you can watch Celebrity Escape Room live on your computer via the Hulu website, or on your phone (Android and iPhone supported), tablet, Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, Chromecast, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, Echo Show, or other streaming device via the Hulu app.

If you can’t watch live, Hulu with Live TV comes with both its extensive on-demand library (which includes most shows after they air) and 50 hours of Cloud DVR storage (with the ability to upgrade to “Enhanced Cloud DVR,” which gives you 200 hours of DVR space and the ability to fast forward through commercials).

NBC (live in select markets) is one of 47 live-TV channels included in Sling TV’s “Sling Blue” bundle. It costs $20 for the first month ($30 per month after that), which makes Sling the cheapest streaming service with NBC if you plan on keeping it long term:

Get Sling TV

Once signed up for Sling TV, you can watch Celebrity Escape Room live on your computer via the Sling TV website, or on your phone (Android and iPhone supported), tablet, Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, Chromecast, Xbox One, or other streaming device via the Sling TV app.

If you can’t watch live, Sling TV comes included with 10 hours of cloud DVR.

Celebrity Escape Room Preview

Escape Jack Black's House… If You Can – Red Nose Day 2020Ben Stiller, Courteney Cox, Lisa Kudrow and Adam Scott have proven their skills on screen. But the real question is: can they escape from Jack Black's house? Find out on Celebrity Escape Room, part of The Red Nose Day Special airing May 21 on NBC. » Subscribe for More: http://bit.ly/NBCSub » Stream Your Favorite Shows Anytime: http://bit.ly/NBCFullEpisodes NBC ON SOCIAL: YouTube: http://www.youtube.com/nbc Twitter: http://Twitter.com/NBC Facebook: http://Facebook.com/NBC Instagram: http://instagram.com/nbc Find NBC trailers, full episode highlights, previews, promos, clips, and digital exclusives here. Escape Jack Black's House… If You Can – Red Nose Day 2020 https://youtu.be/7KvPrm5IkN0 NBC on YouTube http://www.youtube.com/user/nbc 2020-05-12T02:20:09Z

For the sixth year in a row, NBC is partnering with Comic Relief U.S. and Red Nose Day to raise money and awareness of the millions of children living in poverty around the country and the world. To kick things off this year, executive producers Ben Stiller and Jack Black rounded up some of your favorite NBC celebrities to participate in a “spectacularly over-the-top” version of an escape room.

Black is the host, with Stiller joining Courteney Cox, Lisa Kudrow, and Adam Scott to solve a “hilariously high-energy, no-holds-barred escape.” The description teases that they will have to “work together under intense pressure to beat the clock, unlocking a series of surprising puzzle rooms to ultimately engineer their great escape in this uproarious and heart-pounding adventure.”

Tapping into the wildly popular escape room craze, “Celebrity Escape Room” combines the drama and tension of a real-life video game with the side-splitting allure of the ultimate party game. All highly competitive with killer instincts, Stiller, Cox, Kudrow, and Scott will work together and channel their inner Sherlocks to decipher clues and solve puzzles, brainstorm for solutions and combine their comedic talents to ultimately gain their freedom before time runs out. When stumped they may only ask the Game Master for three clues to help them escape their complete isolation from the outside world. Each room that the players complete earns money to be donated to Red Nose Day.

After the one-hour escape room frivolity, the two-hour Red Nose Day Special will feature “the biggest names across entertainment with a packed lineup of music, comedy and short documentary films that will educate and engage viewers … the films will share stories of children and young people who have been affected by poverty and how Red Nose Day funds have helped change their story for good.”

“Kicking off with Ben Stiller’s hilarious ‘Celebrity Escape Room,’ NBC’s Red Nose Day lineup is the perfect vehicle to help drive this year’s fundraising efforts,” said Paul Telegdy, Chairman, NBC Entertainment, in a statement. “We are privileged to continue our support of this incredible cause in partnership with our amazing friends at Comic Relief US as we work together on behalf of children in need around the world.”

“Through the power of laughter and entertainment, Red Nose Day serves as a galvanizing force, rallying Americans to come together to end child poverty,” said Alison Moore, CEO of Comic Relief US. “Together with our incredible partners and celebrity supporters, we are working to change the story for good for millions of children in the U.S. and around the world.”

“Walgreens is thrilled to once again be the exclusive retail partner of Red Nose Day and a strong supporter of Comic Relief US,” said Alex Gourlay, Co-Chief Operating Officer, Walgreens Boots Alliance. “Since Red Nose Day first began in 2015, Walgreens customers and our 230,000 team members have come together to purchase red noses in their communities that help provide children in need with resources to live safe and healthy lives. We look forward to working with our local communities this spring to make this year’s Red Nose Day another success.”

In addition to NBC and Walgreens, Mars Wrigley Confectionery and the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation have once again pledged their support for Red Nose Day 2020 as core partners of the campaign. For the sixth year in a row, Mars Wrigley Confectionery and the M&M’S brand are donating $1 million to Red Nose Day as national partners of the campaign and, as part of Celebrity Escape Room, will contribute all money raised by the players over the course of the episode that evening.

Funds raised through Red Nose Day are split evenly between domestic and international programs that ensure children in need are safe, healthy, and educated. The goal is to address the short-term needs of children living in poverty and also foster long-term change to break the poverty cycle and provide hope for a better future. Children and young people who benefit from Red Nose Day-supported programs span all 50 states, Puerto Rico, and some of the poorest communities across Latin America, Africa, and Asia. Since launching in the U.S. in 2015, Red Nose Day has raised $200 million and positively impacted the lives of nearly 25 million children.

Celebrity Escape Room airs Thursday, May 21 at 8 p.m. ET/PT on NBC.

