How to Watch Celebrity Family Feud Season 6 Online

Summer TV is getting back into full swing with the Season 6 premiere of Celebrity Family Feud, hosted by Steve Harvey. The popular game show returns Sunday, May 31 at 8 p.m. ET/PT on ABC.

If you don’t have cable, here’s how to watch Celebrity Family Feud on your computer, phone, Roku, Fire TV, Apple TV or other streaming device:

Heavy may earn an affiliate commission if you sign up via a link on this page

ABC (live in select markets) is included in Hulu With Live TV, which comes with 60-plus live TV channels and Hulu’s extensive on-demand library of TV shows and movies. You can watch immediately with a seven-day free trial:

Hulu With Live TV Free Trial

Once signed up for Hulu With Live TV, you can watch Celebrity Family Feud live on your computer via the Hulu website, or on your phone (Android and iPhone supported), tablet, Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, Chromecast, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, Echo Show, or other streaming device via the Hulu app.

If you can’t watch live, Hulu with Live TV comes with both its extensive on-demand library (which includes new episodes of Celebrity Family Feud after they air) and 50 hours of Cloud DVR storage (with the ability to upgrade to “Enhanced Cloud DVR,” which gives you 200 hours of DVR space and the ability to fast forward through commercials).

AT&T TV Now (formerly DirecTV Now) offers six different channel bundles. They range from 45 to 125 live TV channels, and they all include ABC (live in select markets):

Get AT&T TV Now

Once signed up for AT&T TV Now, you can watch Celebrity Family Feud live on your computer via the AT&T TV Now website, or on your phone (Android and iPhone supported), tablet Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, Chromecast, or other compatible streaming device via the AT&T TV app.

If you can’t watch live, AT&T TV Now — no matter what channel package you choose — comes with included cloud DVR.

YouTube TV comes with 70-plus live TV channels, including ABC (live in select markets):

Get YouTube TV

Once signed up for YouTube TV, you can then watch Celebrity Family Feud live on your computer via the YouTube website, or on your phone (Android and iPhone supported), tablet, Roku, Apple TV, Chromecast, Xbox One, or other compatible streaming device via the YouTube app.

If you can’t watch live, YouTube TV comes with included DVR.

‘Celebrity Family Feud’ Season 6 Preview

Celebrity Family Feud – Queer Eye: OG vs. Queer Eye: The New ClassSubscribe: http://goo.gl/mo7HqT 2020-05-26T22:54:48Z

Hosted by comedian Steve Harvey, this iconic game show features celebrities and their family members (or sometimes their extended TV families) going head to head in a contest to name the most popular responses to survey questions posed to 100 people. The winning team earns money for the charity of their choice.

In season six, the first few match-ups include some of reality TV’s biggest stars, plus getting to know the immediate families of two legendary comedians.

The season six premiere, airing May 31, is “Queer Eye OG vs Queer Eye: The New Class,” which pits the original Fab Five against the new Fab Five in what promises to be a hilarious and fabulous half-hour of television.

All-time funniest Celebrity Family Feud moments with Steve Harvey!Here is why you need to watch Celebrity Family Feud! New season premieres this SUNDAY (MAY 31, 2020) at 8|7c on ABC! Get the Family Feud BOARD GAME! ► https://amzn.to/2RdVP5i Play on your PHONE or TABLET! ► https://bit.ly/2RrMnLo SUBSCRIBE ► http://bit.ly/FamilyFeudSub SOCIAL ► @FamilyFeud WEBSITE ► FamilyFeud.com CHAPTERS: 0:00 Introduction 0:19 Shaq 0:46 Kim Kardashian 1:03 Charles Barkley 1:26 Amy Schumer 1:51 Shaq 2:13 Ur-Anus 2:58 Sherri Shepherd 3:21 Travis Tyson 3:56 Marjorie Harvey 4:45 Gaten Matarazzo 5:23 Marsha Smith-Hill 5:54 Kellie Pickler 6:22 Felicia Watkins 6:41 Jeff Garlin 7:08 Mama Depandi 7:41 Jeff Dunham 8:13 Jubilee Sharpe 9:12 Snoop Dogg Producer & Editor: Ed Delage 2020-05-26T19:59:47Z

Then the second episode, airing June 7, pits Andy Cohen against The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills in the first half of the show and Drew Carey vs. Kevin Nealon in the second half. Participants include:

Team Andy Cohen: Host of “Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen” and “Radio Andy,” playing for Big Brothers Big Sisters of America along with Radio Andy hosts Bevy Smith, Jeff Lewis, Amy Phillips, and John Hill.

Team RHOBH: Bravo stars Kyle Richards, Lisa Rinna, Dorit Kemsley, Garcelle Beauvais, and Teddi Mellencamp are playing for Children’s Hospital Los Angeles

Team Drew Carey: The Price is Right host is playing with fellow entertainers Brendon Walsh (host of “World Record Podcast”), Blaine Capatch (host of “Lucha Vavoom”), writer Heather Anne Campbell (The Twilight Zone, Rick & Morty), and Chris Holmes (DJ for Paul McCartney), playing for La Maida Project.

Team Kevin Nealon: The SNL star is playing with his family members wife Susan Yeagley, mother-in-law Sally Yeagley, brother Chris Nealon, and friend and actress Cheryl Hines, playing for Hope Hospice

Then episode three, airing on June 14, the cast of The Bold Type takes on the cast o fRuPaul’s Drag Race.

Team Bold Type: Katie Stevens, Aisha Dee, Melora Hardin, Stephen Conrad Moore, and Sam Page playing for Girls, Inc.

Team RuPaul’s Drag Race: RuPaul, Carson Kressley, Latrice Royal, Michelle Visage, and Raven-David Petruschin, playing for The Ali Forney Center.

Celebrity Family Feud airs Sundays at 8 p.m. ET/PT on ABC.

READ NEXT: How to Watch Snowpiercer TV Show Online Without Cable

