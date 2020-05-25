How to Watch Charlotte Xfinity Race Online Without Cable

Barring even more inclement weather, Charlotte Motor Speedway in Concord, North Carolina will host the latest NASCAR Xfinity Series race Monday evening.

The race starts at 7:30 p.m. ET and will be televised on Fox Sports 1. If you don’t have cable, here’s how to watch a live stream of the Alsco 300 at Charlotte on your computer, phone, Roku, Fire TV, Apple TV or other streaming device for free:

Heavy may earn an affiliate commission if you sign up via a link on this page

Fox Sports 1 is one of the 95-plus live TV channels included in the main FuboTV bundle, which comes with a free seven-day trial:

FuboTV Free Trial

Once signed up for FuboTV, you can watch the Alsco 300 at Charlotte live on your computer via the FuboTV website, or on your phone (Android and iPhone supported), tablet, Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, Chromecast, or other supported device via the FuboTV app.

If you can’t watch live, FuboTV comes with 30 hours of cloud DVR space, as well as a 72-hour look-back feature, which will allow you to watch the race on-demand within three days of its conclusion, even if you don’t record it.

Fox Sports 1 is one of 60-plus live TV channels included with Hulu With Live TV, which comes with a seven-day free trial:

Hulu With Live TV Free Trial

Once signed up for Hulu With Live TV, you can watch the Alsco 300 at Charlotte live on your computer via the Hulu website, or on your phone (Android and iPhone supported), tablet, Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, Chromecast, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, Echo Show, or other streaming device via the Hulu app.

If you can’t watch live, Hulu With Live TV comes with 50 hours of cloud DVR space, as well as the option to upgrade to “Enhanced Cloud DVR,” which gives you 200 hours of space and the ability to fast-forward through commercials.

Fox Sports 1 is one of 47 live-TV channels included in Sling TV’s “Sling Blue” channel package. It costs $20 for the first month ($30 per month after that), making Sling TV the cheapest streaming service with FS1 if you plan on keeping it long term:

Get Sling TV

Once signed up for Sling TV, you can watch the Alsco 300 at Charlotte live on your computer via the Sling TV website, or on your phone (Android and iPhone supported), tablet, Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, Chromecast, Xbox One, or other streaming device via the Sling TV app.

If you can’t watch live, Sling TV comes included with 10 hours of cloud DVR.

Alsco 300 at Charlotte Preview

A random draw will set the race grid in this 200-lap, 300-mile race. Rain storms have delayed both last week’s Toyota 200 at Darlington, and the Coca-Cola 600 was delayed by several hours Sunday evening, so fans and drivers alike are hoping the Alsco 300 goes off without a hitch. Chase Briscoe won the Toyota 200 at Darlington, and will be one of the favorites to win again here. Briscoe’s victory celebration was bittersweet, however. Earlier in the week, he and his wife Marissa learned that they would no longer be able to deliver the baby she was carrying. His subsequent victory at Darlington was thus an incredibly emotional one.

“When I took the lead with 50 laps to go, I was crying in my car. This is more than a race win. This is the biggest win of my life after the toughest day of my life. To be able to beat the best there is, is so satisfying,” a very emotional Briscoe said after the race. He also noted that the win couldn’t gave come at a better time.

“This is the No. 1 win,” Briscoe said. “Honestly, winning the Daytona 500 couldn’t even top the feeling of just, like I was saying earlier, the ups and downs. This is what my family needed and what my wife needed.”

Kyle Busch finished second in the Toyota 200 behind Briscoe, with Justin Allgaier, Austin Cindric and Noah Gragson all rounding out the top five in the most recent race at Darlington. Ross Chastain won the pole by random draw, and Brandon Jones drew a second place start, while Justin Haley will be third. Recent winner Briscoe will be eighth. Busch is the favorite to win it, but anything could happen.

Here is the list of the starting lineup for the Xfinity at Charlotte for the Alsco 300 qualifying race: