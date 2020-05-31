How to Watch Food City 500 Online Without Cable

The NASCAR Cup Series 2020 Food City 500 will take place Sunday at Bristol Motor Speedway in Bristol, Tennessee.

The race starts at 3:30 p.m. ET and will be televised on Fox Sports 1.

Food City 500 Preview

Renamed the “Food City presents the Supermarket Heroes 500” race this year in order to honor the grocery workers who have gone to work every day amid the COVID-19 crisis, this will be the 60th Food City race in history.

The starting grid has been selected via random draw. Kyle Busch won the race last year, but Chase Elliott just snagged his seventh career victory this past Wednesday at Charlotte, and is one of the early favorites to emerge victorious here. Elliott admitted to being more unsure of things over the last couple of weeks, as NASCAR returned after a two-month break. “I was just waiting for the caution to come out, to be honest with you,” Elliott said after his win. “I thought either the caution was going to come out, I was going to break something or I was going to crash. Just after the last couple of weeks, I just thought surely it wasn’t going to go green until the end. Just glad it did and glad we’re hopefully back on the right path.”

Busch is ready for a repeat, however.

“With the success we’ve had over the years, I feel really good about going there,” Busch told the media this week. “[In practice] we make a lot of adjustments when we get there and we’re fine-tuning a lot of different things. We’re just being nit-picky about a bunch of it to make sure we have a fast race car. You definitely have to understand some of those adjustments during practice is a big deal and we won’t have that, so we just have to get after it right at the start of the race. I know our guys are up to the task and hope we can have a good car and have it with enough adjustability so we can make the right changes and have a shot at the win there.”

Kevin Harvick is also someone to keep an eye on. He finished 10th Thursday at Charlotte Motor Speedway, which made it 13 races in a row in which he has placed in the top 10.