How to Watch Heroes of the Sky Documentary Online

Just in time for Memorial Day Weekend, Nat Geo is airing two specials on Thursday, May 21 at 8 p.m. ET/PT called WWII in Europe: Voices From the Front and Heroes of the Sky: The Mighty Eighth Air Force.

If you don't have cable, here's how to watch WWII in Europe: Voices form the Front and Heroes of the Sky: The Mighty Eighth Air Force on your computer, phone, Roku, Fire TV, Apple TV or other streaming device:

The National Geographic Channel is included in Hulu With Live TV, which comes with 60-plus live TV channels and Hulu’s extensive on-demand library of TV shows and movies. You can watch immediately with a seven-day free trial:

Once signed up for Hulu With Live TV, you can watch the documentaries live on your computer via the Hulu website, or on your phone (Android and iPhone supported), tablet, Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, Chromecast, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, Echo Show, or other streaming device via the Hulu app.

If you can’t watch live, Hulu with Live TV comes with both its extensive on-demand library (which includes most shows after they air) and 50 hours of Cloud DVR storage (with the ability to upgrade to “Enhanced Cloud DVR,” which gives you 200 hours of DVR space and the ability to fast forward through commercials).

The National Geographic Channel is one of 47 live-TV channels included in Sling TV’s “Sling Blue” bundle. It costs $20 for the first month ($30 per month after that), which makes Sling the cheapest streaming service with Nat Geo if you plan on keeping it long term:

Once signed up for Sling TV, you can watch the documentaries live on your computer via the Sling TV website, or on your phone (Android and iPhone supported), tablet, Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, Chromecast, Xbox One, or other streaming device via the Sling TV app.

If you can’t watch live, Sling TV comes included with 10 hours of cloud DVR.

‘WWII in Europe: Voices From the Front’ and ‘Heroes of the Sky: The Mighty Eighth Air Force’ Preview

Mission in Rouen | WW2 Heroes of the Sky | National Geographic UKFeaturing never before seen archival footage, experience the story of the airmen that shifted the Allies fortunes during World War II, known as the Mighty Eighth Airforce. They will fly dangerous missions, announcing their arrival into Germany with thousands of white vapour trails and dogfight with Nazi pilots. This is the real story of the Mighty Eighth.

In observance of the 75th anniversary of V-E Day, or the day the allies secured victory in Europe during World War II, NatGeo is honoring those who were on the front lines of a war that took the lives of an estimated 65-85 million people.

On May 21, NatGeo has scheduled a whole day of World War II programming, including new primetime specials that are honoring members of the Greatest Generation with a look back at two important events of World War II.

In WWII in Europe: Voices From the Front, ABC News anchor Bob Woodruff gives viewers “a chance to hear from some of the last remaining voices of a war that forever changed the world.” The special will present the vivid memories of some of the last surviving World War II veterans.

“Told using rarely seen archival footage and photographs and dozens of interviews, WWII in Europe: Voices From the Front captures the moment of jubilation and remembrance when people around the world learned that the European chapter of the second world war had drawn to an end. From New York’s famed Times Square to London’s Piccadilly Circus to Moscow’s Red Square, the special captures how that moment represented different meanings to all who were involved.”

Then Heroes of the Sky: The Mighty Eighth Air Force will introduce viewers to “the courageous men of the legendary Eighth Air Force of the United States. Following the attack on Pearl Harbor, the United States officially entered the war as Nazi Germany stood at the pinnacle of its power, occupying most of Europe. To take the fight to the enemy, suddenly, the Eighth Air Force was called into action and entered the brutal air war over Europe.”

This two-hour special integrates “the airmen’s own words from personal diary entries, letters to loved ones and previous interviews” with “more than 1,000 hours of rare and never-before-seen intimate footage to tell the incredible story of the heroic figures in ‘The Mighty Eighth.'”

WWII in Europe: Voices From the Front airs Thursday, May 21 at 8 p.m. ET/PT and Heroes of the Sky: The Mighty Eighth Air Force airs immediately following, at 9 p.m. ET/PT on NatGeo

