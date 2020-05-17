How to Watch ‘Aurora Teagarden Mysteries: Heist and Seek’ Online

Tonight, Hallmark is premiering an all-new Aurora Teagarden movie, Aurora Teagarden Mysteries: Heist and Seek. The movie premieres tonight (Sunday, May 17) at 9 p.m. Eastern/8 p.m. Central on The Hallmark Channel. Here are all the details you need about how to watch this movie online if you don’t have cable.

If you don’t have cable, here’s how to watch Heist and Seek on your computer, phone, Roku, Fire TV, Apple TV or other streaming device:

Heavy may earn an affiliate commission if you sign up via a link on this page

The Hallmark Channel, Hallmark Drama and Hallmark Movies & Mysteries are all included in Philo’s main 59-channel bundle, which is the cheapest among all streaming services if you plan on keeping it long-term. It also comes with a free seven-day trial, and no credit card is required to sign up:

Philo Free Trial

Once signed up for Philo, you can then watch the show live on your computer via the Philo website, or on your phone (iPhone supported), tablet, Roku, Amazon Fire TV, Apple TV or or other supported device via the Philo app.

If you can’t watch live, Philo allows you to DVR programs and watch them up to 30 days later. And even if you forget to DVR something, Philo also comes with a 72-hour rewind feature, which lets you to watch most shows on-demand if they have aired in the last three days.

The Hallmark Channel, Hallmark Drama and Hallmark Movies & Mysteries are three of 95-plus live TV channels included in the main FuboTV bundle, which comes with a free seven-day trial:

FuboTV Free Trial

Once signed up for FuboTV, you can watch the show live on your computer via the FuboTV website, or on your phone (Android and iPhone supported), tablet, Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, Chromecast, or other supported device via the FuboTV app.

If you can’t watch live, FuboTV comes with 30 hours of cloud DVR space, as well as a 72-hour look-back feature, which allows you to watch most new shows on-demand within three days (and sometimes longer) of their conclusion, even if you don’t record them.

The Hallmark Channel, Hallmark Drama and Hallmark Movies & Mysteries are all included in either the Sling Orange plus Lifestyle Extra bundle (43 channels) or the Sling Blue plus Lifestyle Extra bundle (58 channels). They both cost $25 for the first month and $35 per month after that:

Get Sling TV

Once signed up for Sling TV, you can watch the show live on your computer via the Sling TV website, or on your phone (Android and iPhone supported), tablet, Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, Chromecast, Xbox One, or other streaming device via the Sling TV app.

If you can’t watch live, Sling TV comes included with 10 hours of cloud DVR.

‘Heist and Seek’ Preview

Here’s a preview for tonight.

Preview – Aurora Teagarden Mysteries: Heist and Seek – Hallmark Movies & MysteriesWatch a preview for "Aurora Teagarden Mysteries: Heist and Seek" starring Candace Cameron Bure and Niall Matter. 2020-03-17T23:40:29Z

And next is an On Location special.

On Location – Aurora Teagarden Mysteries: Heist and Seek – Hallmark Movies & MysteriesGet a closer look at "Aurora Teagarden Mysteries: Heist and Seek" starring Candace Cameron Bure and Niall Matter. 2020-03-18T23:47:31Z

This is the 13th movie in the Aurora Teagarden series.

The synopsis for tonight’s movie reads: “When a priceless crown is stolen during a benefit gala held by the Lawrenceton library, Aurora and the Real Murders Club must investigate who would kill to get their hands on it.”

The newest Aurora Teagarden movie started production on January 27 and ended February 14, What’s Filming noted, just before many lockdowns from the pandemic began. So yes, everything was wrapped up just in time to bring us this movie.

The cast includes Candace Cameron Bure, Niall Matter, Marilu Henner, Lexa Doig, Catherine Lough Haggquist, Peter Benson, Miranda Frigon, Ellie Harvie, Cole Vigue, Oliver Rice, Dylan Sloan, Michelle Harrison, Brendon Zub, Elfina Luk, Sean Depner, Christopher Gauthier, Byron Mayberry, Jay Hindle, Lisa Digiacinto, Forbes, Angus, Ellen Ewusie, and Shaw Madson.

Bure had just started shooting a different movie when the shutdown happened, ET reported. She told ET: “We were in the middle of filming a new Aurora Teagarden mystery for the Hallmark Movies and Mysteries Channel, and we got in one week of production and then we were shut down, which I was very happy about. I thought that was the most responsible decision, and it was the right decision. So I left Vancouver and immediately came home to my family, and we were all hoping that within two weeks or three weeks we’d start production back up, but now watching the news every day, I don’t see that happening.”

VideoVideo related to how to watch ‘aurora teagarden mysteries: heist and seek’ online 2020-05-17T18:11:25-04:00

They were filming a new Teagarden movie, Reunited and It Feels So Deadly, when everything was shut down, It’s a Wonderful Movie shared.

Bure told ET that the unknown about the pandemic was one of the toughest parts.

“I think that’s the real struggle with so many of us and the fear and the worry is our jobs,” she said. “So many of us are not able to go and work and we’re restricted from doing that, and so we think about all the bills that we have to pay and our mortgage and our food and everything. And that affects every single person no matter what your position is, no matter what your job is. That’s the unknown part that’s scary.”

But Bure did say that she and her family are enjoying their time together and they’re cooking a lot of recipes they’d normally not try because they take so long. She said she’s been enjoying the time with her family.

READ NEXT: Daily COVID-19 Updates