How to Watch Lorena Bobbitt Lifetime Movie Online Without Cable

The latest ripped-from-the-headlines Lifetime movie examines the infamous 1993 case where Lorena Bobbitt severed her husband John Wayne Bobbitt’s penis while he slept, later alleging she had suffered years of rapes and abuse at the hands of her husband. I Was Lorena Bobbitt premieres Monday, May 25, at 8 p.m. ET/PT.

If you don’t have cable, here’s how to watch I Was Lorena Bobbitt on your computer, phone, Roku, Fire TV, Apple TV or other streaming device for free:

‘I Was Lorena Bobbitt’ Preview

I Was Lorena Bobbitt | Official Trailer | Premieres May 25 at 8/7c | LifetimeHer story was no joke. I Was Lorena Bobbitt premieres Monday, May 25 at 8pm ET/PT only on Lifetime. Watch Lifetime Movies anytime with the Lifetime Movie Club app: https://mylt.tv/LifetimeMovieClub Find out more about this and other Lifetime movies on our site: https://mylt.tv/LifetimeMovies Check out exclusive Lifetime content: Website – https://mylt.tv/myLifetime Facebook – https://mylt.tv/facebook Twitter – https://mylt.tv/twitter Lifetime® is a premier female-focused entertainment destination dedicated to providing viewers with a diverse selection of critically acclaimed and award-winning original movies, scripted dramas, and unscripted programming. A favorite and trusted network for women, we are continually building on our heritage by attracting top Hollywood talent and producing shows that are modern, sexy, exciting, daring, and provocative. Visit us at myLifetime.com for more info. 2020-04-30T18:59:58Z

This year marks the 30th anniversary of the Lifetime Original Movie, and to celebrate, the network is releasing over 100 new titles in 2020. One of them is I Was Lorena Bobbitt, the latest true-crime title.

“Lorena Bobbitt became a household name and made tabloid headlines when after years of abuse by her husband, she cut off his penis with a knife in 1993. Now nearly 30 years later, Lorena tells her story, and hers alone, for the first time with Lifetime,” reads the press release. “This fully authorized film, in which Bobbitt serves as an executive producer, follows her journey from a wide-eyed, immigrant bride to a battered wife into an unlikely media sensation. I Am Lorena Bobbitt also documents her ultimately emerging as a strong, thoughtful woman who has devoted her life to advocating for other abused women.”

Dani Montalvo (Dispatches From Elsewhere) stars in the title role and Luke Humphrey (Tiny Pretty Things) plays her husband. Bobbitt herself serves as executive producer and on-screen narrator. Following the premiere of the film, Lifetime will run a PSA for the National Coalition Against Domestic Violence featuring the actors and Lorena Bobbitt, as part of Lifetime’s public affairs campaign, Stop Violence Against Women.

VideoVideo related to how to watch lorena bobbitt lifetime movie online without cable 2020-05-25T13:21:19-04:00

In an interview with MediaVillage, Humphrey said he was nervous about playing such a villainous role, but he thinks this is an important story to tell.

“To be honest, I’m a little bit nervous about playing such a villain and the response it may invoke on a personal level,” said Humphrey. “But this is the kind of story and role that’s important to share. I’m excited to have this project out there, but it was something I really struggled with and was quite nervous about.”

He added, “It’s a story of survival and the stakes are life-and-death. What I got through the late-night talk-show punchlines [at the time it happened] was this silly anecdote that didn’t give us the reality of what this woman was living through, and the stakes she had to play with every single day.”

I Was Lorena Bobbitt premieres Monday, May 25 at 8 p.m. ET/PT on Lifetime. It is being rebroadcast May 26 at midnight, May 31 at 10 p.m., June 1 at 2 a.m., and June 6 at 6 p.m.

