How to Watch NASA SpaceX Launch Online

NASA is launching the SpaceX Crew Dragon capsule Wednesday, May 27 at the Kennedy Space Center in Cape Canaveral, Florida. It will be televised on both the Discovery Channel and Science Channel, with coverage starting at 2 p.m. ET and official launch time at 4:33 p.m. ET.

If you don’t have cable, here’s how to watch the NASA SpaceX Crew Dragon launch on your computer, phone, Roku, Fire TV, Apple TV or other streaming device:

NASA Launch of SpaceX Crew Dragon Capsule Preview

How SpaceX Went From Near Bankruptcy to NASA Partner | Space Launch LIVELearn how SpaceX's Falcon 1 rocket success saved the company from bankruptcy and landed them a NASA contract. About Space Launch LIVE: Premiering Wednesday, May 27 at 2p ET on Discovery, Space Launch LIVE will cover the NASA launch of SpaceX’s Crew Dragon capsule, which will carry veteran astronauts Bob Behnken and Doug Hurley to the International Space Station. Audiences can watch the launch on TV or stream it live on Discovery GO. They can also participate in the event by joining the conversation on social media using the hashtag #SpaceLaunchLIVE. Subscribe to Discovery: http://bit.ly/SubscribeDiscovery Follow Us on Twitter: https://twitter.com/Discovery Join Us on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/Discovery We're on Instagram! https://instagram.com/Discovery 2020-05-26T22:00:06Z

The Discovery Channel and the Science Channel are going live Wednesday, May 27 at 2 p.m. ET/11 a.m. PT to cover the NASA launch of SpaceX’s Crew Dragon capsule at the Kennedy Space Center in Cape Canaveral, Florida. It is the first crewed space mission to be launched into orbit from U.S. soil since 2011.

The three-hour program is titled Space Launch Live: America Returns to Space and will take place across multiple platforms and will “take viewers along the mission to launch veteran astronauts Bob Behnken and Doug Hurley to the ISS on a SpaceX Crew Dragon spacecraft. The mission, known as Demo-2, will use a Falcon 9 rocket, also built by SpaceX, to propel it. Discovery and Science Channel coverage will feature commentary from astronauts, engineers, and other special guests, as well as unprecedented coverage during launch from NASA’s Kennedy Space Center,” according to Discovery’s press release.

The event will also feature celebrity guests that include Katy Perry, Adam Savage, Mark Rober, and other surprise guests. There will also be appearances and commentary from former astronauts Mike Massimino and Karen Nyberg; active astronauts Jessica Meir and K. Megan McArthur and; NASA Administrator Jim Bridenstine as well as an interview with Astronaut Chris Cassidy from the International Space Station (ISS).

In less than 24 hours, America’s space program could accomplish:

– the first manned orbital mission in nearly a decade

– the first manned mission using a privately owned and operated spacecraft Mark Strassmann has more on the launch preparations https://t.co/uFs6yomfsD pic.twitter.com/5AI5Q5UmWF — CBS Evening News (@CBSEveningNews) May 26, 2020

“Discovery and Science Channel have spent over a year documenting SpaceX’s race to become the first private company to launch American astronauts into space. Our live special offers both incredible access for the launch, and expert insight from SpaceX Founder and Chief Engineer Elon Musk and other leading aerospace professionals. In our two-hour documentary, we show the unbelievable engineering and scientific feats achieved by SpaceX in making such an historic launch happen,” said Scott Lewers, Executive Vice President of Multiplatform Programming, Factual & Head of Content, Science. “In these unprecedented times of isolation, we are excited to bring our viewers together to experience this event in a way they won’t see anywhere else, in the comfort of their own homes.”

TV personality Chris Jacobs will host the three-hour special live from Los Angeles. Jacobs has a long history with Discovery network live events, reporting live on-the-ground for Expedition Unknown: Egypt Live and Nik Wallenda’s tightrope walk across the Grand Canyon.

In a preview video, SpaceX founder Elon Musk told CBS News that early on, he didn’t think SpaceX would succeed, but it is now poised to make space history. He called the launch “the culmination of a dream,” adding the NASA astronauts have “nerves of steel.”

Space Launch Live: America Returns to Space premieres Wednesday, May 27 at 2 p.m. ET/11 a.m. PT on Discovery.

